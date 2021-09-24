The best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets 2021

In recent years, we have seen the rise of the small business and its growing number of entrepreneurs. However, finding the right credit card for your small business is not always easy. It can be made especially difficult when you spend a growing amount of money on shipping each year, with many cards limiting your rewards or assigning short expiration terms.

However, a number of financial institutions have taken notice, and they have begun creating credit cards specifically designed for the growing small business. These cards offer not only the typical cashback and travel rewards seen with traditional credit cards, but many have also begun to incorporate shipping benefits to help with your rising shipping expenditures.

Using the latest rates and information for today's best small business credit cards, these are the best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets.

Product APR Annual fee Typical credit limit Intro offer/APR Rewards American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card 13.24% - 19.24% $0 Varies 0% first-year intro APR 15,000 points after your first $3,000 in eligible purchases in three months 2x Membership Rewards Points on all purchases 2X points on the first $50,000 in the first year 1X points on purchases thereafter American Express® Business Gold Card 14.24% - 22.24% $295 Varies 70,000 Membership Rewards® Points after $10,000 in eligible purchases within first 3 months 25% Airline Bonus 4X Membership Rewards® points on your chosen 2 categories 1X on other purchases Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business 26.99% $0 $500 None Unlimited 1% cashback with no limits Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card 13.24% to 19.24% $0 $3,000 $750 bonus cash back after $7,500 in purchases during first 3 months 0% fixed Intro APR for the first 12 months Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back rewards on all business purchases Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card 15.99%–20.99% $95 $25,000+ 100,000 bonus points after $15,000 in the first three months 3x the points, up to $150,000 on shipping and other categories 1x points for every $1 spent Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card 15.74% - 24.74% $125 Varies 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after $3,000 in the first 3 months Up to $150 back in statement credits for the first 3 months 6x points Marriott Bonvoy hotels 4x shipping, dining, gas, and wireless phone services 2x other purchases

American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card Best introductory offer American Express APR 13.24% - 19.24% At a glance Many American Express business credit cards are, but the American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card is excellent for its open rewards policy. You immediately receive a 0.0% introductory APR on your purchases for the first year of having the card at sign up. An introductory offer includes 15,000 Membership Rewards Points after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of having the card. Accounts may have up to 99 cards for employees, with extra Membership Rewards points earned on each employee's card. Membership points vary based on the type of purchase you make: 2X points on any category

2X points on the first $50,000 spent annually in purchases

1X points on all other purchases There are other benefits, too. American Express offers its signature Expanded Buyer Power, a unique feature that allows you to spend above your credit limit. There are limits as to how much you can exceed your credit limit, but it fluctuates based on factors like your credit score and spending habits. Just be careful with fees because Amex has several, such as 2.7% for foreign transactions, a $39 late payment fee, and a sliding scale for balance transfers. However, features help ease the sting, such as purchase protection up to $50,000 with an extended warranty. To get the American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card, you can apply online in what American Express says can be as little as 30 seconds. Pros: Flexible buying power

No overlimit fees

0% intro APR Cons: Spending caps

Several fees

American Express® Business Gold Card Best for personalized rewards APR 14.24% - 22.24% At a glance The American Express® Business Gold Card has no pre-set spending limit for your card, instead of using a fluctuating scale for your card's credit limit. American Express welcomes you with generous introductory rewards that include 70,000 Membership Rewards® Points when you spend $10,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of having your card. After that, the normal reward structure is based on several spending categories, including shipping and direct airline purchases. These are the full categories for rewards on U.S. purchases for the Gold Card: Shipping

Gas stations

25% airline bonus on direct airline purchases

Dining, including takeout delivery

Online, TV and radio advertising

Computer hardware, software and cloud systems from certain tech providers The Business Gold Card does not cap your spending rewards, and there is an additional annual bonus that includes 4x points for your first $150,000 in eligible purchases at the end of every year. You also can earn up to 250,000 points back on airline purchases each year. When it comes time to pay your bill, American Express allows you enormous flexibility with its Pay Over Time Option that allows you to pay overtime if you do not want to pay off your whole balance. Plus, enjoy the added peace of mind of Purchase Protection, which covers up to $1,000 per occurrence and up to $50,000 per account per year on eligible purchases. Just watch out for the annual fee, which costs $295 per year. Pros: Unlimited points

Generous intro offer

Flexible payment structure Cons: High annual fee

Intro offer lasts just 3 months

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Best for credit-building Capital One APR 26.99% variable APR At a glance The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is designed to help you build credit while earning cash rewards with no spending cap. You get unlimited 1% cashback on all purchases without any category restrictions, so all of your shipping purchases are covered. To help you get an idea of how much you can save, there is a convenient calculator tool on the website that estimates your savings based on your business' monthly purchases. Your rewards will never expire for as long as you have the card. To help you save extra money, there is no annual fee, transfer, or foreign transactions fees, and your account even includes roadside assistance if you encounter trouble on the road. There is $0 Fraud Liability for unauthorized charges, and your bookkeeper will thank you for the purchase records provided for your account, which can be formatted for your choice of Quicken®, QuickBooks® and Excel®. Because this card is designed to help you build credit, fair credit is recommended to apply. Pros: No rewards restrictions

No annual fees

Purchase protection Cons: No welcome offer

Missing an introductory APR

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Best for low APRs Chase APR 13.24% to 19.24% At a glance The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is one of our picks for the best airline credit cards of 2021. It is a great option for everyday purchases but even better for its welcome rewards. When you open a new account, you receive a welcome bonus of $750 cashback after spending $7,500 during your first three months. There is also a 0% fixed Intro APR for the first year, and you get up to 100,000 additional points per year when you refer new business owners to the card. With Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you can redeem your rewards for various items, such as cashback, gift cards, and travel. Your points never expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing. There is no annual fee or minimum interest charge, but you still pay for things like balance transfers, cash advances, and transaction fees. Your account includes extra security features, such as real-time fraud monitoring and purchase protection up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account for 120 days after purchase. There is also an auto rental collision damage waiver when you use your card for rental cars, allowing you to save money by declining the rental company's own collision insurance. Pros: Welcome bonus cash back

Intro APR

Up to $3,000 credit limit Cons: Not a great choice for poor credit

No bonus rewards categories

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Best for excellent credit Shutterstock APR 15.99%–20.99% At a glance You start earning immediately when you open the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card with welcome rewards to kick off your earnings. New cardholders receive 100,000 bonus points after $15,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening your account, redeemable through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. With the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you earn 3x the points on all of your shipping purchases. You also earn 3x the points, up to $150,000, on other select business categories. Bonus rewards: Shipping purchases

Internet, cable and phone services

Advertising with social media sites and search engines

Travel All other purchases receive one point for every $1 spent. Points never expire as long as your account remains open, and you get 25% more value when you redeem your points for travel using Chase Ultimate Rewards®. If you refer other business owners, you could earn up to 100,000 additional points each year. Your card comes with Chase's signature protections, such as fraud protection and purchase protection with personalized account alerts. There are some basic fees associated with the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, like a $95 annual fee, but there are no foreign transaction fees. Pros: 100,000 bonus points

Bonus travel rewards

Chase Ultimate Rewards® bonuses Cons: Excellent credit required

Annual fee

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card Best for travelers APR 15.74% - 24.74% At a glance The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card has fantastic rewards on many of the things you buy the most, including shipping costs. Rewards: Points/Reward Eligible purchases 6x points Eligible hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy program 4x points Shipping

Restaurants

Gas stations

Wireless phone services 2x points All other eligible purchases

There are introductory incentives, too. When you sign up, you can receive 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of having the card with up to $150 back in statement credits. The Marriott Bonvoy Card shows its customer appreciation with annual travel bonuses, including the annual Free Night Award, which doubles when you spend $60,000 or more in eligible annual purchases. You can then use your award for one night each at more than 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels around the world. You can receive extra discounts through the Marriott Bonvoy Air+Car Transfer Program, plus travel is made a breeze with premium internet, priority late checkout, and 10% extra bonus points with complimentary Silver Elite Status. There is a $125 annual fee, but it does not charge foreign transactions fees, and there is no fee if you need additional cards for employees. Your purchases are protected for 90 days by the Purchase Protection feature, which covers up to $1,000 per claim and up to $50,000 per card annually. There is also an extended warranty on purchases for up to five years from the purchase date. For easier account management, your account will integrate with QuickBooks. Pros: 4x points for shipping

Tons of travel perks

Introductory incentives Cons: High annual fee

Good to excellent credit recommended

How did we choose these products?

To find the best credit cards for shipping budgets, we consider several factors, such as these:

APR : A business credit card's annual percentage rate (APR) is important because it determines how much you pay for each purchase you make using your new card.

Rewards : We specifically consider which business credit cards have rewards for shipping, as well as cashback, travel incentives, and extra rewards on everyday purchases.

Introductory rewards : Whether it is the intro APR, special rewards, or even cashback rewards, many credit cards offer welcome rewards when you open your account.

Annual fee : While some companies charge an annual fee of several hundred dollars, others may not charge a fee at all.

Fees: Other types of credit card fees can eat into your rewards, such as foreign transactions, cash advances, and late fees.

Which is the right one for you?

Choose this product... If you... American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card Want spending protection with low APRs American Express® Business Gold Card Are a big spender Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Want rewards while you build credit Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Do not want to track categories for your spending Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Have excellent credit Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card Are a frequent traveler

The best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets FAQ

Which is the best business credit card for big shipping? The best business credit card is different for everyone based on unique factors like credit score, annual spending, and business needs. These cards for business shipping are a great place to start with competitive APRs and lucrative reward schedules.

How do I qualify for a business credit card for shipping? Your credit score is a major factor that credit card companies will heavily consider when determining whether to approve your application and which annual percentage rate (APR) to assign to your account. Issuers will also likely inquire about your industry, annual income, number of employees, and how long you have been in business.

What shipping purchases qualify for the best business credit cards for shipping? Options may vary by company, but most business credit card issuers consider shipping purchases to be those made via services like UPS, FedEx, DHL, and other express shipping services. It can also include postal companies, couriers, and mailbox stores.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

Some business credit cards may also suit your needs, such as these:

Before you decide, be sure to carefully review your options and ensure that you understand the terms and conditions for your card. Our business credit card guide can help you get started!