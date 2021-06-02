Best posture corrector 2021: Improve your posture

More and more jobs revolve around sitting in front of a monitor. When coupled with the explosion of smartphones over the last 10 years, you end up with a lot of people with bad posture. Poor posture affects more than just the curve of your spine. Having poor posture can cause muscle tension, back pain, joint pain, poor circulation, along with other health issues. If you are looking for a way to improve your posture, then you might consider purchasing a posture corrector.

FlexGuard Support Back Brace Posture Corrector Correct an improper spine alignment Amazon Along with helping to pull your shoulders back for a better alignment, this product will also help to correct an improper spine alignment. One of the most valuable parts of this posture corrector is a booklet included that offers tips for improving posture via exercise, one of the best ways to fix posture long term. While this product can work as physical therapy and help with back pain and scoliosis, it's pretty bulky and not particularly discreet. You won't be able to wear this under your clothes or throughout your daily life. For under $30 this is a reasonable deal and middle-of-the-road for this list. Pros: Booklet provides additional information.

Cushioned straps.

Effective.

Helps adjust the spine.

Helps with back pain.

Natural posture alignment.

Wide variety of sizes. Cons: Bulky.

Can be uncomfortable.

Cannot be worn under clothes.

Heavy.

Not good for the skin.

Not great for smaller people.

Weak stitching. $24 at Amazon

ACE Posture Corrector Return your posture to a more natural position Ace By stretching your chest and shoulders, this posture corrector will help return your posture to a more natural position and open up the front side of your body. The comfortable shoulder straps will help you wear this corrector for long periods of time, and the soft material is easily disguised with clothing. This product is available to both men and women and uses hook and loop straps to provide a comfortable and stable fit. Since it's made out of neoprene, it's very breathable, soft, and lightweight. The back buckle is easily adjusted while remaining secure and is very simple to put on and take off. For less than $25 this is one of the cheaper options on our list. Pros: Adjustable straps.

Back buckle pad that can be adjusted.

Can be worn under clothes.

Comfortable.

Discreet.

Easy to use.

Great price.

Hook and loop for a more adjustable fit.

Lightweight.

Stretches shoulder and chest.

Soft material. Cons: Chafes bare skin.

Doesn't stay in place for very long.

Focus is only on the shoulder and chest.

Not for all body types.

Not machine washable. $21 at Amazon

Evoke Pro Posture Corrector Soft, lightweight, and fairly comfortable Amazon This posture corrector is designed in a simple figure-eight shape with soft, adjustable straps. You can wear it over your shirt, but it can also fit underneath your clothing as well -- you simply slide it on like you would a backpack and it will start to do its job. The brace is made out of very breathable neoprene which makes it soft, lightweight, and fairly comfortable. It will mostly work to pull your shoulders back and train them into an upright position, but also provides mid to upper back support, along with neck support. At a price of $23, this brace is slightly more expensive than some of the other options, but not enough to knock it down on this list. Pros: Breathable material.

Can wear under clothes.

Comfortable while wearing.

Discreet.

Easy to put on.

Fast results.

Lightweight.

Padded for comfort.

Resistance band.

Stainless steel brackets.

Supportive. Cons: Can be uncomfortable depending on the build.

Manual wash only.

Slightly more pricey than other options. $22 at Amazon

ComfyBrace Posture Corrector Very discreet option Amazon Easily worn on top of or underneath your clothing, this posture corrector is very discreet. Since it's made of neoprene, it is lightweight, soft, and comfortable. Resembling a figure eight, you simply slide this onto your upper back one arm at a time and adjust for comfort level. Your shoulders should start to pull back into an upright position and pressure should be taken off your back, neck, shoulder, and clavicles. This product can be used by people with chest sizes ranging from 30 inches to 43 inches. For only around $20 this brace is one of the top sellers on Amazon. Pros: Can wear under clothes.

Comfortable to wear.

Discreet.

Durable stitching.

Easy to clean.

Fits most body types.

Helps reduce pain.

Innovative design.

Lifetime warranty.

Low price.

Padded for comfort. Cons: Can be tight on some builds.

Difficult to take off.

Discomfort in armpits.

Not for larger body frames.

Not machine washable. $19 at Amazon

BackEmbrace Posture Corrector Bit more difficult to put on, but not impossible Amazon This brace is made out of thick, soft elastic bands that are machine washable. It is a little bit more difficult to put on than some of the other options on this list, but far from impossible. You simply slide your arms through like a backpack, then pull down the front two straps to activate the posture correction, and then velcro the straps along your ribcage. This product is one of the more discreet options and can easily be worn underneath clothing. By looping over the shoulders, this product eliminates the possibility of underarm chafing. One downside is the cost of this brace -- at around $60, it is the most expensive product on this list. Pros: Can wear under clothes.

Comfortable.

Discreet.

Lightweight.

Machine washable.

No underarm chafing.

Very breathable. Cons: Difficult to put on.

No plus sizes.

Price. $59 at Amazon

Truweo Posture Corrector Latex-free adjustable posture corrector Amazon Made from recyclable plastics, this latex-free adjustable posture corrector is unisex, lightweight, and reasonably comfortable. This brace focuses mostly on the upper part of the back and doesn't help with the mid or lower regions of the back. It can also be a little bit bulky on the back. Chests ranging from 30 inches to 43 inches can fit comfortably in this brace, and for only $20 it is one of the least expensive options on this list. Pros: Adjustable.

Affordable.

Breathable.

Can wear under clothes.

Discreet.

Effective.

Environmentally friendly.

Lightweight.

Machine washable.

Unisex. Cons: Less durable.

Only supports the clavicle and shoulders.

Slightly painful.

Uncomfortable shoulder strap.

Underarm chafing. $19 at Amazon

Do posture correctors really work? Posture correctors can be very effective at positioning your back to the correct angle for good posture. However, they are more like guides than restoration treatments. If you are relying on the corrector to keep your back in line, then you may start to depend on it. When you take off the corrector, you may go right back to slouching, so it's more of a tool toward training your body to improve posture as opposed to outright fixing it.

Why does posture matter? There are plenty of benefits to having good posture. The constant pull of gravity will increase your overall back and neck pain as you age. Throw in bad posture, and your pain will only increase. Slouching will also compress your lungs' ability to breathe in as deep as they should, limiting your overall oxygen intake. These are just a few examples of why posture is so important.

What should you look for in a posture corrector? The answer to this question will vary for each person. For example, how discreet the corrector is may not be very important to someone only using it at home, as opposed to someone using it all day at their job. However, some criteria that are important are comfort, size, and what area the corrector supports. The most important quality is whether or not it's effective. Whatever product you use should pull back your shoulders and line up your back, shoulders, and neck. It shouldn't hurt you, but you should feel the pressure of your muscles being activated.

Do chiropractors recommend using posture correctors? Most chiropractors do not recommend relying on posture correctors long term. While they may be helpful in showing you the proper posture that you should be aiming for, depending on them long term can lead to weakness in your supporting core muscles.

Can you permanently fix bad posture with a posture corrector? A posture corrector will help bring your shoulders back and align your spine, but it won't do anything to help strengthen the muscles needed to keep them there. Whenever you are wearing it, a posture corrector will help to improve overall posture by force, but when you take it off your shoulders are likely to return to their slouched position. The best ways to improve posture are by making small changes throughout your day and exercising the muscles responsible for maintaining posture.

The takeaway

Depending on what you are looking for in a posture corrector, there are several solid choices available. The highest-selling back brace on Amazon is the ComfyBrace posture corrector, but the best overall is either the Flexguard Support Back Brace posture corrector or ACE posture corrector. Whatever product you ultimately choose, it's important to remember that it's only a brace, not a permanent cure. It can only help to improve posture while you wear it. If you have concerns about your posture or are experiencing pain related to it, then you should see a chiropractor.