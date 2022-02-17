Best online database management degrees 2022: Top picks

Organizations in every industry collect and analyze data from their customers, finances, and operations. The more these organizations rely on data, the more important the people who manage that information become.

A database management degree equips students with the skills to store, maintain, and manage data, along with the credentials to start careers in this promising field.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% growth in database administrator occupations between 2020 and 2030. In addition to this career pathway, graduates can explore other attractive IT professions, such as computer analyst, administrator, and management positions.

Here, we rank the best database management degrees and explore what a typical program looks like.

The top 5 online schools for database management

The best online bachelor's in database management degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology includes carefully collected information from reputable, publicly available national datasets. We then use our proprietary algorithm to determine the following ranking results.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's 120-credit online computer science degree features courses in data structures and database management. Students can also choose electives in data mining and database administration. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to completion: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: 540-650

540-650 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

2. Oregon State University Corvallis, Oregon About the program: Oregon State's 180-quarter credit online computer science program features an applied computer science track. In addition to database management courses, students can complete a database capstone project. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $20,016

$20,016 Years to completion: Four (accelerated and part-time schedules may be available)

Four (accelerated and part-time schedules may be available) SAT range: 530-660

530-660 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous

3. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's database management degree provides training in data collection and analytics. Students also take courses in full-stack engineering and network and security. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Avg. annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to completion: Three to four (self-paced schedules are available)

Three to four (self-paced schedules are available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

4. Fort Hays State University Hays, Kansas About the program: FHSU's 120-credit online computer science program features training in data structures and database design and programming. Students also learn web development and software engineering. Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $12,053

$12,053 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

5. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: Regis' 120-credit online computer information systems degree features courses in database management and database applications. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $25,483

$25,483 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and full-time schedules are available)

Three to four (part-time and full-time schedules are available) SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over two

Over two Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

6. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's 120-credit computer and information systems program incorporates courses in database design, data visualization, and enterprise database design. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561

$33,561 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 540-670

540-670 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

7. Limestone University Gaffney, South Carolina About the program: Limestone's computer science and information technology program includes training in internet databases, database management, and systems analysis and design. Acceptance rate: 51%

51% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $22,707

$22,707 Years to completion: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 480-580

480-580 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

8. Charleston Southern University Charleston, South Carolina About the program: CSU's 125-credit applied computing program offers three concentrations, including business, cybersecurity, and graphic arts. The core training in the degree features courses in database management and data structure analysis. Acceptance rate: 50%

50% Graduation rate: 39%

39% Avg. annual net price: $17,804

$17,804 Years to completion: Two to four

Two to four SAT range: 500-620

500-620 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

9. Central Methodist University Fayette, Missouri About the program: CMU's 120-credit online computer science program offers courses in database systems and SQL, data structures and algorithms, and computer architecture and operating systems. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Avg. annual net price: $15,196

$15,196 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

10. Saint Leo University Saint Leo, Florida About the program: Saint Leo's 120-credit online computer science program features training in database concepts and programming, computer architecture, and data structures. Acceptance rate: 72%

72% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $18,869

$18,869 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

11. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: BU's computer and information systems degree provides training in data and information management, IT infrastructure, and security. Learners can also choose several database-related electives. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to completion: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous

12. Davenport University Grand Rapids, Michigan About the program: DU's 120-credit online computer science program features courses in database design and data communications and networks. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 27%

27% Avg. annual net price: $16,098

$16,098 Years to completion: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

13. Hodges University Naples, Florida About the program: Hodges' 120-credit online computer information technology program features training in intro and advanced database management. Students can also choose database-related electives to form a speciality in the field. Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 33%

33% Avg. annual net price: $21,577

$21,577 Years to completion: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

14. Franklin University Columbus, Ohio About the program: Franklin's 124-credit online computer science program provides training in data structures and database management. Students can also take electives in data visualization and assurance. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 34%

34% Avg. annual net price: $12,895

$12,895 Years to completion: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

15. Baker College Flint, Michigan About the program: Baker's 120-credit online computer science degree features a data analytics concentration. In this program, students complete courses in database programming and big data analytics. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 23%

23% Avg. annual net price: $15,049

$15,049 Years to completion: 460-530

460-530 SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Database management bachelor's courses

Every database management degree features its own unique offerings. In general, however, the training aims to teach learners how to effectively manage and organize databases on different servers and operating systems.

Students may learn how to design and create databases for various purposes, how to maintain and upgrade them, and how to secure them and the information within. Some courses may help expand the role of the database manager, such as data analytics and data visualizations.

Database management

In this course, students are introduced to database management systems. They learn about the importance and functions of these systems and how to use structured query languages.

Data structures and algorithms

Students in this course learn to identify and use various data structures, such as trees, stacks, and queues. They also learn to design and use algorithms for different structures based on the most effective application.

Data visualizations

This course teaches students about data analytics and how to present data in a clear and appealing manner. The training also shows learners how to use various open source and data visualization tools and techniques.

Database design

In this course, students learn how to plan, design, and produce a working and effective database. They study methods for identifying client needs and user requirements before creating a conceptual and logical model.

Database management degree levels

Database management training comes in different depths and degree levels. Prospective students should identify their career goals and choose the degree that gets them on that path. They can, for example, choose a certificate to specialize, an undergraduate degree for entry-level training, a master's degree for leadership careers, or a doctorate for research and academic positions.

Database management certificate

Length: 2-12 months

2-12 months Cost: $100-$10,000

$100-$10,000 Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist, database manager, and computer programmer

A database management certificate can have multiple functions depending on the program. Some certificates offer introductory training, while others feature more advanced or graduate-level materials.

Typically, these programs provide condensed and focused training. They may replace the need for a degree in some entry-level careers or help experienced computer professionals expand their skills. Certificate courses usually call for independent and hands-on training.

Associate in database management

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19

$11,389/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist, computer programmer, and web developer

An associate degree covers the fundamentals of database management. In addition to learning the basics of database design, systems, and analytics, students complete general education and basic computer science courses.

Graduates with an associate degree can pursue entry-level careers in the computer field or continue on with their studies. The programs combine both theoretical and practical training and may include internships and practicums.

Bachelor's in database management

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19

$28,123/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Database administrator, network administrator, and information security analyst

A bachelor's degree in database management provides comprehensive training, including beginner, intermediate, and advanced database management courses. Students also build a solid general education and computer science foundation.

Graduates with a bachelor's degree can qualify for many computer and information technology professions. They can improve their chances of finding employment in a database-related field by choosing a specialization or focusing their practical assignments, internships, and capstone projects in a specific direction.

Master's in database management

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Information research scientist, computer systems manager, and top executive

A database management master's program builds on the foundational computer science training from undergraduate degrees. Students typically develop a specialization at this level, learning to manage, mine, and analyze data from extensive database systems. They also learn to design, implement, and safeguard these systems on different platforms.

Most master's programs feature significant research and practical training. Graduates can pursue most computer occupations, along with management positions in numerous organizations.

Doctorate in database management

Length: Three to six years

Three to six years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher, information research scientist, and database developer

Students in a doctoral program in database management conduct a significant amount of research in the areas of their choice. They develop a specialization through their studies in high-level management techniques, security, and database design.

Doctoral graduates can pursue careers in academia, research and development, or in management with most organizations. They help drive innovation in the field, designing the databases and processes that improve how businesses store information and creating new models for analyzing it.

In conclusion

An online database management degree can lead to some of the computer industry's most promising careers. By first figuring out their ideal degree and program direction, prospective students can choose from among the best schools and programs on this list that provide training in their dream field.