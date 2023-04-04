'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Move over, Apple. Although iPhones remain a popular pick, there's something to be said about the power and performance you receive from a Motorola phone. For years, people have counted on Motorola to manufacture reliable, high-performing phones that offer undeniable convenience.
The telecommunications company has been around since 2011, providing a whole new take on Android cell phones with the all-new Motorola Mobility. There's a seemingly endless collection of Motorola phones for you to choose from, so it can be difficult to decide when it's time to buy. I looked to the experts, including professional customers who own and use Motorola handsets, as well as my ZDNET team to find the best Motorola phones you can buy today.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tech specs: Screen size: 6.67 inches | Battery: 4610 Milliampere Hour (mAh) | Storage: 256 GB | Dimensions: 7.95 x 6.93 x 2.68 inches
The Edge 30 Ultra brings the best of AI with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and a beautiful 6.67-inch OLED display.
Kyle MacDonald, director of operations at Force by Mojio, a GPS vehicle tracking technology, is also a fan. He says the Edge 30 Ultra "boasts impressive hardware and advanced features, including a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and fluid visuals to the user."
The 200-megapixel camera uses a powerful sensor for incredible shots, and you can enjoy 8K video with UltraPixel technology and Dolby Atmos sound for truly superb recordings. You needn't worry about storage because you'll get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage.
For streaming your favorite content and making video calls, 5G helps prevent lags and interruptions. If you're a gamer, you'll enjoy Snapdragon Elite Gaming for improved support and faster performance.
"Aside from its technical specifications, the Edge 30 Ultra also has a beautiful design that I really enjoy," said Neil Chase, an independent filmmaker, screenwriter, and novelist. "It's slim, sleek, and comfortable to hold, which makes using it for extended periods of time a pleasure."
The device features super-fast wireless charging and takes just seven minutes to charge the 4610mAh battery, thanks to TurboPower charging. If you know a friend is battling a dead phone, you can lend them power from your own with 10W wireless power sharing.
"Overall," said Chase, "I highly recommend the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to anyone in need of a reliable, high-performing smartphone that won't break the bank. It's a great investment for writers, creatives, and anyone who needs a powerful device to support their work."
Defy tech specs: Screen size: 6.5 inches | Battery: 5000mAh | Storage: 64 GB | Dimensions: 3.08 x 0.43 x 6.69 inches
The Motorola Defy comes with high praise from its devoted users. Ed Miller, CTO of natural medicine blog Healthier Trajectory, says, "The Defy is a durable phone that is perfect for those who are hard on their devices. It has a rugged design and a long-lasting battery."
Scott Lard, general manager and partner at IS&T consulting group, agrees. "The Motorola Defy amazed and impressed me with its features," he said. "Its protective features are more enhanced than other Motorola phones."
Larry Snider, VP of operations of Casago SB Rentals, makes an important point: This phone shines with its durability. "The phone is designed to be waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant, making it the perfect choice for anyone who works in outdoor environments, enjoys outdoor activities, or simply anyone who tends to drop their phone a lot," he said.
You still receive excellent features, like scratch-resistant glass and a 48-megapixel camera with quad-pixel technology. The entire phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with 4GB of storage. Meanwhile, a single charge earns two full days of battery, giving you extra leeway when it comes to battery life.
All in all, Lard says, "It is one of the best overall phones ever."
Motorola Edge Plus tech specs: Screen size: 6.7 inches | Battery: 5000mAh | Storage: 256 GB | Dimensions: 6.69 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches
The Edge Plus is not the most expensive phone on our list, but it is still a massive upgrade from your old device.
ZDNET contributor Jason Cipriani tested the Edge Plus for himself: "The Edge Plus looks and feels like a high-end smartphone. The 2022 Edge Plus is the first smartphone outside of Motorola's Moto G lineup that supports a stylus."
This phone features Wi-Fi 6 bandwidth with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and 12 GB of DDR5 memory. With a 90Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy a generous 6.7-inch display that can keep up with all of your tasks. The camera is fantastic too, boasting a 108-megapixel triple camera setup with 6K video recording and dual stereo speakers for better sound. You also receive TurboPower wireless charging for the 5000mAh battery.
Michael Donovan, co-founder of blog builder Niche Twins, is also a fan. "I appreciate the unique features and capabilities the Motorola Edge Plus brings to the table," he says. "The Motorola Edge Plus has several noteworthy features. This combination of high-quality camera capabilities and smooth display performance has piqued my interest as a tech enthusiast."
Moto G Stylus 5G tech specs: Screen size: 6.8 inches | Battery: 5000mAh | Storage: 512 GB | Dimensions: 6.69 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches
ZDNET's Jason Cipriani reviewed the Moto G Stylus 5G and said it "combines what's made the standard G Stylus appealing -- the affordable price tag -- with better connectivity, an improved display, and better performance."
Ryan Faber, founder of AI-copying service Copymatic, echoes that sentiment, adding that the phone is "a mid-range smartphone from Motorola" that offers good value for the price.
The Moto G Stylus 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with a 5000 mAh battery to give you battery life for two days. The large 6.8-inch display is one of the largest offered by Motorola.
The 50-megapixel sensor adjusts to surrounding lighting conditions so you can capture every shot. The Screenshot Editor is built-in to perfect photos, and Live Message is there to send them. Plus, you can enjoy Moto Note to take notes quickly and efficiently without even unlocking your phone.
"One of the unique features I like about the Moto G Stylus 5G is its built-in stylus, which can be used for note-taking, drawing, and other tasks," said Faber. "This makes the phone ideal for me as I prefer to use a stylus for my work and creative purposes."
The bottom line? According to Cipriani, the Moto G Stylus 5G is "a capable phone that delivers on all of its promises."
Razr tech specs: Screen size: 6.2 inches | Battery: 2800mAh | Storage: 256 GB | Dimensions: 2.86 x 0.31 x 6.66 inches
"Motorola's refreshed, foldable Razr line has never made any secret about its intention to lean heavily on nostalgia," said Michael Gariffo in his ZDNET review.
It's a common theme. Miller described the Razr as a "throwback," serving as an homage to earlier versions of days past. "It has a foldable display, a long-lasting battery, and a clean Android experience."
Thanks to a zero-gap hinge, the phone boasts an easily foldable design that makes it far more compact and portable than your average smartphone.
That doesn't mean it isn't packed with features. You get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, you also receive 5G processing with Google Assistant built right in.
The 6.2-inch OLED display is clear and bright, and the 48-megapixel camera captures high-quality photos and videos. The 2800mAh battery is not as accommodating as some of the other best Motorola phones, but you still get a full day's power with Turbopower accelerated charging.
Daivat Dholakia, VP of operations at lifecycle management software Essenvia, also shared high praise for this model. "The Motorola Razr is the best, in my opinion. It has a beautiful, sharp display, and the camera is great. The audio is also a plus."
"Try it and see for yourself," he said.
I spoke to professional people across many industries and businesses who all use Motorola phones, and their consensus is the Edge 30 Ultra is the best Motorola phone. There is a large screen, plenty of storage, and a stunning 200-megapixel camera that delivers 8K video. It is everything you could want in a phone.
But if the Ultra doesn't suit your fancy, here are some other Motorola phones to consider:
|Motorola Phone
|Price
|Where to Buy
|Screen Size
|Battery
|Storage
|Cameras
|Dimensions
|Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
|$800
|Amazon
|6.67 inches
|4610mAh
|256 GB
|200-megapixel camera, 8K video, Dolby Atmos
|7.95 x 6.93 x 2.68 inches
|Defy
|$204-240
|Amazon, Walmart
|6.5 inches
|5000mAh
|64 GB
|48-megapixel camera
|3.08 x 0.43 x 6.69 inches
|Motorola Edge Plus
|$500-600
|Amazon, Best Buy
|6.7 inches
|5000mAh
|256 GB
|108-megapixel camera, 6K video, dual speakers
|6.69 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches
|Moto G Stylus 5G
|$250-418
|Amazon, Best Buy
|6.8 inches
|5000mAh
|512 GB
|50-megapixel camera
|6.69 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches
|Motorola Razr
|$600
|Amazon
|6.2 inches
|2800mAh
|256 GB
|48-megapixel camera
|2.86 x 0.31 x 6.66 inches
Motorola has no shortage of phones, so finding the best Motorola phone isn't the easiest task. The Edge 30 Ultra continues to dominate as users' favorite phone, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best Motorola phone for you personally.
Before you buy, consider these recommendations based on my research to help ensure you find the best phone for your needs.
Choose this best Motorola phone...
If you want...
Edge 30 Ultra
A high-performing smartphone. The Edge 30 Ultra is not the cheapest, but it is the fan-favorite or Motorola phones.
Defy
A rugged phone. The Defy is easy to take with you on the go.
Edge Plus
To splurge. The Edge Plus comes packed with extra features for fantastic performance.
Moto G Stylus 5G
A stylus. The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the few best Motorola phones that actually uses a stylus.
Razr
A folding phone. This compact phone will take up less space in your purse or pocket.
To find the best Motorola phones, there were several factors I used to shape my decisions.
Users agree -- Motorola is a trusted brand for excellent phones.
"Motorola has been a trusted brand in the mobile industry for many years. They have a wide range of devices, from budget to high-end. They are also one of the few brands that offer a pure Android experience," said Miller.
James Palestini, criminal defense lawyer and founder of Palestini Law, agrees based on his own experience. "As a user of both the Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto G Stylus 5G, one of the things that I particularly appreciate about these devices is their reliable performance and user-friendly features," he said. "Overall, I chose Motorola for its reputation for producing high-quality, durable devices at affordable prices, and my experience with these particular models has certainly reinforced that reputation."
"While I appreciate the consistency and fluidity of iOS, the Android ecosystem on the Motorola Edge Plus offers a level of customization and flexibility that is hard to find on an iPhone," said Donovan.
The best Motorola phones are most appreciated for their affordability.
Kevin Li, digital rights advocate and founder of quackr.io, said, "I liked the Edge 30 Ultra for its combination of affordability, features, and design. The Edge 30 Ultra had everything I needed in a phone at an affordable price."
Currently, the best Motorola phones run from about $200 to $800, depending on the model you choose.
Motorola phones are extremely popular, so they are not too hard to find. Your cell phone service provider likely has an inventory available for sale, but it may not be the cheapest place to buy. Consider buying through a trusted retailer like Amazon Prime to save extra money on the best Motorola phones.
We supply shopping links for your convenience, so you can buy your new Motorola phone quickly and without complications.
These aren't the only best Motorola phones available. Consider these alternatives before you invest:
Not all phones offer affordability and reliable performance. This phone does.
This is a fantastic phone at an affordable price that won't break the bank.
There is nothing more annoying than a dead phone. The Moto G9 Power skips the trouble with excellent battery life.
Not sure a Motorola phone is right for you? Check out our picks for the cheapest phones, the best rugged phones, and the best phones for kids!