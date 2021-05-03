Best sports watch in 2021: Garmin isn't your only option

While smartwatches often include GPS and can provide casual athletes all they need, dedicated GPS sports watches track more data and provide much more customization of the information you are provided while working out. Most provide some basic smartphone notifications, but the emphasis is on focused sports tracking.

Companies are also taking a broader look at your daily life so that sleep, typical activity, and more are incorporated into calculating adequate recovery time for optimal training periods. Exercises and other activities to help you improve your fitness may be presented, while stress measurements, breathing exercises, blood oxygen monitoring, and more are designed to help you improve your overall health and wellness.

Coros offers affordable GPS sports watches with plenty of power and a record of updates for years. Garmin has a plethora of offerings for athletes who focus on different sports and activities. Polar is known for its heart rate technology and offers new wearable every couple of years. Suunto also continues to release GPS sports watches that can also serve as capable smartwatches.

Coros PACE 2 Lightest GPS sports watch available Image: Coros The original Coros PACE was the first GPS sports watch I tested from Coros, and since then, the company has released a few new watches while continuing to provide software updates as it leads all others in this level of support. The Coros PACE 2 is the lightest GPS sports watch available. The PACE 2 has a 1.2-inch 240x240 color display with Corning Gorilla Glass material. The watch incorporates a 20mm quick-release band system so you can swap it out with your preferred band. The watch weighs in at only 29g with the nylon band and 35g with the silicone band. Thirty hours of battery life with GPS tracking is provided as Coros continues to set the bar for battery life. Track running, strength training, and even running power from the watch are supported. The PACE 2 is also priced at just $199.99. Pros: Very long battery life

Lightweight design

Custom workout screens

Running power from the wrist or Stryd

Very affordable Cons: Limited sleep tracking

Limited smartwatch functionality

Coros Apex and Apex Pro Battery life is clearly a differentiator for Coros Image: Coros The Coros Apex and Apex Pro are excellent multi-sport watches with color displays, sapphire glass, titanium/aluminum alloy bezels, long battery life, and phone notification support. The Coros Apex is available in 42mm ($299.99) and 46mm ($349.99) sizes with various colors and bands, while the Apex Pro ($499.99) is a larger 47mm watch that has touch screen capability with blood oxygen monitoring. The latest update for both of these watch series includes strength and custom training modes, making these Coros watches some of the best sports GPS watches available today. Battery life is clearly a differentiator for Coros, where watches of the same size from Coros have double, or longer, the battery life of competitors. There is clearly something comforting about having to charge your watch just once a week or every two weeks compared to every day or every other day. Pros: Premium materials

Long battery life

Years of software support

Powerful smartphone app Cons: Limited sleep tracking functionality $305 at Coros

Coros Vertix Best for extreme conditions After testing out the Coros Vertix for myself a couple of years ago (see our full review), I purchased the cool Ice Breaker model. The Coros Vertix is the flagship model from Coros and is advertised as a GPS adventure watch. I primarily use it for running, but enjoy it for hiking in the mountains and other outdoor activities as well. If you spend time training on oval tracks, then it's tough to beat the Track Mode from Coros. You can customize your workout displays to show the data you need. With a connected Coros POD, you can also view your running power and other dynamic stats from your activities. A recent update added running power from the wrist without the need for the POD, although the POD provides even more data for your analysis and performance tracking. One of the best features of the Coros Vertix is the battery life that lasts for weeks at a time, including up to 60 hours in GPS mode. There is something to be said of a watch that you can just wear and enjoy without fussing with a charger every day or two. Even though it is nearly two years old, Coros continues to update the Vertix (can't say that about other companies) with features such as touch-screen, running power, strength training, and more added since its launch. Pros: Built to withstand all environments

Premium materials

Extremely long battery life

Years of software support

Powerful smartphone app Cons: Limited sleep tracking functionality $600 at Amazon

Garmin MARQ series Best for luxury watch lovers Image: Garmin If you are looking for fantastic GPS sports watches that rival luxury watches and are considered tools by Garmin, then you should check out the Garmin MARQ series. I had the chance to spend a month with the Garmin MARQ Golfer and it is a stunning wearable. The MARQ series offers many of the same functions found in the high-end Fenix line with each watch focused on different sports. There are models for boating, golfing, racing, aviation, driving, and more. Long battery life, oxygen saturation, offline music support, smartphone notifications, and more are provided by the Garmin MARQ series, but they are very expensive and large watches. Pros: Stunning design and materials

Extremely capable at multi-sport activity tracking

Long battery life



Long battery life Cons: Very expensive ($1,500 to $2,500)

Display a bit dim in low-light conditions

Updates aren't as timely as desired

Garmin Fenix 6 series Best for multi-sport competitive athletes Image: Garmin The Garmin Fenix 6 series is the ultimate GPS multi-sport watch lineup from Garmin, made with premium products and advanced sports tracking features. Data hounds will love the extensive customization options for each display on the watch, so as you participate in your sport, you are sure to find the data you need scrolling by automatically or manually with a press of a button. There is no touch screen capability on the Fenix 6 line, which appeals to many athletes who work out in extreme conditions when a touchscreen interface is not practical. The traditional Garmin five-button interface is used to access all options and navigate the watch. The Fenix 6 line also now has options for solar charging capability to extend the long battery even further and increase the time between charging. The Fenix 6 series connects seamlessly to Android and iOS smartphones too, in addition to golf club sensors, bike sensors, and more. Even the smallest Fenix 6 is a fairly sizable watch, so you have to be a fan of big watches. Pros: Advanced sleep tracking

Extensive size and feature options

Animated workouts

Vast performance metrics

Long battery life Cons: Expensive $520 at Amazon $550 at Crutchfield $550 at Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 745 Best for Garmin runners Garmin's Forerunner series is optimized for runners and tri-athletes with long battery life, advanced running dynamics, standalone music playback support, and more. The Forerunner 245 will likely meet the needs of the casual runner at hundreds less than the Forerunner 945. The Forerunner 745 ($499.99) has most of the same functions as the 945 at a launch price of $100 less. It is a smaller and lighter GPS sports watch that is likely to satisfy a majority of runners and triathletes. We spent a few weeks with the Garmin Forerunner 745 and found it to be one of the best watches for runners. Body Battery, menstrual cycle tracking, Garmin Pay, pulse oximeter, offline music support, and more advanced functions are present on Garmin watches today. If you are a golfer, then look elsewhere, as this is one sport that is not well supported by the Forerunner 745. Pros: Lightweight and very comfortable

Impressive performance

Extensive amount of running metrics and recovery status Cons: Expensive

6-hour battery life with GPS and music

No golf support $488 at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2 Best for runners who like vivid displays The Garmin Venu 2 doesn't offer as much in the way of advanced metrics as the high-end Forerunner or Fenix devices, but for more casual athletes they are still powerful GPS sports watches. The new Venu 2 (check out our full review) has a lovely AMOLED display that rivals the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. The Venu 2 and Venu 2S offer the same functionality with the difference found in the size of the watch, along with the associated smaller battery in the Venu 2S. These watches are available now for $399.99 with an assortment of band and bezel color options. The Venu 2 is a solid upgrade from the first generation model and may be one of the most attractive Garmin devices for casual athletes and those looking for an excellent daily activity tracker. Garmin's been spending more time offering software to help you track and monitor your sleep, daily activity, running, and much more. Pros: Gorgeous AMOLED display



Comfortable for extended wear

A plethora of health and activity functions Cons: A bit pricey

Polar Vantage V2 Best for athletes looking for Garmin alternative Image: Polar The Polar Vantage V2 is available for $499.95 and includes everything Polar offers to help you improve your fitness and achieve your goals. This includes sleep tracking, recovery estimates, running power, and much more. GPS sports watches are fantastic and collect an amazing amount of health and activity data. Polar takes things a step further by providing you with knowledge and understanding of your data so you can practically use it to improve. Its new tagline is "Knowledge is progress," and with this, you will find Polar coaching you from your wrist. The Polar Vantage V2 brings advanced heart rate tracking, up to 40 hours of GPS training time, color display, running and cycling performance testing, music controls, running power, and much more. The Polar Flow application and website are fantastic for data hounds who want to track every detail of their activity. Pros: Well designed and comfortable

Vast amount of data captured

Accurate wrist-based heart monitor



Very long battery life Cons: No offline music support

Focused on core sports of running, cycling, and swimming



Polar Vantage M2 Best for those who want an affordable watch Image: Polar While the Polar Vantage V2 offers athletes a premium experience for a high price, the Vantage M2 offers about the same experience at a much more affordable price. It's an excellent multi-sport GPS sports watch that has just about everything you want in a running watch with a price of just $299.95. After a considerable amount of time with the Polar Vantage V, it is clear that Polar is a leader in optimal training plans, recovery analysis, and whole-body tracking and improvement. The Vantage M2 does not have running power like the V2 and also doesn't support the various testing functions of the V2. The Polar Flow smartphone app and website are fantastic resources for optimal training and health improvement. Advanced sleep tracking, stress relief, and more are available for free as part of your Polar Vantage M2 purchase. Pros: Fitspark daily training guide

Advanced sleep tracking

Adaptive training plans Cons: No offline music

No wrist-based payment options

Suunto 7 Best smartwatch that's also a sports watch Image: Suunto 7 The Suunto 7 is a Google Wear OS smartwatch but is still very focused on the Suunto GPS sports watch experience. It's a bit pricey at $499, especially when hands-on reviews indicate battery life is shorter than hoped. Over 70 sports modes are part of the Suunto fitness experience -- with the Suunto 7 functioning as a companion watch to Android and iOS smartphones. Offline outdoor maps, 50m water resistance, Google Pay, Google Assistant, and more are provided by the Suunto 7. There are several features, including sleep tracking, daily heart rate, and body resource, which are advertised as coming in a software update in April 2021. Pros: Full smartwatch capability

Support for third party sports apps



High quality materials Cons: Limited battery life

Expensive for GPS sports watch functions $339 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Walmart

These all look like great options, but what do you use daily and why? I've spent decades using GPS sports watches to track running, biking, hiking, and more. While all of these capture an extensive amount of detailed data, battery life has risen to the top of my priorities, so I primarily use a Coros Vertix or Garmin Forerunner 945 for my daily watch. I use my watch to track my 24/7 activity, show me the time, and help my improve my health and wellness so all of the extras in a smartwatch are fun, but not essential.

How's the track record for updates? One aspect we have seen over the past few years that can be used to differentiate between these GPS watches is the update process. When you spend hundreds of dollars on a GPS sports watch and want to use it for years to track your progress, improve your performance, and run reports it is important to stick with one company. Hopefully, that also means using a watch for years as well. Coros has set the bar over the past couple of years with limited hardware releases and major software updates that have added an extensive number of features. The company even released an update for the Vertix that added touch-screen capability. When you buy a Coros watch, you can likely count on it having the latest and greatest software for three years and having a battery life that will last you at least a week with sports tracking for several events. Polar has also shown to provide software support and major feature updates for years, along with a longer period of time between hardware releases. Garmin tends to flood the market with various models of hardware and we see some new features on new hardware that is not supported on previous generations.

Is a touchscreen or button navigation better? While smartwatches all have touchscreen displays, GPS sports watch tend to have either hardware button navigation or touchscreen navigation. Some watches also offer a combination of the two (Coros Vertix, Garmin Venu 2). It often comes down to what activities you engage in and the environment you perform them in. For example, I run in the rain and the dark in the fall and winter so touchscreens have been finicky for me in the past. I can always rely on hardware buttons and even use them without having to look at the watch face. Touchscreen displays are often disengaged while swimming, too.

Our process

Exercise is a part of my life, and just about every watch in this list has been mounted on my wrist for extensive testing, primarily while running. For those we haven't personally tested, we read online reviews with Ray Maker's site, DC Rainmaker, serving as one of the best resources available.

How to choose

So, after all of that, which GPS sports watch do you choose for tracking your running? Here are a few key questions to ask yourself to help filter your choices:

Do you have an ecosystem preference for Coros, Garmin, Polar, or Suunto? Do you have a spending limit? How long is the activity you want to track (what's your desired battery life)? Do you want to measure running power from your wrist? Is sleep tracking important to you? Do you want support for offline music, wrist-based payments, and other ancillary features?

Feel free to ask me questions here or on Twitter and I can share some of my personal experiences to advise you on your choice.