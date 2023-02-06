'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There are many headphones out there, but not all of them are equipped to handle the constant jostling that comes from pounding the pavement. Thankfully, there are running headphones out there to keep the music going, no matter how fast or far you run.
To find the best running headphones, we survey the market regularly, looking for the best running headphones based on factors like price, performance, and customer reviews.
Based on all of that and more, these are the best running headphones you can buy for your next workout.
Tech specs: Type: In-ear | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 9 hours | Weight: 0.64 oz.
We love the Beats Powerbeats Pro as the best running headphones overall. They feature a completely wireless design with comfortable ear hooks that you can mold for a customized fit. Made for hitting the pavement, these running headphones have both a water- and sweat-resistant design, so you do not have to worry during your workouts.
Controls are located within easy access, and you have nine hours of listening time or 24 when you use your case.
Read the review: Powerbeats Pro review: An upgrade over AirPods in almost every way
Tech specs: Type: In-ear | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 9 hours | Weight: 1.95 oz.
When you are more concerned about tracking your health, the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro offers heart rate monitoring and data tracking to keep you in control of your fitness. There is an in-ear design with Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing.
The sound is impressive, too, with an acoustic module and LCP liquid crystal diaphragm. Choose from ten different music styles that allow you to change the music to suit each song. If your route is noisy, there is no problem with the included noise cancellation that will block the world out.
Read the review: Amazfit PowerBuds Pro review: $150 ANC-enabled earbuds with unique health options
Tech specs: Type: In-ear | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 32 hours | Weight: 3.2 oz.
When you do not have a lot to spend, the JLab GO Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds give you a bargain with great performance and user satisfaction. The sport fit comes with built-in sweat resistance, plus a comfortable ear hook to keep it in place. Enjoy a built-in MEMS microphone with three custom sound settings so you can get the audio just right. There are over eight hours of playtime, with 24 more when you use the charging case.
Tech specs: Type: In-ear | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 8 hours | Weight: 9.2 oz.
The Jaybird Vista 2 offers stellar protection with an IP68 rating that is waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof with added shock and impact resistance. These ear buds opt for an in-ear design with a built-in microphone, as well as wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation.
You can also use the surround sense technology to listen to ambient noise for potential threats, so you can focus on your exercise. Enjoy 24 hours of battery when you use the charging case.
Tech specs: Type: Open-ear | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Weight: 1.02 oz.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones take things one step further with bone conduction technology that employs Shokz TurboPitch technology for a far better listening experience than you receive with most headphones.
With wireless connectivity, you can listen to audio while remaining spatially aware of your environment, so you can stay aware of your surroundings. There is an open-ear design that is comfortable and delivered with a Shokz headband for extra help staying in place.
Read the review: Shokz OpenRun Pro review: Outstanding bone conduction headset for safe training
With a long-lasting battery and stellar performance, the Beats Powerbeats Pro wins our award of best running headphones overall. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best running headphones.
Best running headphones
Cost
Weight
Battery life
Beats Powerbeats Pro
$80
0.64 oz.
9 hours
Amazfit Powerbuds Pro
$120
1.95 oz.
9 hours
JLab GO Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds
$30
3.2 oz.
8 hours
Jaybird Vista 2
$150
9.2 oz.
8 hours
Shokz OpenRun Pro
$180
1.02 oz.
10 hours
Our expert recommendations can help you find the best running headphones for your personal needs and preferences.
Choose these running headphones...
If you want...
Beats Powerbeats Pro
The most popular, high-performing running headphones
Amazfit Powerbuds Pro
To track your body's health
JLab GO Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds
To save some money
Jaybird Vista 2
A waterproof pair meant to withstand sweat and rain
Shokz OpenRun Pro
Bone conduction technology
There are certain factors we kept in mind when searching for the best running headphones, including these.
Sweat: Be sure to consider water and sweat resistance when shopping for the best running headphones. You need to be sure that your headphones can withstand your workouts and, more importantly, your sweat.
Fit: From over-ear headphones to in-ear buds, there are many different fits for your running headphones. Consider which fit is most comfortable for your needs.
Performance: Be sure to check out the performance for each set of running headphones, such as call quality and audio controls. These features can greatly improve performance and make them easy to operate.
Cost: Budget is something we keep in mind at all times. When looking for the best headphones, we looked for options that fit a wide variety of budgets.
Bone conduction is a type of technology that keeps your ear canals open so you can hear surrounding noises and offer greater spatial awareness.
Be sure to consider what kind of workouts you plan to do with your running headphones. While some offer water resistance, others may only be sweatproof. We recommend checking the IPX rating for waterproofing, so you know which pair of running headphones are best suited to your workout and use.
In our search, we also found these fantastic running headphones that may also be worth your consideration.