Best RAM 2021: Top memory upgrades for your PC

After the question "how much RAM do I need?" the next big question I get asked is, "what RAM should I buy?"

That's a tough question to answer because there are a bewildering array of PCs and Macs out there, and things can get super complicated and in-depth if you are someone who wants the fastest, most cutting-edge RAM in order to squeeze the last drop of performance from your system.

Swapping RAM in most PCs (even laptops) isn't that hard, but finding the right RAM can sometimes be challenging, especially if you aren't familiar with the specs and what things like DDR or speed mean. If this is you, I recommend that you check out RAM suppliers such as Crucial or Kingston. These sites will guide you to the right RAM for you.

As for fitting instructions, the web -- in particular, YouTube -- is full of great information. Rest assured, replacing RAM is the easiest upgrade you can do.

But, if you are a bit more comfortable with knowing what ARM you need, I've pulled together a compilation of my favorite RAM. This is hardware that I've tried and tested and offers great performance and value for money.

Best overall Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Things don't get much better than this! Super-fast RAM modules, super reliable chips thanks to Corsair's excellent quality control, and super stability thanks to testing and excellent heat spreaders. And also, cool LED lighting, which is fun, right? This RAM is not cheap -- you're looking at over $1,000 if you want 64GB of high-speed RAM, but you will be getting the very best out there. $1,015 at Amazon

Best for gaming G-Skill Trident Z RGB At the more restrained end of the performance (and price) spectrum we have the G-Skill Trident Z RGB. I've fitted (or recommended) this RAM into dozens of gaming system, and never had a word of complaint. Highly rated RAM, and a firm favorite of mine for gaming systems. $159 at Amazon

Best for everyday systems Crucial Ballistix We're now into what I consider "mainstream" RAM. This is RAM for everyday systems. Systems that will run day in, day out, where I'm not concerned about benchmarks or tiny speedbumps from having the fastest RAM possible. It's hard to go wrong with Crucial Ballistix. It's the RAM that I use and recommend for systems where reliability is more important than performance. $77 at Amazon

Best for Macs OWC RAM upgrades for Macs If I'm buying RAM for Macs, OWC is the brand I go for. Yes, you can buy cheaper, but it's hard to buy better. The advantage of dealing with OWC is that this is a company that knows what works in which Mac and makes no-compromise RAM that is 100 percent compatible. The company even has DIY install videos to make the upgrade as painless as possible. $154 at Amazon

Best budget option Timetec RAM I want to call this budget RAM, but that doesn't do it justice. You're getting good quality RAM modules at a sensible price. Timetec offers a good selection of RAM modules -- desktop, gaming, laptop, server, and Mac -- at a price that's hard to beat. This is the perfect RAM for dropping into a system and forgetting, and a great choice for upgrading an older system. $55 at Amazon

RAM tips