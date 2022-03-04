Best OLED TV deals available right now: March 2022

An OLED TV provides some of the best picture quality that you can get for home entertainment, and unfortunately, that quality comes at a price. But retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well as Sony and LG's brand sites are offering OLED models at awesome discounts. So whether you're looking for a general upgrade to your home theater or want to get a great TV to catch all the action during March Madness, now is the time to buy.

Sony A90J 83-inch for $5,999.99 Save $2,000 Sony The A90J is one of Sony's top-tier OLED models, and now you can pick up the truly massive 83-inch version for $2,000 off at Best Buy. It has support for both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and it uses Sony's proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the whole screen into a speaker. It's also optimized for gaming with the PlayStation 5 for a smoother experience.

Sony A80J 65-inch for $1,998 Save $800 Sony If you want a more reasonably sized screen, Target has the 65-inch A80J for about $2,000. Like the A90J, it works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience at home. And it also has support for Apple AirPlay for more ways to share photos, music, and videos.

Sony A9S 48-inch for $1,199.99 Save $300 Sony This is one of the smallest OLED televisions available, and if you buy direct from Sony, you can get one for $300 off. It uses Acoustic Surface Audio tech for near-perfect audio and video syncing as well as Sony's X-Motion image processing for brighter, more crisp picture quality.

LG GX 77-inch for $3,299.99 Save $2,700 LG The LG GX is an OLED TV that looks more like a work of art than an entertainment piece, and if you buy direct from LG, you can take $2,700 off the 77-inch version. It has a gallery-inspired design as well as a slideshow mode to show off your own art and photos, or you can download art from the LG store. It works with Nvidia G-Sync, so console gamers can get a smoother playback experience and less screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin online matches and solo missions.

LG A1 65-inch for $1,396.99 Save $1,100 LG Walmart is offering the 65-inch version of LG's A1 OLED TV at a discount of over $1,000. It features an updated a9 processor that uses AI and machine learning to provide excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution, and the voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free controls.