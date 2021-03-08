Best satellite phone and communication gadgets in 2021

Do you travel a lot and find yourself regularly "off the grid," or you are the sort of person who likes to go on adventures but still needs to stay in touch? Forget the smartphone.

You need a satellite phone.

OK, it might seem a little James Bond -- calling it a "sat phone" adds to the secret agent vibe -- but they are more widespread and accessible than you might think, and there are several options available.

Keep in mind a subscription is required to access a satellite network, and prices vary depending on the network you use, what kind of service you need, and how long of a subscription you are taking. Also, note that prices are far higher than for cellular networks and can reach eye-watering proportions.

Iridium GO! Mobile satellite router Now we move from a phone to a mobile satellite router -- the Iridium GO! And it's easy to use. Just fire it up, it connects to the Iridium satellite constellation, and you get enough data bandwidth to check emails, use Twitter, pull up weather forecasts, and limited web browsing. You can connect up to five devices to the Iridium GO! hotspot. It's priced at $670, but bear in mind that there are additional activation fees, and a subscription plan to the Iridium network is required (and this can be quite expensive). The Iridium GO! offers up to 15.5 hours of standby battery life and up to 5.5 hours of talk time. For those who truly want to go off-grid, there's also a special package that includes not only the Iridium GO! base station and AC travel charger with an international adapter, but also comes with a solar charger, two batteries additional, and a desktop charger. $694 at Amazon

Thuraya X5-Touch Fully-ruggedized dual-SIM Android smartphone OK, now we move to a handset that is truly a smartphone, running Android and everything! The Thuraya X5-Touch is a fully-ruggedized dual-SIM Android smartphone that offers access to GSM/LTE networks, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and satellite coverage (coverage map here). The X5-Touch features a 5.2-inch full HD touchscreen made of glare-resistant Gorilla glass, is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, has an 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, 16GB eMMC memory, 2GB of RAM, and runs Android Nougat 7.1.2. The 3,800mAh battery is good for 11 hours of talk time and 100 hours of standby. $1,260 at Amazon