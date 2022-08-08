/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software

The 5 best stock apps: Grow your portfolio

What is the best stock app? ZDNet chose TD Ameritrade. We compared factors like pricing, reviews, features, and app ratings to choose the best stock apps, along with some honorable mentions.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Investing in stocks can be an incredibly lucrative opportunity, but first, you need the vehicle to do it. There are many stock apps out there, but not all of them may give you the tools and resources you need to make the types of trades you want. That is where we come in.

We've rounding up the best stock apps available in 2022 so you can make trading easy. 

TD Ameritrade

Best stock app overall
TD Ameritrade app review | best penny stock app.jpg

Features: Compatible with your phone, tablet, and Apple Watch | View up to 7 years of tax documents | Integrated charts

TD Ameritrade makes it easy to access your account with several tools to help. You can view your account history, as well as any orders, balances, and positions that you have. It comes equipped with invaluable resources like quotes in real-time and integrated charts to help you increase your portfolio. You have complete control with the ability to create watch lists with price alerts that you can customize based on the types of trades that you want to make. 

To help you better understand the market, check out the 24/7 news cycle with reports from professional analysts and daily updates to keep you in tune with changing trends. You can also view up to seven years of tax documents and up to ten years of statements. 

Pros:

  • Personal document access
  • Automated alerts
  • No account minimums

Cons:

  • High financing rates
  • No fractional shares
View now at App StoreView now at Google Play

E*Trade

Best stock app for mid-tier trading
Etrade app review | best penny stock app

Features: Compatible with Apple, Android, and Apple Watch devices, as well as most tablets | Money transfers | Check deposits

E*Trade has been a leader in mobile trading for quite some time, offering its award-winning E*TRADE Mobile App. There is only mobile-based trading, but it helps keep costs down, which E*Trade passes on to the customer. There are no commissions for online U.S.-listed stocks, EFTs, and options. That makes it easy to invest in different financial products, like stocks, options, EFTs, and mutual funds. 

When it comes time to manage your cash, you have the option of money transfers, check deposits, and even Bill Pay to simplify your life further. To improve your investing strategies, there are a ton of resources available, such as news, third-party research, and even Bloomberg TV.

Pros:

  • No commissions on U.S. trades
  • Wide variety of investments
  • Excellent resources

Cons:

  • Investing minimum applies
  • Limited foreign trading
View now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Interactive Brokers

Best stock app for international trading
Stock app on a smartphone against a dark blue background

Features: App Store and Google Play | Trade currencies | Mobile check deposit

Interactive Brokers is another app designed to help with trading, allowing you to trade stocks, bonds, options, and futures. You can even trade currencies, making it fit for international use. If you plan on making large transactions, it is a simple matter to provide pre-authorization for $1,000 or more, so you do not slow down your trades. 

When you download the IBKR Mobile App, you also receive access to all sorts of resources like cutting-edge research; an option spread grid, and the Order Entry Wheel, plus other tools to help you along. You can also benefit from Mobile Check Deposit, getting your funds into your account that much faster so you can make the trades, you need when you want. 

Pros:

  • Competitive commission rate
  • Wide access to investments
  • Fantastic resources

Cons:

  • It may be confusing to beginner investors
  • No transaction fees
View now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Robinhood

Best stock app for beginners
Robinhood app review | best penny stock app

Features: App Store and Google Play | Commission-free crypto trades | 24/7 customer service

Robinhood has long been associated with trading, offering the ability to trade stocks, options, and EFTs with no commission fees. Also, Robinhood's crypto trades are commission-free, making it an excellent selection when looking for the best cryptocurrency apps. You have the ability to choose from a number of leading cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE). If you are just getting started, Robinhood allows for fractional shares that begin with just a $1 requirement to get the ball rolling. There is also 24/7 customer service with live support in case you hit a snag and need some help. 

Pros:

  • User-friendly app
  • No account minimums
  • Compatible with cryptocurrency table

Cons:

  • No mutual funds
  • Restricted customer service
View now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Webull

Best stock app for active traders
A computer and a smartphone showing stocks against a blue background

Features: iOS and Android devices | No fees or commissions | Customizable charts

Webull gives you all the choices for trading with zero commissions. It also skips the contract fees commonly associated with options. If you have a brokerage account or IRA, there are no fees there, either. The absence of fees makes this a fantastic choice for regular investors who trade heavily and favor a fee-less trading model. Fractional shares are a possibility here with a $5 minimum, plus there are commission-free trades for foreign stocks. 

Also available from Webull is cryptocurrency, which is available at just a $1 minimum to get started. Trades are available for popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum (ETH). Before you begin investing and even after, there is help available in the form of real-time data, research, and indicators. It includes the option for customizable charts for a more personalized look at your investments.

Pros:

  • Free trading
  • User-friendly app
  • Cryptocurrency option

Cons:

  • Limited products
  • Bank transfer required
View now at App StoreView now at Google Play

What is the best stock app?

Thanks to its full suite of services and resources, TD Ameritrade is our pick for the best stock app. Price alerts and watch lists simplify the process of trading with personal and tax document access to round out an already attractive package.

Stock app

iOS rating

Android rating

TD Ameritrade

4.5

3.6

E*Trade

4.6

4.1

Interactive Brokers

3.7

2.9

Robinhood

4.2

3.8

Webull

4.7

4.4

Which is the right stock app for you?

With so many choices, it can be confusing to decipher which is the right stock app for you. We can help with expert recommendations.

Choose this stock app...

If you...

TD Ameritrade

Want a well-rounded stock app with extra resources

E*Trade

Are an experienced trader looking to make mid-tier investments

Interactive Brokers

Want a stock app that doesn't limit your location

Robinhood

Want a beginner-friendly app to get you started investing

Webull

Trade regularly

How did we choose these stock apps?

To find the best stock apps, we consider a number of factors. 

  • Type of investments: Whether you are trading stocks or diving into cryptocurrency, it is important to consider what kinds of investments you can make through each app, so you can do the type of investing you want.

  • Account requirements: Minimums may apply, limiting your access to some stocks or investments.

  • Fees: Fees can quickly cut into your profit, so we look for stock apps with low or zero commission fees.

  • Support: Some apps like Robinhood offer 24/7 customer service, which can come in handy if you have any difficulties. 

We also consider user ratings to ensure that investors are happy with the services that each stock app provides.

How much do investing apps cost?

The best stock apps are generally free to download but may vary in the type and amount of fees that you need to pay for using the service. Look out for commission fees, which can quickly add up.

How do investing apps work?

Investing apps allow you to use a financial service, such as Interactive Brokers or Webull, to make trades and grow your portfolio while on the go. 

Are there alternative stock apps worth considering?

These are some alternative apps we considered in our search for the best stock apps.

Betterment: Automated investing

 View now at Betterment

Charles Schwab: Top-tier investors

 View now at Charles Schwab

Fidelity: A beginner-friendly option

 View now at Fidelity

For other expert recommendations, consider our picks for the best penny stock apps and the best investment apps!

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The 5 best fantasy football apps of 2022
Placeholder product image alt text

The 5 best fantasy football apps of 2022

Misc
The 5 best encrypted messaging apps of 2022
replace-this-image.jpg

The 5 best encrypted messaging apps of 2022

Services & Software
The 5 best remote desktop software apps of 2022
replace-this-image.jpg

The 5 best remote desktop software apps of 2022

Enterprise Software