Best online master's in project management 2021: Top picks

A project management master's provides students with the skills and expertise to organize and lead complex projects. Degree-seekers learn to strategize, manage project scope and performance, and minimize risk. Equipped with this training, graduates can pursue many lucrative and in-demand management occupations.
The growth of new organizations and complex management and analytical tools has created a need for leaders with updated skills and credentials. As a result, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects the addition of 906,800 new management jobs between 2020 and 2030, including positions in facilities, marketing, and financial management.
Here, we rank the top online project manager's master's programs to give prospective learners a head start in their search.
The best online project management master's degrees
1. George Washington University
Washington, D.C.
About the program: GW's 36-credit online project management master's program provides training in statistics for managers, risk management, and planning and scheduling.
Acceptance rate: 41%
Graduation rate: 82%
Annual net price: $33,719
Years to degree: 1 ½ to four
Minimum GMAT score: Test scores may be required
Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: George Washington University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
2. Sam Houston State University
Huntsville, Texas
About the program: SHSU's 36-credit online project management master's program includes courses in project management tools, leading organizational changes, and operations planning and control.
Acceptance rate: 83%
Graduation rate: 60%
Annual net price: $14,617
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: 500
Minimum GPA: 2.75
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Sam Houston State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. University of Wisconsin Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
About the program: UW-Platteville's online project management master's program offers concentration options in human capital administration, integrated supply chain management, and managing engineering projects.
Acceptance rate: 85%
Graduation rate: 53%
Annual net price: $15,718
Years to degree: Two to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 2.75
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Platteville is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. The College of Saint Scholastica
Duluth, Minnesota
About the program: CSS' 37-credit online project management master's program features basic and advanced project management skills training, along with courses in global and strategic specializations.
Acceptance rate: 76%
Graduation rate: 70%
Annual net price: $24,066
Years to degree: 1 ½ to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 2.8
Enrollment periods per year: Two
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: The College of Saint Scholastica is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Dallas Baptist University
Dallas, Texas
About the program: DBU's 36-credit faith-based online MBA program features a project management concentration. This emphasis offers courses in mitigating project risk, project approaches and strategies, and organizing projects.
Acceptance rate: 90%
Graduation rate: 58%
Annual net price: $26,387
Years to degree: 1 ½ to two
Minimum GMAT score: 425
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Four
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Elmhurst University
Elmhurst, Illinois
About the program: ELC's 30-semester hour online project management master's program features training in financial management, corporate communications, and Agile project management.
Acceptance rate: 68%
Graduation rate: 70%
Annual net price: $21,485
Years to degree: Two to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Elmhurst University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Brandeis University
Waltham, Massachusetts
About the program: Brandeis' 30-credit online project management master's program teaches students about Agile project management and the human side of project leadership. Learners can also focus in areas like procurement and project management or program management theory and practice.
Acceptance rate: 30%
Graduation rate: 90%
Annual net price: $31,165
Years to degree: Two
Minimum GMAT score: Not publicly available
Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
Enrollment periods per year: Two
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Brandeis University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
8. Drexel University
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the program: Drexel's 45-credit online project management master's program covers topics in international project management, project teamwork, and project estimation and cost management.
Acceptance rate: 75%
Graduation rate: 66%
Annual net price: $34,914
Years to degree: Two to three
Minimum GMAT score: Not publicly available
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Four
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Drexel University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
9. Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
About the program: St. Mary's 36-credit online project management master's program requires courses in project scope and scheduling, procurement management, and project cost and performance management.
Acceptance rate: 92%
Graduation rate: 67%
Annual net price: $19,514
Years to degree: Two
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 2.75
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Florida Institute of Technology
Melbourne, Florida
About the program: Florida Tech's 33-credit online project management master's program features required courses in organizational behavior, strategic project management, and cost and economic analysis.
Acceptance rate: 66%
Graduation rate: 61%
Annual net price: $31,097
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Six
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: The Florida Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
11. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Daytona Beach, Florida
About the program: Embry-Riddle's 30-credit online project management master's program provides training in directing and controlling projects, contemporary project management, and assessing and managing project risk.
Acceptance rate: 62%
Graduation rate: 35%
Annual net price: $20,333
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: Test scores may be required
Minimum GPA: 2.5
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
12. Colorado State University
Greenwood Village, Colorado
About the program: CSU-Global's 36-credit online project management master's program features advanced training in decision sciences, financial metrics, risk management, and project control and monitoring.
Acceptance rate: 99%
Graduation rate: Not publicly available
Annual net price: Not publicly available
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Colorado State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
13. Cornerstone University
Detroit, Michigan
About the program: CU's faith-based 38-credit online MBA features a project management concentration. This track includes courses in communications and risk management, along with cost, quality, and team management.
Acceptance rate: 78%
Graduation rate: 62%
Annual net price: $20,740
Years to degree: Two
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 2.7-3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Cornerstone University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
14. Granite State College
Concord, New Hampshire
About the program: GSC's 30-credit online project management master's program includes courses in project chartering and planning, delivering business value, and managing project portfolios.
Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
Graduation rate: 49%
Annual net price: $12,507
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Four
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Granite State College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
15. Saint Leo University
Saint Leo, Florida
About the program: Saint Leo's online MBA offers a 33- to 36-credit project management concentration. In this track, degree-seekers complete courses in project process groups, best practices, and strategic management.
Acceptance rate: 72%
Graduation rate: 43%
Annual net price: $18,869
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: 500
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
16. Bellevue University
Bellevue, Nebraska
About the program: BU's 36-credit online project management master's program includes training in project communications management, project management in global and virtual workspaces, and schedule management.
Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
Graduation rate: 46%
Annual net price: $15,616
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
Enrollment periods per year: Four
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
17. Charleston Southern University
Charleston, South Carolina
About the program: CSU's 30-credit online project management master's program offers courses in managerial innovation strategies, talent management, and managing diverse cultures.
Acceptance rate: 50%
Graduation rate: 39%
Annual net price: $17,804
Years to degree: One to two
Minimum GMAT score: Not publicly available
Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
Enrollment periods per year: Four
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Charleston Southern University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
18. Wayland Baptist University
Plainview, Texas
About the program: WBU's faith-based 48-credit online MBA features a project management specialization. This master's program provides courses in managing complex projects and project management information systems, along with power and politics in organizations.
Acceptance rate: 97%
Graduation rate: 49%
Annual net price: $25,152
Years to degree: Two to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 2.5
Enrollment periods per year: Six
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Wayland Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOC).
19. Brenau University
Gainesville, Georgia
About the program: Brenau's online MBA features a specialization in project management. This concentration includes courses in project management technologies, leadership of project teams, and strategic issues in project management.
Acceptance rate: 58%
Graduation rate: 46%
Annual net price: $21,745
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: N/A
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Brenau University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOC).
20. Golden Gate University
San Francisco, California
About the program: GGU's 30-credit online project management master's program offers advanced courses in project governance, Agile management, and project risk management.
Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
Graduation rate: 45%
Annual net price: Not publicly available
Years to degree: One to three
Minimum GMAT score: Not publicly available
Minimum GPA: 3.0
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Golden Gate University is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WSCUC).
What to expect in an online master's in project management degree program
Similar to online MBA programs, online project management master's programs focus on building well-rounded leaders who have a grasp on several different management roles. These programs tend to differ, however, in that project management features more practical training in specific management duties, such as scheduling, costing, and staffing.
At the master's level, project management training combines research, group discussions, and presentations. Programs may conclude with a thesis, a capstone project, or an extensive group project.
The type of study available depends on the program format, but online learners may need to attend live virtual classrooms or study independently. The latter requires self-motivation and ambition. Project management master's programs may come as an MBA concentration or they may offer their own specialization options, such as project management technologies and leadership.
Master's in project management courses
At the graduate level, project management combines advanced business management training with behavioral sciences. Through coursework, reading, and projects, students learn how to manage people, expectations, and decisions. They also fine tune their communication, leadership, and analytical skills.
The courses offered in a project management master's degree differ between programs, schools, and students. Most programs emphasize similar core courses, such as those listed below.
Strategic Management
In this course, students learn to develop effective strategies based on an organization's goals and principles. The training covers different methods for organizational and environmental analysis, along with planning techniques and models to improve the execution and implementation.
Project Scheduling
This course teaches students how to use different techniques and technologies for developing a project schedule. Learners look at how to assign resources efficiently and how budgets and staffing can influence schedules.
Project Cost Management
Students in this course learn to create accurate project budgets. The training explores methods for estimating and controlling costs, assigning resources and personnel, and presenting budgets to management.
Scope, Quality, and Risk Management
In this course, students learn how to define and manage the various components of a project. They examine methods for assessing risk and performances, along with ways to make improvements and adjustments on the go.
In conclusion
A project management master's provides students with widely applicable skills for many leadership positions and organizations. The management field features strong projected growth and median annual wages of $109,760, as per the BLS. Prospective learners can take advantage of this by pursuing one of the programs listed in these rankings.
