The most popular programming languages and where to learn them

The new normal of work will bring a lot of changes, but one enduring theme is going to be upskilling and learning new programming language tricks.

Here's a look at the top programming languages based on a sampling of surveys from RedMonk, Tiobe, and SlashData and places where you can hone skills or acquire them new. Most of these courses are available for free or with a subscription. Some may be available via corporate programs from your employer.

Java Java is another programming language that isn't going to be terribly sexy or make you look hip at a conference. But it is a core programming building block for anyone looking to be a software engineer. Courses to consider: Coursera: Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals via Duke University

Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals via Duke University Udacity: Nanodegree: Become a Java Web Developer

Nanodegree: Become a Java Web Developer Pluralsight: Java Language Fundamentals