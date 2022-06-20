/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones Mobile Accessories

The 5 best portable power banks: Top up your mobile devices

What is the best power bank? ZDNet's expert pick is the Zendure SuperTank Pro for its capacity, OLED display, and aluminum shell. Power banks are a great way to top up your smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets when out and about.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
taylor-clemons1.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor and  Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on

Sometimes there isn't a power outlet conveniently at hand to give our devices a top-up, and that's when the best power banks come in handy.

Whether you're trekking in the wilds or strolling between coffee shops, a power bank can make the difference between staying connected or going silent.

Here is a selection of great power banks to keep your devices charged up when you're away from a power outlet.

Zendure SuperTank Pro

Best power bank overall
Zendure SuperTank Pro review | Best power bank

Tech specs

  • Dimensions:  4.9 x 2.9 x 1.8 inches (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm) 
  • Weight: 20.5oz / 580g 
  • Capacity: 26,800mAh 
  • Cells: 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells 
  • Flight safe: Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours) 
  • Total DC Output: 138W 
  • Firmware upgrade: Yes, requires a PC 
  • Display: OLED Screen 
  • Material: Aluminum shell with ABS & polycarbonate midframe

This is my favorite power bank of all time. It's been with me into off-grid situations, and to various countries, and it has never let me down.

If you want a big power bank with plenty of power and the ability to charge four devices simultaneously, the Zendure SuperTank Pro is the power bank for you.

Connectivity:

Input 

Output

  • USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

  • USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max
  • USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max
  • PPS: 5-11V, 5A
  • USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max

Pros:

  • Lots of power
  • Flight safe
  • Four USB-C ports
  • Enough power to recharge a MacBook Pro

Cons:

  • Heavy
  • Expensive
  • No USB-A (except using an adapter)
View now at Amazon

Omnicharge Omni 20+ bundle

Best rugged power bank
2022-06-15-13-08-11

 Tech specs:

  • Battery: Cell Type: 18650 Li-ion battery | Capacity: 20,000 mAh, 72Wh ±5%
  • AC/HVDC Outlet: Output: 100W (120V/60Hz US model, 230V/50Hz EU model)
  • Wireless charging: Output: 10W max
  • Weight: 1.4 lbs
  • Dimension: 5.0" x 4.8" x 0.91" 
  • Warranty: Limited One Year
  • Operating temp: Temperature 0°C-40°C, Humidity 30-70%, Altitude ≤2000m
  • Flight safe: Required airline permission

Everything about the Omni Omni 20+ is designed around power and ruggedness. The exterior ABS/rubberized shell is capable of taking a pounding, the ports are well-designed, and the screen offers everything from at-a-glance information, to a deep dive into what's going on.

Connectivity: 

USB-C Port

USB-A Output

  • Input: 45W max
  • Output: 60W max

  • 5V/3A QC 3.0 compatible



Pros:

  • Lots of power
  • Plenty of outputs
  • OLED display packed with information
  • Rugged

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Big and heavy
View now at AmazonView now at OmniView now at Sears

Zendure X5

Best compact power bank
2022-06-15-13-19-01

Tech specs:

  • Dimensions:  4.5 x 2.8 x 1 inches (114mm x 71.1mm x 25.4mm) 
  • Weight: 10.8oz / 306g 
  • Capacity: 15,000mAh 
  • Flight safe: Yes (rated at 54 watt-hours) 
  • Total DC Output: 48W 
  • Material: ABS & polycarbonate

A portable, everyday power bank, more than enough to keep your smartphone and tablet going for an extra day or so.

Connectivity

Input

Output

  • USB-C (PD): 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max

  • USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max
  • USB-A: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A 18W Max


Pros:

  • Compact
  • Reasonably priced
  • Robust

Cons:

  • Not enough power to recharge a laptop
View now at AdoramaView now at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000

Best combo device
anker-powercore-fusion-10000-review-best-power-bAnker PowerCore Fusion 10000 review | Best power bankank

Tech specs:

  • Dimensions:  4.72 x 3.23 x 1.39 inches 
  • Capacity: 10,000mAh 
  • Flight safe: Yes 
  • Total DC Output:  5V/3A 
  • Material: Polycarbonate

Is it a power bank or a wall charger? It's both!

Input

Output

  • Mains charging (100-240V, 50-60Hz, 0.6A)

  • USB-C: 20W Max
  • USB-A: 5V/2.4A, 12W Max


Pros:

  • Always charged up if you keep it plugged in
  • Recharges quickly
  • USB-A and USB-C outputs
  • Space saver when traveling (takes over from a separate charger and power bank)

Cons:

  • Bit bulky
View now at AmazonView now at NeweggView now at Anker

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus

Best large capacity
2022-06-15-14-05-40

Tech specs:

  • Capacity: 25000mAh / 92.5Wh 
  • Magnetic Wireless Charger Output: 15W Fast Charge (10W for Android and non iPhone 12 devices) 
  • Apple Watch Wireless Output: 5W 
  • Maximum Power Output: 190W
  • Maximum Power Input: 100W
  • Batteries: 5 x 21700 Panasonic Lithium Polymer Graphene Composite Battery Cells 
  • Time to 80% (20,000mAh) from empty: 45 min 
  • Time to full charge from empty: 1 hr 10 min (with 100W input)
  • Device Operating Temperature: -20℃  to 60℃
  • Safety Protection: Over current/voltage/temperature, short circuit protection
  • Enclosure: Aircraft-grade Aluminium and PVC
  • Dimensions: 15.85 x 8.7 x 2.85 (6.24" x 3.4" x 1.12")
  • Weight: 583.5g (1.28lb)

The Flash Pro Plus is a chunky pack of aircraft-grade anodized aluminum and batteries that weighs a reassuring 1.2 pounds.

It's a big power bank housing five 21700 Panasonic lithium polymer graphene composite cells holding 25,000mAh of power.

And the power bank can push that power out of four ports and two wireless charger pads.

Yes, that's right, ports and wireless.

Connectivity: 

Interface

  • Max 100W USB-C Power Delivery Input/Output
  • Max 50W USB-A  Oppo 50W, Vivo VOOC 50W, Oneplus 50W, VOOC Flash Charge SVOOC Super Flash charging 50W, Huawei Super Charge 22.5W
  • Max 18W USB-A QualComm Quick Charge 3.0 

100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Input

  • 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A (PPS: 3.3-6V/5A, 3.3-11V/5A)

60W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Output

  • 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A (PPS: 3.3-6V/5A, 3.3-11V/5A）

20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Output

  • 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (PPS: 5-5.9V/3A, 5-11V/2A）

50W USB-A 1 Output

  • QC3.0 + SVOOC 4.5V~10V/5A, 11V/4.5A, 12V/4.16A


Pros:

  • Large capacity
  • Lots oc charging options
  • Easy to read display

Cons:

  • Big, bulky, and angular
  • Pricy
View now at Amazon

Which is the best power bank?

The Zendure SuperTank Pro is ZDNet's top pick based on its capacity, connectivity options, and price. 


Power bank

Price

Capacity

Zendure SuperTank Pro

$195

26,800mAh 

Omnicharge Omni 20+ bundle

$299

20,000mAh

Zendure X5

$90

15,000mAh

Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000

$49

10,000mAh

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus

$319

25,000mAh

Which is the right power bank for you?

Not one size fits all. So, if you're still unsure which power bank to get, consider the following scenarios or use cases to help you make a decision. 

Choose this power bank…

If you want or are…

Zendure SuperTank Pro

A huge power bank that can keep everything powered

Omnicharge Omni 20+ bundle

You want a power bank that can output AC power

Zendure X5

A power bank

Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000

A power bank you can connect to a mains outlet to charge

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus

A big chunky power bank with wireless charging for your iPhone and Apple Watch

How did we choose these power banks?

These are all products that I've tested and have been using for several months. I always have a power bank or two with me when I'm traveling, and this means that they get prolonged testing.

Here are some of the criteria that I look for:

  • That the capacity is as stated
  • That the power bank outputs the power that is stated in the specification sheet
  • That the product is durable and withstands prolonged use

What size power bank do I need?

Tough question. If you want an emergency power bank to act as a backup, then a small 5000mAh power bank will do the job. If you want a lot of power, and perhaps the ability to charge up a laptop, then the bigger the better (well, going as big as you want to carry!).

What's the largest power bank I can take on an aircraft?

Power banks up to 100Wh (100,000mAh) can be carried without approval, and for power banks that fall between 100Wh and 160Wh you will need permission from the airline.

Are power banks waterproof?

While there are power banks that claim to be water resistant, I've never been comfortable with the idea of getting a pack filled with lithium batteries wet. I always keep them dry, and keep them in a waterproof bag if I'm out and about in bad weather.

What do you think of power banks that have a built-in solar panel?

I have yet to come across a good one. I'm also not comfortable baking rechargeable batteries in the sun for extended periods.

Are there alternative power banks worth considering?

Yes there are. Check out the alternatives below:

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

 $86.99 at Amazon

Anker Portable 313 power bank

 $22 at Amazon

Suscell solar charger

 $26 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Best online colleges and universities: 2022
istock-1284739710.jpg

Best online colleges and universities: 2022

Education
The 5 best camping gear and tools of 2022
best-camping-gear-img-0082.jpg

The 5 best camping gear and tools of 2022

Yard & Outdoors
Best MacBook and Mac Mini deals right now: June 2022
apple-macbook-pro-16-m1-max-14-16.jpg

Best MacBook and Mac Mini deals right now: June 2022

Laptops