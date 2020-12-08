Best TV streaming service in 2021

A few years ago, only hardcore techies and television fans were cord-cutting. Today, there are more people watching streaming shows than there are paying for cable or satellite TV.

There are three reasons for this shift. First, the best live TV streaming services now offer pretty much anything you'd ever want from a traditional TV service. Second, even though live TV streaming services costs are catching up with cable, for now, they're still more affordable. Finally, the video-on-demand (VoD) services, which started the cord-cutting revolution, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, are now more likely to produce "must watch" TV than their older competitors.

For example, CBS All Access's Star Trek: Discovery; Disney Plus's The Mandalorian; and Netflix's The Queen's Gambit all have huge audiences and are popular with the critics as well. Today, with the exception of HBO, which has its own streaming specific service now, HBO Max, you're more likely to find the show you want to watch on a streaming service than on antenna, cable, or satellite.

But, which service is right for you? Before describing them, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention there are numerous free VoD services. If money is tight, there's still a lot of good streaming movies and TV shows out there for you.

What you need to stream

To make use of any of these services you'll need broadband internet. If you're living on your own, you may be able to get by with as little as 10 Mbp. If you're sharing your home with others and/or you want to watch 4K videos, I recommend you have at least a 25 Mbps internet connection. Not sure how fast your connection is? Run the Ookla Speedtest.

These services' pricing, show lineups, and how many streams you can watch at one time are all subject to change. For the most part, all of these support the most popular streaming devices. For example, no matter which service you subscribe to, an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Cube, Roku Express, or Google Chromecast will almost certainly support it. But if you're using a more obscure streaming gadget, such as an Nvidia Shield TV Pro or Tivo Stream 4K, it might not work with your preferred service. Smart TVs also frequently don't support newer streaming offerings. The moral of this story is before subscribing make sure the service will work with your hardware.

Fortunately, most of these services give you a free 7-day trial period. Before signing up for a trial though check the fine print. You don't want to end up paying for a service that you really don't like.

Apple TV Plus Someday Apple TV Plus will be for everyone, today's it's really just for Apple users. I'm not so sure though that I'd pay much more than the $4.99 per month that Apple TV Plus costs. There's just not a lot there. It has relatively few "free" videos in its library and its original content is, well, minimal. The closest thing to a hit Apple TV Plus has is probably the drama The Morning Show. The what, you say? Exactly. It does, on the other hand, have many movies you can watch for additional fees. You can share your subscription with up to six people via Apple's Family Sharing feature. But that's not as generous as it sounds. Apple caps simultaneous streams to three for most of its content. One good point is that the content, when it's available, can be viewed and heard in 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision. Just make sure you have the right gear to support it, or all that will go to waste. Apple TV Plus has promise and it's handy if you're already deep into the Apple world. But if you're not a dyed-in-the-wool Apple fan, this is one service you can skip. $5 at Apple TV Plus

CBS All Access All CBS shows, all the time. You know, that's just fine. CBS was the first of the big broadcasters to decide to go into streaming in a big way with CBS All Access. Its biggest selling point is the insanely large CBS catalog of past and new shows as well as live CBS news and sports content. I don't care what kind of show you like, you'll find something you want to watch on this service. What it doesn't have is a lot of original content. What new shows it does have, such as Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone, I like. But they may not be for you. One blemish is that even the new Star Trek shows are only available in HDTV. For now, there's no 4K or HDR content. The basic CBS All Access plan, with commercials, costs $6 a month. To get rid of ads, you must pay $10-per-month. Annually, the limited-commercial plan is $60 per year, while the no commercials version will cost you $100 annually. But, pay attention, even with the high-end service, you'll see ads when you watch live TV. Is it worth it? I think so. You just need to ask yourself, "How much do I love Star Trek and the rest of the CBS TV library?"