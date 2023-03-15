'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Osu! is more than a free rhythm game -- it's a battle of wits and response time while you move to original beat maps. It's not a question of whether to play but how to play, and you certainly have options.
Created in 2007 for PCs, the game is now available for download on Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. Although you can use any of these to play Osu!, the game is best suited for tablets.
It can help if you have the right tablet to optimize your game, and not all devices make sense for Osu! gaming. I rounded up the best tablets for playing Osu! based on build and features, so you can improve your score and enjoy the game even more.
Also: Read more about the best tablets
Tech specs: Pressure sensitivity: 4096 levels | Operating system: Windows, Mac O | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | RAM: 2 MB | Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.3 x 0.35 inches
The Wacom Intuos CTL 4100 is the best tablet for Osu! but its capabilities extend beyond gaming. The tablet is user-friendly and appropriate for beginners, and it's easy to pair with your PC, Mac, or smartphone.
Appropriate for work, school, and play, the Wacom Intuos CTL 4100 has a compact design with an oversized drawing area. The lightweight device measures just 8.8 millimeters thin with 100 lines per millimeter recognition to better track your pen. The included pen has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, employing Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) technology to ensure responsiveness and accuracy. Plus, there are four customizable ExpressKeys you can use for faster shortcuts.
It runs off the latest version of Google Chrome and comes with three downloadable software programs. Online tutorials are also available.
Tech specs: Pressure sensitivity: 2048 levels | Operating system: Windows, Mac OS | Resolution: 4000 LPI | Voltage: 5 volts | Dimensions: 11.81 x 2.36 x 9.84 inches
The Huion H420 is the best Osu! tablet for beginners because it's super easy to handle. The tablet is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems for flexibility no matter your preference. While some advanced tablets have complicated hardware, the Huion H420's plug-and-play design keeps it simple.
Plus, the device is optimized for many programs other than Osu! gaming. Artists are sure to love applications like Corel Painter, CorelDraw, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Other programs include Fireworks, Macromedia Flash, Comic Studio, 3D MAX, and Pixologic ZBrush.
The companion pen features a thoughtful design with a middle button for scrolling. Plus, it offers 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity to ensure accuracy. You can customize the three express keys with options to close the current page or save. Plus, the device has USB connectivity with a plug-and-play design that doesn't require external drivers.
Tech specs: Pressure sensitivity: 1024 levels | Operating system: Windows, Mac OS | Resolution: 2540 LPI | Dimensions: 11 x 6.8 x 0.4 inches
The Wacom Bamboo CTL471 comes stacked with features. I love the black and lime design, and it's compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. The tablet comes with ArtRage Studio, which can simulate different tools and mediums like oil paints, watercolors, and chalk, so it's an excellent choice for artists, too. It also features SketchBook Express, a digital sketchbook with a catalog of custom tools suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
Drawing and writing feel lifelike, too. With a 2540-LPI resolution, the display offers a textured work surface that mimics the feel of pen on paper. The Bamboo pen has an ergonomic fit with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity. The pen is also battery-free, saving you the headache of charging, and it still manages to deliver accuracy within 0.2 inches. With a pen holder on the side, your tablet is ready for use at all times.
There are also multiple connectivity options, with your choice of either USB-Type A or Micro USB connection.
Tech specs: Pressure sensitivity: 2048 levels | Operating system: Windows, Mac OS | Resolution: 2540 LPI | Dimensions: 8.27 x 5.75 x 0.34 inches
The Wacom One CTL 472 is a compact Osu! tablet that still offers a generous working area. It's designed with the creator in mind, featuring easy ways to draw, sketch, write, and interact with other creatives. For added convenience, it accommodates both left-handed and right-handed users.
The enclosed digital pen comes from 35 years of development, offering a smooth, interruption-free writing and drawing experience. The battery-free model has 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it feels surprisingly lifelike, imitating a pen-on-paper experience.
The Wacom One comes with USB connectivity for Chrome, Mac, and Windows operating systems. You also get a ton of software freebies with your purchase. When you register your tablet, you'll receive free access to special EdTech software for exclusive educational tools, plus a three-month free trial of Bluescape, a creative collaboration tool.
Tech specs: Pressure sensitivity: 8192 levels | Operating system: Windows, Mac OS | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Dimensions: 7.5 x 6.5 x 0.1 inches
As the best thin Osu! tablet, the XP Pen Star G640 is lightweight and portable. It works for Osu! gaming but is also recommended for online education that involves drawing, sketching, painting, and photo editing.
The tablet comes with USB connectivity for Windows, Mac, and Chrome operating systems. It's also compatible with Microsoft Office applications like PowerPoint, OneNote, Word, Zoom, and Xsplit, making it perfect for professional and educational projects.
The battery-free pen delivers uninterrupted use with 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. It's matched with a six-inch screen only two millimeters thick, making it perfect for life on the go. For Osu! gaming, the tablet has an active area of 6 by 4 inches.
The Wacom Intuos CTL 4100 is a fantastic Osu! tablet for affordability and performance. It's easy to set up and has a compact design that doesn't skimp on the size of its drawing area. The included pen is a bonus that helps ensure speed and efficiency.
Having a thin, lightweight, and incredibly responsive tablet can make your Osu! gameplay more fun. To see how my favorite picks compare, these are the best Osu! tablets.
Best Osu! tablet
Cost
Pressure sensitivity
Resolution
Wacom Intuos CTL 4100
$58
4096 levels
1920 x 1080
Huion H420
$30
2048 levels
4000 LPI
Wacom Bamboo CTL471
$140
1024 levels
2540 LPI
One by Wacom CTL 472
$50
2048 levels
2540 LPI
XP Pen Star G640
$29
8192 levels
5080 LPI
It can be challenging to identify the best Osu! tablet for your needs. After a while, they can all begin to blend, and it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you.
Based on my research, these recommendations can help you find the best Osu! tablet for your needs.
Choose this Osu! tablet...
If you want...
Wacom Intuos CTL 4100
Performance and value all in one
Huion H420
A user-friendly option perfect for beginners
Wacom Bamboo CTL471
To use your tablet with other programs
One by Wacom CTL 472
A budget-friendly Osu! tablet
XP Pen Star G640
A thin, lightweight build
When shopping for the best Osu! tablets, consider these key factors that can help with your search.
Osu! is a rhythm game that requires you to tap and slide circles in time to music. The more you play, the more complicated it gets with advanced beat maps. Choose your difficulty level and watch the music -- and your circles -- move faster in response.
Osu! boasts more than 20.5 million users in a wildly popular format that quickly becomes addictive. It's also free to play, a thoughtful gift from creator Dean "peppy" Herbert. You can also access the game from multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.
Playing Osu! with a tablet and pen is much easier than playing with a traditional mouse and computer screen. The pen makes your gameplay more accurate and responsive, and you'll be able to continue with more fluid motion. The pen is significantly lighter and makes for easier movement than one would have with a bulky mouse. The result? Your skills and overall performance will improve.
Tablets can run the gamut in cost based on size, features, and build. They can run from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. However, not all tablets are best for Osu! gameplay, with some tablets better geared toward everyday use for checking emails and surfing the web. Based on our search, the best Osu! tablets range in cost from $29 to $140, depending on factors like resolution and pressure sensitivity.
For other options, consider these best picks that almost made our list.
If you want an Osu! tablet for less, look no further than the Gaomon S620.
The Wacom Intuos Art is another top-notch tablet from Wacom. It offers reliable performance you can count on every day.
Want a different type of device? Consider our picks for the best computers, the best phones, and the best gaming PCs!