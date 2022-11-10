'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's hard to go anywhere these days without seeing a PopSocket. Whether it's by the register at a store or on the back of your friend's phone, PopSockets are all the rage these days -- and it's easy to see why. The versatile tool can help you drop your phone less often and even use it hand-free.
However, there are quite a few options when it comes time to buy, and it can be difficult to choose -- that's where we come in. We've analyzed the best PopSockets and broken them down based on features, so you can find the best PopSocket for your phone and budget.
If you are looking for a new PopSocket, these are the best PopSockets you can buy.
Features: Custom design | Dimensions: 38.8 mm Diameter x 7.7 mm Height (24.3 mmH expanded)
We love the Custom Grip because it gives you a chance to incorporate your personality into the design. It features the traditional PopSocket design, so you can extend or close the expandable grip. If you put your PopSocket in the wrong place, the grip makes it easy to switch or reposition your device. You can also use it as a stand to prop up your phone when watching movies, shows, and other types of content. Plus, when you're ready to switch the design, or when your PopSocket has reached the end of its life, you can recycle it through the TerraCycle® program.
Features: 10-foot drop protection | Built-in charger | Slim design
The PopSocket Case with MagSafe takes your phone case to another level with a built-in phone charger you can use to both power and protect your phone. You can still text and make calls, and keep your phone charged while you do so. The PopGrip Slide lets you use your PopSocket as a stand, so you can view photos and videos in landscape view. It has 10-foot drop protection with Airbag impact geometry, so if you drop your phone it's likely not a big deal. Plus, the PopSocket is made from plant-based materials, so you can recycle it when you're ready to move on.
Features: Custom design | Holds up to 3 credit cards or 6 business cards | 2.27 x 3.54 x 0.42 inches
Just like you can customize a basic PopSocket, you can do the same with a custom PopWallet+. You can choose a photo of your favorite person or animal, or you can style it with a design or artwork of your own.
This PopSocket features a wallet that will keep all of your credit and debit cards handy. If you're a busybody always on the go, the wallet function can be especially useful. The wallet top is also replaceable, so you can change it whenever you want. Plus, it features a built-in charger to keep your device powered and ready to go. The traditional grip also functions as a stand, giving you complete control over your device.
Features: Car mount | Compatible with iPhone 12 and up
If you spend a lot of time in the car, the PopSocket MagSafe Car Vent Mount is an excellent tool that can make your life easier. The flexible clip can fit a variety of surfaces and air vent sizes. It's simple to attach and detach your phone, especially with the rotating attachment prongs. This car mount can even grip onto your phone's MagSafe case, available for iPhone 12 and later.
Features: Several PopPuck games available | Dimensions: 28.22 x 7.95 millimeters
PopPucks are a fun way to use your PopSocket as entertainment, featuring a game you can play whenever you're bored. PopSocket describes it as a "magnetic skate park for your thumbs." Use games like Swizzlestack, Bowl Wipe, and Backside Launch, all contests that allow you to flick, flip, and stack your PopPuck while you test out different tricks. The magnetic leash keeps them at arm's length, plus you can upgrade to a Booster Pack to collect more than 30 PopPucks.
PopSocket has come out with a bunch of products, but our favorite is still the original: PopSocket Custom Grip. You can customize it to fit your style while enjoying the immediate convenience of a solid grip and stand combo for your phone.
If you're still undecided, here's an overview of the best PopSockets you can buy.
Best PopSocket
Cost
Use
PopSocket Custom PopGrip
$20
Single PopSocket
PopSocket Case with MagSafe
$60
Phone case
PopSocket Custom PopWallet+
$30
Wallet
PopSocket MagSafe Car Vent Mount
$15
Phone mount
PopSocket PopPuck Starter Pack
$20
Game play
The best PopSocket all depends on your needs. These are our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this PopSocket...
If you want...
PopSocket Custom PopGrip
A traditional grip and stand combination
PopSocket Case with MagSafe
A charging case
PopSocket Custom PopWallet+
To keep your cards and cash close
PopSocket MagSafe Car Vent Mount
Hands-free driving
PopSocket PopPuck Starter Pack
A game to keep you entertained
There are several factors we considered when choosing the best PopSockets.
A PopSocket is an expandable grip that you can use to provide additional support for your phone. There are several types and designs available that you can choose from. Some included extra features like a charging case, built-in wallet, or entertainment pieces.
In addition to the traditional grip and stand combo, there are also PopSocket wallets, phone mounts, and even a unique (and addicting) PopSocket game.
The cost of a PopSocket depends on the product and design you choose. The best PopSockets range in price from $15 to $60, depending which you choose.
The beauty of PopSockets is in the customizability. You can personalize any of these products by designing it with your favorite color and a personal photo.
If you need a new mobile phone to use with your PopSocket, consider our expert recommendations for the best phones, and the best camera phones!