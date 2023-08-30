'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best laptops for video editing: Apple, Dell, HP, and more compared
Whether you are a professional videographer or content creator or simply a hobbyist, the right laptop can take your video editing to the next level. It can not only improve the quality of your videos, but it can also save you valuable time.
ZDNET did hands-on testing and extensive research of the top laptops for video editing on the market, based on processing power, display, price, and more. Our top pick for the best laptop for video editing is the Apple MacBook Pro 16, thanks to its powerful M2 processor, extra-large Liquid Retina XDR display, and reasonable price tag. However, that's not the only option available to you. Here, we compare top models from popular brands like Dell, HP, and Razer.
Here are the best laptops for video editing that you can buy today.
Best laptops for video editing of 2023
- Incredible performance
- Phenomenal sound
- Super-fast processing
- Heavy
- Pricey
Apple MacBook Pro 16 specs: Processor: Apple M2 Pro | Display size: 16.2 inches | Operating system: Mac OS | Dimensions: 14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
The Apple MacBook Pro 16 is one of the best Macs you can buy today, and our pick for the best laptop for video editing overall.
The Liquid Retina XDR display provides incredible imaging in an extra-large display measuring an impressive 16 inches, so you can see each detail clearly while editing. Apple's premium M2 chip means you get some of the fastest performance Apple offers, with up to a 12-core CPU and up to 38-core GPU for industry-setting graphics. The Wi-Fi 6E connectivity means faster wireless performance. There are up to 96 gigabytes of unified memory to better protect your content, so you don't have to pick and choose which videos you save on your computer. Beyond the graphics, there is a 1080p FaceTime HD camera built-in, plus a six-speaker sound system and three-microphone array.
The battery life is generous, too. You will receive up to 22 hours of battery life, giving you almost an entire day's worth of design time before you have to worry about a recharge.
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Larger display
- Excellent sound
- Fantastic connectivity
- Lacks HDMI and USB-A ports
- Disappointing battery life
Dell XPS 17 specs: Processor: Intel Core i7 13700H | Display size: 17 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
The Dell XPS 17 is a step up from the Dell XPS 15 with several new upgrades for graphic designers and creatives to enjoy. ZDNET reviewer Cesar Cadenas called it a "capable multi-media machine" with a sturdy design and "amazing" graphical fidelity.
Dell offers up the Intel Core i7 13700H processor with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster streaming. You can choose 16, 32, or 64 gigabytes of high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM, which means that your computer can easily handle multiple programs at the same time, so you don't run into unnecessary delays or hiccups when you are trying to switch between applications. GeForce RTX 4050 graphics are combined with an infrared camera, and the enormous 17-inch display ensures you can catch all the little details of your graphics. Plus, the UHD+ touch or non-touchscreen option means phenomenal clarity combined with ultra-convenient use. To get started, simply use the fingerprint reader to unlock your computer and begin your video editing.
Windows 11 comes installed.
Review: I tested Dell's latest XPS laptops and can't recommend them enough
- Impressive display
- Lightweight build
- 1080p webcam
- Battery could be improved
- Upgrades get pricey
Apple MacBook Air M2 specs: Processor: Apple M2 Chip | Display size: 13.6 inches | Operating system: Mac OS | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
The Apple MacBook Air M2 is not just one of the best Macs you can buy, but it is also ZDNET's 2022 Product of the Year, thanks to its reliable performance, fast processor, and affordable pricing.
Like the Pro, this model uses Apple's M2 chip, giving you a speedy performance, but it comes in a far more lightweight build that makes it easily portable at less than three pounds. The Liquid Retina display is also smaller, measuring 13.6 inches, and the battery life is a little shorter. Still, at 18 hours, you have more than enough battery to last well beyond the average workday.
The 1080p FaceTime HD camera helps you capture all the videos you need, and sound is solid with a three-mic array and four-speaker sound system that features Spatial Audio for more immersive sound. It is everything you need to get going with your video editing.
Review: Apple MacBook Air M2
- Futuristic design
- Plenty of performance
- Accessories are included
- Battery life
- Almost too many ways for input
Lenovo Yoga Book i9 specs: Processor: Intel Core i7 1355U | Display size: 2x 13.3-inch OLED displays with 2800x1800 resolution | Operating system: Windows 11 Home | Dimensions: 11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches
The Lenovo Yoga Book i9 is a first-of-its-kind laptop that boasts not one but two 13.3-inch OLED screens. Unlike traditional laptops, it doesn't have any sort of physical input attached to it -- it's all screens, no keyboard.
This will definitely take some getting used to, especially for video editing. But if you're interesting in testing out some futuristic tech with beautiful displays (ZDNET's reviewer writes "they're bright, have plenty of color saturation, and with a resolution of 2800x1800, everything is crisp and clear), it could be a good option for you.
Review: Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review: A dual-screen laptop before its time, and I'm here for it
- Affordable
- 1080p display
- Intel or AMD option
- Plastic construction
- Poor battery
HP Victus 15 (2022) specs: Processor: Intel Core i5 | Display size: 15.6 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 10.04 x 14.09 x 0.93 inches
The HP Victus 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy, and, with its phenomenal graphics card, it is one of the best laptops for video editing, too.
It boasts a 12th-Generation Intel 8-Core i5 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for incredible detail and clarity. There is a 15.6-inch full HD display with a special anti-glare coating, so you can take this laptop on the go with you. The audio is outstanding, too and comes courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, a leader in the audio field. If you need to record new content, use the wide-vision 720p HD camera and enjoy built-in temporal noise reduction so the outside world does not interfere with that perfect shot. When it comes to recharge your computer, benefit from HP Fast Charge technology to get you back to work that much faster.
Windows 11 Home comes installed.
- Enormous screen
- Phenomenal performance
- Option to upgrade specs
- Poor battery life
- Not so portable
Razer Blade 18 specs: Processor: Intel Core i9 | Display size: 18 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 15.71 x 10.84 x 0.86 inches
Razer Blade 18 is part of Razer's exciting new lineup announced at CES 2023, and it is easy to see why.
With a 13th-Generation Intel i9 13950HX processor, it offers some of the most powerful performance seen among video editing laptops. An 18-inch QHD+ display provides impressive clarity, giving you the most screen space on our list with some of the fastest refresh rates today. It helps make the embedded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics shine by highlighting the little details of your videos and taking your content to the next level. If you need more storage, you can easily add more, up to eight terabytes. Connectivity is outstanding, too, allowing for all the ports you need to connect your favorite devices.
Windows 11 is available for use with the Razer Blade 18.
What is the best video editing laptop?
With its impressive performance and powerful build, the Apple MacBook Pro 16 is the best laptop for video editing today. To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best laptops for video editing.
|Best laptop for video editing
|Cost
|Processor
|Display size
|Apple MacBook Pro 16
|$2,499
|Apple M2 Pro
|16.2 inches
|Dell XPS 17 9730
|$2,299
|Intel Core i7 13700H
|17 inches
|Apple MacBook Air M2
|$999
|Apple M2 Chip
|13.6 inches
|Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
|$2,000
|Intel Core i7 1355U
|2x 13.3 inches
|HP Victus 15
|$666
|Intel Core i5
|15.6 inches
|Razer Blade 18
|$3,109
|Intel Core i9
|18 inches
Which is the best laptop for video editing for you?
It isn't always the easiest task to find the best video-editing laptop on the market. Specs can quickly get confusing, and features can start to sound the same, making it hard to differentiate between the models. These expert recommendations can help so you can find the right one for your needs.
|Choose this best laptop for video editing...
|If you want...
|Apple MacBook Pro 16
|The best laptop for video editing with a beautiful 16-inch display and M2 Pro chip for faster processing.
|Dell XPS 17 9730
|A generous 17-inch UHD+ display with integrated touchscreen and Intel Core i7 processor.
|Apple MacBook Air M2
|A video-editing laptop that packs an Apple M2 chip into a lightweight package with a liquid retina display.
|Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
|A cutting-edge, dual-screen laptop with no keyboard or mouse but beautiful displays.
|HP Victus 15 (2022)
|The best cheap video-editing laptop with a Full HD display and 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.
|Razer Blade 18
|A lightning-fast Intel Core i9 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics for a high-performing laptop for video editing.
How did I choose these laptops for video editing?
When choosing the best laptops for video editing, we considered the following factors from our own hands-on testing and research:
Processor: A laptop's processor will determine how quickly your computer is able to process and complete tasks, like opening and closing programs and apps. Look for an advanced or multi-core processor to better handle your video editing tools.
RAM: RAM refers to the amount of memory that your computer has. It is critical to purchase a computer with a higher amount of RAM, usually 16 gigabytes or more, in order to handle power-hungry video-editing programs.
Graphics: Look for a video-editing laptop with a dedicated graphics card (GPU) that is better equipped to handle color and imaging.
Display: The size of your laptop's display can vary in size significantly. For example, the Apple MacBook Air M2 measures less than 14 inches in its display, while the Razer Blade 18 has a whopping 18-inch display. While larger displays are great for detail, keep in mind that a smaller computer may be better if you are looking for the best portable computer.
Price: The cost of laptops for video editing can vary from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.
Do you need a high-end laptop for video editing?
Not necessarily. Some of the best video-editing laptops are computers that are also suitable for everyday use. Be sure to check the specifications for each computer before you choose, so you can be sure that you have the right features and build that is right for your type of video editing.
What are the best brands for the best video editing laptops?
There are many brands for video-editing laptops, but not every one makes the best product. The best video-editing laptops come from favorite manufacturers like Apple, Dell, HP, and Razer. Other brands worthy of consideration include Acer, Asus, and even Lenovo laptops.
How much does the best laptop for video editing cost?
As the best laptop for video editing, the Apple MacBook Pro 16 is our favorite at around $2,500 to buy. However, laptops can run more or less. The best video-editing laptops range in cost from less than $700 to more than $3,000, depending on the features each one offers.
Are there alternative laptops for video editing worth considering?
These are not the only laptops available. We also love these laptops for video editing that may be worth a second look.
