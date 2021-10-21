Best shipping service for small business 2021

2020 was a record year in holiday sales, totaling $789.4 billion. In 2021 retail e-commerce sales have already totaled more than $222 billion by just the second quarter, and it is only expected to continue. In a new FedEx report, 53% of North American buyers said that the pandemic has changed the way they will shop going forward. What's more, over 95 million consumers stick to online shopping exclusively for their shopping needs. For small businesses, that means huge demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an enormous rise in e-commerce, significantly increasing the amount of shipping that businesses do. Suddenly, small businesses are doing far beyond normal shipping levels, and it can be a struggle to keep up.

Big business requires a fast, reliable shipping service, and while we all know the big names, which shipping services are best for small businesses?

Shipping services compared

Service Best for Domestic Delivery Time International shipping Freight shipping DHL International shipping Next-day available 220+ countries and territories ✔ FedEx Fast deliveries 1 to 5 business days 220+ countries and territories ✔ Sendle Eco-friendly shipping 1 to 4 business days 220+ countries and territories ✗ ShipBob Fragile items 2-day delivery 55 countries ✔ UPS Large items 1 to 5 business days 220+ countries and territories ✔ USPS Small shipping volume 2 to 8 days 190+ countries and territories ✔

DHL Express Best for international shipping DHL At a glance As the inventor of the air express business in 1969, today, DHL is a powerhouse. It is equipped to successfully work with multiple sectors, including the most sensitive ones, like chemicals, energy, healthcare, and technology. With over 431 million shipments each year to over 220 countries, DHL manages 84,000 DHL service points and over 360 TAPA-certified facilities for cargo safety with over 260 aircraft, 36,300 vehicles, 3,200 aircraft and over 3,200 flights per day. DHL also offers green logistics to reduce emissions, thereby minimizing your footprint through eco-friendly shipping solutions. DHL works with customers and packages of all sizes. Businesses with less than 250 people are considered a Small or Medium Enterprise (SME), perfect for small businesses in need of domestic and international shipping services. DHL has shipping solutions with available air, ocean, road, and rail services. If you need freight shipping, DHL can accommodate all cargo types, including pallets and containers. There is end-to-end tracking so you can keep tabs on your shipment every step of the way. Businesses can also enjoy popular digital integrations, including Shopify, Adobe Commerce, WooCommerce, and PrestaShop, allowing seamless transition from sales to shipping. For even more support, several exporting resources are available through DHL's joint partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) from the Department of Commerce. Pros: Services over 220 countries

Multiple freight shipping options

U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnership for educational resources Cons: Several fees and surcharges may apply

Limited U.S. presence

Pricey shipping costs Estimated shipping timelines Pricing for shipping is based on several factors, including shipping destination, export or import rating zone, and weight of your shipment. However, a DHL Express business account can receive up to 30% off regular shipping prices. There are several plans available for small business shipping needs: Plan type Maximum weight Estimated shipping times Domestic Express 154 lbs. Next possible business day International mail 4.4 lbs. 4-8 days International DHL Packet International 4.4 lbs. 4-8 days DHL Parcel International Standard 44 lbs. Canada & Europe: 4-8 days Worldwide: 8-14 days DHL Parcel International Direct 44 lbs. 3-10 days

FedEx Best for fast deliveries FedEx At a glance Established in 1973, FedEx is one of the largest shipping services in the U.S. It ships to more than 220 countries and territories with over 570,000 team members and more than 40,000 convenient drop boxes. In fact, FedEx makes it very easy to ship your packages with several locations that can assist with packing and international shipping. You have your choice of the local FedEx Office, FedEx Ship Center, FedEx Authorized ShipCenter®, Office Depot and OfficeMax. There are also self-service options that include FedEx drop boxes, as well as one-time and recurring pickup services. For international shipping, you can calculate quotes online, plus benefit from virtual customer support. When you open a new FedEx account, you can receive up to 60% off eligible shipments with flat-rate shipping for smaller packages. FedEx has a simple system for returns with customizable return labels and print or email distribution. You can also use the FedEx International Shipping Assist tool to streamline your shipping logistics with a tool to calculate duties and taxes. Pros: Additional member discounts

Multiple chat support options

Easy online account management Cons: Pricey for small shipments

Prone to shipping delays

Charges for pickups Estimated shipping timelines FedEx has several shipping options that you can choose from: Delivery type Service type Estimated shipping times Domestic FedEx Home Delivery Ground deliveries to residences 1-5 business days, up to 70 lbs. FedEx Ground Commercial deliveries 1-5 business days, up to 150 lbs. FedEx Express Saver Third-business day delivery Third-business-day delivery by 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the area FedEx 2Day Second-business day delivery Second-business-day delivery by 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the area FedEx Priority Overnight Early next-business-day delivery Second-business-day delivery by 10:30 a.m., noon, or 5 p.m., depending on the area FedEx Standard Overnight Afternoon next-business-day delivery Second-business-day delivery by 3:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., or 8 p.m., depending on the area International FedEx International Ground Day-definite delivery to Canada 2–7 business days FedEx International Economy Faster international shipping Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico: 2–3 business days Other areas: 2–5 business days FedEx International Priority Fastest international shipping Canada and Mexico: 1 business day Europe, Asia and Brazil: 2 business days Other areas: 1–3 business days Freight FedEx First Overnight® Freight Domestic Next-business-day delivery by 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. FedEx 1Day® Freight Domestic Next-business-day delivery by 10:30 a.m. FedEx 2Day® Freight Domestic 2 business days by noon FedEx 3Day® Freight Domestic, except Alaska and Hawaii 3 business days by 3 p.m. FedEx Freight®Priority Fast-transit domestic delivery of LTL Freight 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. FedEx Freight® Economy Cost‑effective domestic delivery of LTL Freight 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m.

Sendle Best for eco-friendly shipping Sendle At a glance Sendle is a newer service, having been established in 2014, but it has grown quickly, thanks to an all-in-one approach to its shipping service. Because it partners with so many shipping services, Sendle is able to offer bulk discounts commonly reserved for high-volume companies. However, as a company based in Australia, Sendle does not offer international shipments from the U.S. Instead, you can ship across the U.S., as well as Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shipments are also available to P.O. Boxes and domestic military bases. Sendle offers simple management for all of your shipments. To calculate pricing, you can use the online quoting tool for easy estimates. There is also the ability to schedule and book online, as well as label printing and scheduling for free pickups. Several integrations are available, including Shopify, eBay, WooCommerce, Etsy, and ShipStation for advanced management and tools. Pricing begins at $2.45 for flat-rate domestic shipping that is also carbon neutral. Sendle claims that its prices are up to 79% off normal retail rates. There is also the added benefit is Sendle Cover -- a free insurance protection that covers lost goods up to $150. Pros: Partners with multiple services

Free shipping pickups

Carbon-neutral shipping Cons: Based in Australia

No international shipping from the U.S.

Smaller service Estimated shipping timelines and pricing Sendle offers three plans, Standard, Premium, and Pro, which feature special rates based on total volume. There is upfront, detailed rate information based on size and destination. Regardless, there are no contracts, hidden fees, or membership requirements. Plan Starting price Minimum order quantity Sendle Standard $4.14 No minimum Sendle Premium $3.45 20 Sendle Pro $3,40 200

ShipBob Best for fragile items ShipBob At a glance Like Sendle, ShipBob was established in 2014. Over 900 employees service ShipBob's headquarters and fulfillment centers with over 5,200 e-commerce business accounts. It partners with companies like UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS to ship worldwide. By using ShipBob's services, the company claims you can increase your average order value by 97% while saving your team an estimated 120 hours per week. It also claims to reduce cart abandonment by 18% while reducing your bottom line with 13% savings. ShipBob works differently than most other services because it combines fulfillment services with shipping. It has taken a page out of Amazon's book by combining inventory management with order fulfillment and shipping services. As a global logistics platform, it can store inventory so that when your customers place an order, ShipBob can fulfill them, packing them with 99.95% accuracy before shipment. It also boasts a 99.96% success rate for on-time shipments. With this support, the staff is free to focus on other parts of the business. ShipBob will even track the order until it is received so any issues can be handled immediately. There is also available order management software, allowing you to manage subscriptions, adjust orders, and change shipping options. Pros: Flexible rates

Additional inventory tools

Easy integration with Amazon Cons: Confusing price structure

Customer service outsourced

Lengthy resolution process Estimated shipping timelines and pricing ShipBob ships worldwide to over 220 countries and territories with international fulfillment centers in Canada, the UK, Australia, and Europe. ShipBob's algorithm searches ground, air, and regional carriers to find the best delivery rates to meet your schedule. For domestic shipping, there is ShipBob's 2-Day Express Shipping Program, which offers a standard 2-day shipping for your orders. Returns incur a $3 processing fee for every returned order. Labels are additional and may be provided independently or purchased from ShipBob. Task Type Estimated timeline Cost Fulfillment Receiving inventory Flat rate 3 business days $25 first 2 hours $40 per man hour thereafter Storage Monthly N/A $40/pallet/month $10/shelf/month $5/bin/month Pick and Pack Per order N/A $0 Up to 4 picks $0.20 ea. for 5+ picks Standard packing Per order N/A Included with free packing supplies Shipping Per order N/A Varies Receiving Flat rate N/A $25 First 2 hours $40/hour after 2 hours If you prefer a self-service program, the Growth plan is available for shipments of 400 or less each month.

UPS Best for large items UPS At a glance UPS is one of the best business shipping services in the U.S. and also one of the most popular. A number of services are available, including e-commerce, order fulfillment and international shipping. One standout feature about UPS is its free virtual brainstorming session, which is offered by the UPS small business solutions team. It makes it easy to set up and streamline your business operations to offer the best shipping services. You can test-drive additional services, like a 60-day free trial for UPS eFulfillment. This allows for easier inventory management and shipping, integrating with more than 21 platforms. Several other types of support are available, as well: UPS My Choice® features an interactive dashboard detailing estimated delivery times and critical notifications regarding both inbound and outbound shipments.

UPS Mail Innovations is an affordable solution for a large volume of letters and lightweight packages.

WorldShip® is great to streamline high-volume shipping.

UPS Import Control® allows you to track and manage international shipments.

UPS CampusShip® allows your employees to access shipping with an easy web-based platform.

MyFreight helps you ship and track truckload shipments.

ConnectShip allows for integrated, multi-carrier shipping solutions for more intricate needs. Your local UPS store can help with everything from packing and package receiving to notary services. There is also a 30% discount for online printing projects, like business cards, mailers, and brochures. Pro: Helpful tracking tools

Affordable for heavy items

Small business tools Cons: Can have added fees

No free pickup services

Extra charges for weekend delivery Estimated shipping timelines and pricing 2021 UPS Rates are incredibly detailed with domestic shipping timelines and small business payment solutions. Shipping by air is available in three options: overnight, two-day, and three-day delivery. International shipping is also available with several options: International service Estimated delivery UPS Express Critical It depends on order placement UPS Worldwide Express Plus 1-3 business days, typically by 8:30 or 9:00 a.m. UPS Worldwide Saver 1-3 business days, by end of day UPS Worldwide Expedited 2-5 business days, by end of day UPS Standard Day definite, by end of day

USPS Best for small shipping volume USPS At a glance USPS has small business solutions that go beyond the typical shipping service, such as USPS Loyalty Rewards. Shipping is easy with the Click-N-Ship® service that creates labels for Priority Mail® and Priority Mail Express® packages. With Click-N-Ship® Business Pro, you can use exclusive USPS desktop software to make domestic and international shipments totaling 10 or more. There are additional integration and reporting features so you can see your company's performance over time. Businesses have the option to reserve a dedicated PO Box, and there is also a free shipment pickup that can be scheduled in advance using the easy online interface. Meanwhile, your business has the opportunity to earn loyalty reward credits on the shipments you make anyway. There are also marketing support services. An example is USPS Marketing Mail, which arms you with the tools to elevate your company's direct-mail initiatives through the Every Door Direct Mail® (EDDM®) and Direct Mail Advertising programs. Also available are Business Solutions Associates that can ship you a starter kit and work with you to create the right program for your company's specific shipping needs. Pros: Can add mailbox or PO box rental

Automatic address verification

Free Flat Rate boxes and supplies Cons: Minimal tracking tools

Pricey for international shipping

Transit times are often longer Estimated shipping timelines and pricing USPS provides a clear-cut estimated timeline for several types of deliveries. Rate details are available in the in-depth price schedule: Domestic Service Shipping time Domestic Priority Mail Express Next day - 2 day by 6 p.m. Priority Mail 1 - 3 days USPS Retail Ground 2–8 Days Media Mail 2–8 Days First-Class Package Service 1 - 3 days International Global Express Guaranteed 1–3 Business Days Priority Mail Express International 3–5 Business Days Priority Mail International 6–10 Business Days First-Class Package International Service Varies

How did we choose these products?

Today, many companies offer online shipping services, but not all may be best suited for your business needs. In order to find the best shipping services for small businesses, we consider several factors, such as these:

Delivery estimates: While all deliveries are subject to interruption, the estimated delivery time for your shipments is important to coincide with any shipping promises your company has made.

Packaging: While some companies offer free shipping supplies, others may offer alternate solutions, such as carbon-free shipping materials.

Type of shipments: The size, weight, and dimensions of your shipments will greatly affect cost.

Order volume: Cost savings often apply for bulk shipping volume.

Tracking tools: Not all companies may offer detailed tracking information for your peace of mind.

Fragile possessions: Some items are extremely fragile and can easily break without the popular precautions.

Based on these criteria and more, we offer 2021's best shipping services for small businesses.

Which is the right one for you?

With so many shipping services for small businesses, it is not always easy to identify the right pick for your needs. Here are our best recommendations for the best shipping services for small businesses.

Choose this product... When... DHL Express You do a lot of international business FedEx You don't have time to waste Sendle Your business wants to go green ShipBob You need extra care for your packages UPS You ship big and bulky items USPS You ship small or lightweight items

Shipping service for small business FAQ

How is the price for business shipping services calculated? Pricing for shipments is based on a series of specific factors, including the destination, weight, and requested delivery time.

What is considered a small package? Typically, a small package weighs less than 150lbs.

How much does it cost to ship internationally? Every country is different, just as every company handles international rates differently. To find the best pricing, you can talk to a team member for a quote and important details regarding applicable fees and tariffs.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

There are just a limited number of proven, experienced shipping providers in the U.S. However, if you are looking for more options for your business needs, consider some of our other features: