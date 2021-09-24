Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets 2021

Earn shipping rewards and cashback on the items you buy the most.

In recent years, we have seen the rise of the small business and its growing number of entrepreneurs. However, finding the right credit card for your small business is not always easy. It can be made especially difficult when you spend a growing amount of money on shipping each year, with many cards limiting your rewards or assigning short expiration terms. 

However, a number of financial institutions have taken notice, and they have begun creating credit cards specifically designed for the growing small business. These cards offer not only the typical cashback and travel rewards seen with traditional credit cards, but many have also begun to incorporate shipping benefits to help with your rising shipping expenditures.

Using the latest rates and information for today's best small business credit cards, these are the best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets.

American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card

13.24% - 19.24%

$0

Varies

0% first-year intro APR 

15,000 points after your first $3,000 in eligible purchases in three months

2x Membership Rewards Points on all purchases

2X points on the first $50,000 in the first year

1X points on purchases thereafter

American Express® Business Gold Card

14.24% - 22.24%

$295

Varies

70,000 Membership Rewards® Points after $10,000 in eligible purchases within first 3 months 

25% Airline Bonus

4X Membership Rewards® points on your chosen 2 categories

1X on other purchases

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business

26.99% 

$0

$500

None

Unlimited 1% cashback with no limits

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

13.24% to 19.24%

$0

$3,000

$750 bonus cash back after $7,500 in purchases during first 3 months

0% fixed Intro APR for the first 12 months

Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back rewards on all business purchases

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

15.99%–20.99%

$95

$25,000+

100,000 bonus points after $15,000 in the first three months 

3x the points, up to $150,000 on shipping and other categories

1x points for every $1 spent

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card

15.74% - 24.74%

$125

Varies

75,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points

after $3,000 in the first 3 months

Up to $150 back in statement credits for the first 3 months

6x points Marriott Bonvoy hotels

4x shipping, dining, gas, and wireless phone services

2x other purchases

American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card

Best introductory offer

american-express-blue-business-plus-credit-card-creditcards-com.jpg
American Express

APR

13.24% - 19.24%

At a glance

Many American Express business credit cards are, but the American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card is excellent for its open rewards policy. You immediately receive a 0.0% introductory APR on your purchases for the first year of having the card at sign up. An introductory offer includes 15,000 Membership Rewards Points after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of having the card. 

Accounts may have up to 99 cards for employees, with extra Membership Rewards points earned on each employee's card. 

Membership points vary based on the type of purchase you make:

  • 2X points on any category 

  • 2X points on the first $50,000 spent annually in purchases  

  • 1X points on all other purchases

There are other benefits, too. American Express offers its signature Expanded Buyer Power, a unique feature that allows you to spend above your credit limit. There are limits as to how much you can exceed your credit limit, but it fluctuates based on factors like your credit score and spending habits. Just be careful with fees because Amex has several, such as 2.7% for foreign transactions, a $39 late payment fee, and a sliding scale for balance transfers. However, features help ease the sting, such as purchase protection up to $50,000 with an extended warranty. 

To get the American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card, you can apply online in what American Express says can be as little as 30 seconds.

Pros:

  • Flexible buying power

  • No overlimit fees

  • 0% intro APR

Cons:

  • Spending caps

  • Several fees

  • No travel rewards

American Express® Business Gold Card

Best for personalized rewards

american-express-business-gold-card-creditcards-com.jpg

APR

14.24% - 22.24%

At a glance

The American Express® Business Gold Card has no pre-set spending limit for your card, instead of using a fluctuating scale for your card's credit limit. American Express welcomes you with generous introductory rewards that include 70,000 Membership Rewards® Points when you spend $10,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of having your card.

After that, the normal reward structure is based on several spending categories, including shipping and direct airline purchases. These are the full categories for rewards on U.S. purchases for the Gold Card:

  • Shipping

  • Gas stations

  • 25% airline bonus on direct airline purchases

  • Dining, including takeout delivery

  • Online, TV and radio advertising

  • Computer hardware, software and cloud systems from certain tech providers

The Business Gold Card does not cap your spending rewards, and there is an additional annual bonus that includes 4x points for your first $150,000 in eligible purchases at the end of every year. You also can earn up to 250,000 points back on airline purchases each year. 

When it comes time to pay your bill, American Express allows you enormous flexibility with its Pay Over Time Option that allows you to pay overtime if you do not want to pay off your whole balance. Plus, enjoy the added peace of mind of Purchase Protection, which covers up to $1,000 per occurrence and up to $50,000 per account per year on eligible purchases. Just watch out for the annual fee, which costs $295 per year.

Pros:

  • Unlimited points

  • Generous intro offer

  • Flexible payment structure

Cons:

  • High annual fee

  • Intro offer lasts just 3 months

  • Limited purchase protection

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business

Best for credit-building

capital-one-spark-1-classic.jpg
Capital One

APR

26.99% variable APR

At a glance

The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is designed to help you build credit while earning cash rewards with no spending cap. You get unlimited 1% cashback on all purchases without any category restrictions, so all of your shipping purchases are covered. To help you get an idea of how much you can save, there is a convenient calculator tool on the website that estimates your savings based on your business' monthly purchases. Your rewards will never expire for as long as you have the card.

To help you save extra money, there is no annual fee, transfer, or foreign transactions fees, and your account even includes roadside assistance if you encounter trouble on the road. There is $0 Fraud Liability for unauthorized charges, and your bookkeeper will thank you for the purchase records provided for your account, which can be formatted for your choice of Quicken®, QuickBooks® and Excel®. 

Because this card is designed to help you build credit, fair credit is recommended to apply.

Pros:

  • No rewards restrictions

  • No annual fees

  • Purchase protection

Cons:

  • No welcome offer

  • Missing an introductory APR

  • No bonus spending rewards

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Best for low APRs

chase-ink-business-unlimited-credit-card-review.jpg
Chase

APR

13.24% to 19.24%

At a glance

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is one of our picks for the best airline credit cards of 2021. It is a great option for everyday purchases but even better for its welcome rewards. When you open a new account, you receive a welcome bonus of $750 cashback after spending $7,500 during your first three months. There is also a 0% fixed Intro APR for the first year, and you get up to 100,000 additional points per year when you refer new business owners to the card. With Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you can redeem your rewards for various items, such as cashback, gift cards, and travel. Your points never expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.

There is no annual fee or minimum interest charge, but you still pay for things like balance transfers, cash advances, and transaction fees. Your account includes extra security features, such as real-time fraud monitoring and purchase protection up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account for 120 days after purchase. There is also an auto rental collision damage waiver when you use your card for rental cars, allowing you to save money by declining the rental company's own collision insurance.

Pros:

  • Welcome bonus cash back

  • Intro APR

  • Up to $3,000 credit limit

Cons:

  • Not a great choice for poor credit

  • No bonus rewards categories

  • Some added fees

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for excellent credit

chase-ink-business-preferred-card.jpg
Shutterstock

APR

15.99%–20.99%

At a glance

You start earning immediately when you open the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card with welcome rewards to kick off your earnings. New cardholders receive 100,000 bonus points after $15,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening your account, redeemable through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. 

With the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you earn 3x the points on all of your shipping purchases. You also earn 3x the points, up to $150,000, on other select business categories.

Bonus rewards:

  • Shipping purchases

  • Internet, cable and phone services

  • Advertising with social media sites and search engines

  • Travel

All other purchases receive one point for every $1 spent. Points never expire as long as your account remains open, and you get 25% more value when you redeem your points for travel using Chase Ultimate Rewards®. If you refer other business owners, you could earn up to 100,000 additional points each year.

Your card comes with Chase's signature protections, such as fraud protection and purchase protection with personalized account alerts. There are some basic fees associated with the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, like a $95 annual fee, but there are no foreign transaction fees.

Pros:

  • 100,000 bonus points

  • Bonus travel rewards

  • Chase Ultimate Rewards® bonuses

Cons:

  • Excellent credit required

  • Annual fee

  • Limited rewards outside bonus categories

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card

Best for travelers

marriott-bonvoy-business-american-express-card-creditcards-com.jpg

APR

15.74% - 24.74%

At a glance

The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card has fantastic rewards on many of the things you buy the most, including shipping costs.

Rewards:

Points/Reward

Eligible purchases

6x points

Eligible hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy program

4x points

  • Shipping

  • Restaurants

  • Gas stations

  • Wireless phone services 

2x points

All other eligible purchases


There are introductory incentives, too. When you sign up, you can receive 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of having the card with up to $150 back in statement credits.

The Marriott Bonvoy Card shows its customer appreciation with annual travel bonuses, including the annual Free Night Award, which doubles when you spend $60,000 or more in eligible annual purchases. You can then use your award for one night each at more than 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels around the world. You can receive extra discounts through the Marriott Bonvoy Air+Car Transfer Program, plus travel is made a breeze with premium internet, priority late checkout, and 10% extra bonus points with complimentary Silver Elite Status.

There is a $125 annual fee, but it does not charge foreign transactions fees, and there is no fee if you need additional cards for employees. Your purchases are protected for 90 days by the Purchase Protection feature, which covers up to $1,000 per claim and up to $50,000 per card annually. There is also an extended warranty on purchases for up to five years from the purchase date. For easier account management, your account will integrate with QuickBooks. 

Pros:

  • 4x points for shipping

  • Tons of travel perks

  • Introductory incentives

Cons:

  • High annual fee

  • Good to excellent credit recommended

  • Limited international merchants

How did we choose these products?

To find the best credit cards for shipping budgets, we consider several factors, such as these:

  • APR: A business credit card's annual percentage rate (APR) is important because it determines how much you pay for each purchase you make using your new card.

  • Rewards: We specifically consider which business credit cards have rewards for shipping, as well as cashback, travel incentives, and extra rewards on everyday purchases.

  • Introductory rewards: Whether it is the intro APR, special rewards, or even cashback rewards, many credit cards offer welcome rewards when you open your account. 

  • Annual fee: While some companies charge an annual fee of several hundred dollars, others may not charge a fee at all. 

  • Fees: Other types of credit card fees can eat into your rewards, such as foreign transactions, cash advances, and late fees. 

Which is the right one for you?

Choose this product...

If you...

American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card 

Want spending protection with low APRs

American Express® Business Gold Card

Are a big spender

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business

Want rewards while you build credit

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Do not want to track categories for your spending

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Have excellent credit

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card

Are a frequent traveler

The best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets FAQ

Which is the best business credit card for big shipping?

The best business credit card is different for everyone based on unique factors like credit score, annual spending, and business needs. These cards for business shipping are a great place to start with competitive APRs and lucrative reward schedules.

How do I qualify for a business credit card for shipping?

Your credit score is a major factor that credit card companies will heavily consider when determining whether to approve your application and which annual percentage rate (APR) to assign to your account. Issuers will also likely inquire about your industry, annual income, number of employees, and how long you have been in business.

What shipping purchases qualify for the best business credit cards for shipping?

Options may vary by company, but most business credit card issuers consider shipping purchases to be those made via services like UPS, FedEx, DHL, and other express shipping services. It can also include postal companies, couriers, and mailbox stores. 

Are there alternatives worth considering?

Some business credit cards may also suit your needs, such as these:

  1. Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

  2. American Express Blue Business Cash Card

  3. American Express Business Platinum Card

  4. American Express SimplyCash Plus

  5. Brex 30 Card

  6. Capital One Spark Cash for Business

  7. Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business

  8. Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business 

  9. Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

  10. United Business Card

Before you decide, be sure to carefully review your options and ensure that you understand the terms and conditions for your card. Our business credit card guide can help you get started!

