Best online human resources graduate certificates 2021: Top picks

Are you a seasoned business professional looking to transition to a human resources role? An MBA is not your only option. For an inexpensive and short time investment, consider pursuing a human resources graduate certificate.

Businesses need human resources specialists who can lead people from all cultures, ethnicities, and backgrounds. The human resources field continually grows as companies strategize how to effectively recruit, hire, and train a diverse workforce. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that from 2020 to 2030, human resources manager employment will grow by 9%. A certificate can kick-start a job in this field.

Read on for our rankings of the top-rated online human resources graduate certificate programs, along with our primer on what to expect from this credential.

The best online human resources graduate certificates

Before checking out our ranking of the best human resources graduate certificates, please take a moment to read about ZDNet's ranking methodology to learn how we select high-quality, affordable programs from around the country.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia About the program: UVA's online programs include a 15-credit online leadership in human resources management certificate. Course topics include organizational performance management, staffing and career management, and strategic compensation. Acceptance rate: 24%

24% Graduation rate: 94%

94% Avg. annual net price: $20,397

$20,397 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1340-1520

1340-1520 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: University of Virginia is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Stony Brook University Stony Brook, New York About the program: Stony Brook offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management catering to HR practitioners. Credit from the program can be transferred to Stony Brook's MBA, master's in human resources management, and master's in liberal arts programs. Acceptance rate: 44%

44% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Avg. annual net price: $15,160

$15,160 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1230-1440

1230-1440 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Stony Brook University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Oklahoma State University Stillwater, Oklahoma About the program: OSU currently offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management. Course topics include employment law, human resources analytics, and total rewards. Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $14,648

$14,648 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1060-1280

1060-1280 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. West Chester University of Pennsylvania West Chester, Pennsylvania About the program: WCU offers a 12-credit online certificate in human resources management that caters to HR and non-HR professionals. The program holds accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $22,495

$22,495 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1030-1210

1030-1210 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admission

Rolling admission Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: West Chester University of Pennsylvania is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Penn State University Global Campus University Park, Pennsylvania About the program: PSU's online catalog includes a 12-credit online certificate in international human resources and employment relations.Course topics include comparative employment relations systems, international human resources studies, and human resources in multinational enterprises. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $27,372

$27,372 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1070-1310

1070-1310 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Penn State University Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Central Michigan University Mount Pleasant, Michigan About the program: Central Michigan offers a 15-credit online certificate in human resources administration that focuses tightly on operational objectives. Course topics include staffing courses, labor relations courses, and training and organization development courses. Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $15,981

$15,981 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 990-1200

990-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.7

2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Central Michigan University is regionally accredited by the HIgher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: ISU offers a 12-credit online certificate in human resources development catering to professionals who wish to work in industry, higher education, government agencies, and nonprofits. Course topics include leadership in human resources development, rationale and evaluation of human resources programs, and systematic program design. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $13,896

$13,896 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.7

2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Indiana State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: TESU offers a 12-credit, online graduate certificate in human resources management that easily articulates into the master's in human resources management and master's in management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Nova Southeastern University Fort Lauderdale, Florida About the program: NSU's online catalog features an 18-credit online graduate certificate in human resource management. Full-time working learners can negotiate the program curriculum with department heads. Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $23,905

$23,905 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 1070-1280

1070-1280 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Nova Southeastern University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Eastern Michigan University Ypsilanti, Michigan About the program: EMU offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resource management. The program's elective options include international human resource management, benefits administration, and HR and technology. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $15,924

$15,924 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 970-1190

970-1190 Minimum GPA: 2.7

2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Eastern Michigan University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU currently offers an 18-credit online certificate in human resources management. Course topics include employee and labor relations, total rewards, and organizational behavior. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $41,095

$41,095 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Online Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

12. St. Joseph's College New York Brooklyn, New York About the program: SJCNY offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management. Course topics include human resources law, healthcare management, and process of management. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $16,360

$16,360 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 990-1190

990-1190 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: St. Joseph's College New York is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

13. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's online offerings include a 12-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management. Course topics include coaching in the workplace, interpreting human resource data, and diversity and creating a culture of inclusion. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561

$33,561 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: 1170-1320

1170-1320 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

14. University of Maryland Global Campus Adelphi, Maryland About the program: UMGC's affordable online programs include a 12-credit online graduate certificate in human resource management. The program focuses mainly on practical skills for HR professionals and features courses on employee and labor relations, intercultural communication and leadership, and organizational development and change. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $14,288

$14,288 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: University of Maryland Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. Emmanuel College Boston, Massachusetts About the program: A Roman Catholic institution founded in 1919, Emmanuel College offers a variety of online programs, including a 12-credit online graduate human resource management certificate. As of December 2021, Emmanuel's program is aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates. Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $28,314

$28,314 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: 1090-1250

1090-1250 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Emmanuel College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

16. SUNY Empire State College Saratoga Springs, New York About the program: SUNY Empire's catalog of affordable online programs includes a 12-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management. Course topics include performance management and total rewards, managing human capital, and high performance management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $12,142

$12,142 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: SUNY Empire State College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

17. Franklin Pierce University Rindge, New Hampshire About the program: Franklin Pierce offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management that can apply towards the school's human resources MBA. Course topics include compensation and benefits, training and development for adults, and labor relations and employment law. Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $27,617

$27,617 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Franklin Pierce University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

18. Davenport University Grand Rapids, Michigan About the program: Davenport's 12-18-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management was designed according to the school's Quality Matters (QM) ethos. Course topics include managing human resources, organizational development and training, and employment law and labor relations. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 27%

27% Avg. annual net price: $16,098

$16,098 Time to completion: 6-12 months

6-12 months SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Davenport University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

19. Belhaven University Jackson, Mississippi About the program: A predominantly Black, Presybytarian-affiliated private university, Belhaven University's online programs include a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management. The program overviews organizational behavior, change leadership, and compensation and benefits through a Christian lens. Acceptance rate: 49%

49% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Avg. annual net price: $17,439

$17,439 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Belhaven University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

20. Brenau University Gainesville, Georgia About the program: Brenau offers a 15-credit online graduate certificate in human resources management tailored to working professionals. Course topics include employment law, HRM total rewards, and talent acquisition and management. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $21,745

$21,745 Time to completion: One year

One year SAT range: 920-1140

920-1140 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Brenau University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

What to expect in an online human resources graduate certificate program

Because an online human resources certificate is a business credential targeted at working learners, many programs may expect you to show a few years' relevant work experience in management. The certificate generally consists of four to five courses on par with lower-to-middle division graduate degree courses. You can expect to study coursework blending practical and theoretical knowledge of advanced strategic management, change leadership, and cultural competency.

To succeed in your graduate certificate program, you need strong business communication and self-motivation skills. Empathy and leadership can also help you succeed as you learn how to manage diverse groups of people ethically and responsibly.

Human resources courses

Human resources graduate certificates usually consist of less than 20 credits, or four to five courses. Most programs feature courses in organizational behavior, change management, and intercultural issues in business communication and leadership — foundational knowledge for human resources managers.

Strategic human resources management

This course analyzes the various organizational roles played by human resources managers in a healthy organization, including hiring, training, and recruitment. Students examine the various regulatory procedures and requirements to which human resources managers must adhere.

Organizational behavior

This course surveys different theories of individual and group behavior within organizations. Learners explore concepts such as motivation, change, and leadership and learn how to leverage organizational behavior theory to improve performance and efficiency.

Intercultural leadership

This course investigates the different ways that an intercultural environment affects business communication, leadership, and decision-making. Students learn how to apply theories of culture and intercultural communication to a management career.

Leading change

For this course, students examine the theory and practice behind organizational change processes and management of change. Techniques for change management covered include team-development procedures, goal-setting, and strategic interventions.

Human resources degree levels

A human resources graduate certificate, like other kinds of credentials, fits a certain niche of learner needs. The different levels of human resources online degrees exist to help different kinds of learners. For instance, if you want to work in education, you might want to consider earning your human resources doctorate.

Certificate in human resources

Length: One year

One year Cost: $2,000-$5,000

$2,000-$5,000 Post-grad careers: human resources manager, training and development manager, program evaluator

A graduate certificate in human resources can help you progress from a low-level management position to a specialized human resources role, either as a manager, consultant, or change and development specialist. Most programs take less than a year to complete and cost far less than other graduate credentials.

You can expect to study fundamental topics such as intercultural issues in the workplace, organizational behavior, and change management in your graduate certificate program. The program also develops business communication and leadership skills.

Associate in human resources

Length: Two to three years

Two to three years Cost: $2,000-$5,000

$2,000-$5,000 Post-grad careers: Recruiting assistant, human resources clerk, payroll assistant

A two to three-year human resources associate degree might be a good fit if you are a low-level clerk or associate looking to transition to a human resources role with long-term potential for promotion. The degree's curriculum usually touches on introductory topics in business, organizational behavior, and human resources management.

To succeed in this program, you need good written and verbal communication skills. The degree generally teaches some basic soft skills in business communication and critical thinking.

Bachelor's in human resources

Length: Four years

Four years Cost: $40,000-$200,000

$40,000-$200,000 Post-grad careers: human resources manager, training facilitator, compensation and benefits manager

A four-year bachelor's in human resources management can significantly open up your employment opportunities in the management field. Generally, this degree qualifies you for a mid-to-high level human resources management job, or similar position as a compensation and benefits manager, recruiter, or training specialist.

Students in this degree program study more in-depth topics in human resources management, including more coursework on management science and organizational behavior. Many programs may offer electives in group collaboration, diversity issues in HR, and conflict resolution.

Master's in human resources

Length: Two to three years

Two to three years Cost: $35,000-$100,000

$35,000-$100,000 Post-grad careers: human resources consultant, training and development manager, human resources executive

A two to three-year master's in human resources management can help you transition to a high-level management position in your company's HR department as a human resources manager, consultant, or organizational development specialist.

The program's curriculum usually covers specialized topics such as the history of human resources, racial and ethnic issues in human resources, and regulatory law as it applies to human resources. Some programs may give you the choice between completing an internship or a thesis as your culminating project.

Doctorate in human resources

Length: Three to five years

Three to five years Cost: $40,000-$150,000

$40,000-$150,000 Post-grad careers: University professor, human resources executive, employee education consultant

A human resources doctorate best fits learners aspiring to work in education, research, or an executive human resources role. This terminal degree combines research, advocacy, and leadership.

The program generally expects learners to develop a dissertation that contributes to human resources and organizational behavior-related knowledge. As such, you can expect to take coursework in leadership theory and quantitative research. By the end of the program, you will know how to train executive-level leaders and conduct large-format organizational research studies.

In conclusion

A graduate certificate in human resources is a perfect credential for transitioning to a role in human resources management, consulting, or program evaluation. And since many schools allow certificate credits to be transferred to a related degree, your human resources certificate might lead you to earn a human resources management MBA or master's.

For more information on human resources management degrees and certificates, consult your local college or read more of our informational online guides.