Sometimes there isn't a power outlet conveniently at hand to give our devices a top-up, and that's when the best power banks come in handy.
Whether you're trekking in the wilds or strolling between coffee shops, a power bank can make the difference between staying connected or going silent.
Here is a selection of great power banks to keep your devices charged up when you're away from a power outlet.
Tech specs
This is my favorite power bank of all time. It's been with me into off-grid situations, and to various countries, and it has never let me down.
If you want a big power bank with plenty of power and the ability to charge four devices simultaneously, the Zendure SuperTank Pro is the power bank for you.
Connectivity:
Input
Output
Pros:
Cons:
Tech specs:
Everything about the Omni Omni 20+ is designed around power and ruggedness. The exterior ABS/rubberized shell is capable of taking a pounding, the ports are well-designed, and the screen offers everything from at-a-glance information, to a deep dive into what's going on.
Connectivity:
USB-C Port
USB-A Output
Pros:
Cons:
Tech specs:
A portable, everyday power bank, more than enough to keep your smartphone and tablet going for an extra day or so.
Connectivity:
Input
Output
Pros:
Cons:
Tech specs:
Is it a power bank or a wall charger? It's both!
Input
Output
Pros:
Cons:
Tech specs:
The Flash Pro Plus is a chunky pack of aircraft-grade anodized aluminum and batteries that weighs a reassuring 1.2 pounds.
It's a big power bank housing five 21700 Panasonic lithium polymer graphene composite cells holding 25,000mAh of power.
And the power bank can push that power out of four ports and two wireless charger pads.
Yes, that's right, ports and wireless.
Connectivity:
Interface
100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Input
60W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Output
20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Output
50W USB-A 1 Output
Pros:
Cons:
The Zendure SuperTank Pro is ZDNet's top pick based on its capacity, connectivity options, and price.
Power bank
Price
Capacity
Zendure SuperTank Pro
$195
26,800mAh
Omnicharge Omni 20+ bundle
$299
20,000mAh
Zendure X5
$90
15,000mAh
Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000
$49
10,000mAh
Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus
$319
25,000mAh
Not one size fits all. So, if you're still unsure which power bank to get, consider the following scenarios or use cases to help you make a decision.
Choose this power bank…
If you want or are…
Zendure SuperTank Pro
A huge power bank that can keep everything powered
Omnicharge Omni 20+ bundle
You want a power bank that can output AC power
Zendure X5
A power bank
Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000
A power bank you can connect to a mains outlet to charge
Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus
A big chunky power bank with wireless charging for your iPhone and Apple Watch
These are all products that I've tested and have been using for several months. I always have a power bank or two with me when I'm traveling, and this means that they get prolonged testing.
Here are some of the criteria that I look for:
Tough question. If you want an emergency power bank to act as a backup, then a small 5000mAh power bank will do the job. If you want a lot of power, and perhaps the ability to charge up a laptop, then the bigger the better (well, going as big as you want to carry!).
Power banks up to 100Wh (100,000mAh) can be carried without approval, and for power banks that fall between 100Wh and 160Wh you will need permission from the airline.
While there are power banks that claim to be water resistant, I've never been comfortable with the idea of getting a pack filled with lithium batteries wet. I always keep them dry, and keep them in a waterproof bag if I'm out and about in bad weather.
I have yet to come across a good one. I'm also not comfortable baking rechargeable batteries in the sun for extended periods.
