Best Father's Day 2020 gifts: Top online tech subscriptions for dad

Father's Day is around the corner, but there's still plenty of time to get your dad a gift that he'll really enjoy. And, for this year's selection, we've chosen to highlight online services and subscriptions that he can enjoy for an entire year.

There's not a sock -- or sock subscription -- in sight!

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Learning: The Great Courses Plus Is your dad a life-long learner? If he has a passion for and curiosity to learn new things, then why not get him a subscription to The Great Courses Plus. There, he can access a huge library of college-level courses taught by some of the world's greatest professors from prestigious universities and institutions around the globe. He can binge-watch and learn at the same time, and there are hundreds of courses in the library, with new content added every month. View Now at The Great Courses

Genealogy: Ancestry If Dad has a keen interest in getting to know the wider family better, or in finding out more about the generations that came before, then a subscription to Ancestry will give him access to the information he will need to build a family tree that potentially goes back many generations. Ancestry has access to billions of records, which means that the family tree he builds will be more than just names and dates, but will be able to go deeper and get personal insights into those family members, from where they lived, how much they earned, and even photos, signatures, and much more. View Now at Ancestry

Audiobooks: Audible Binging on Netflix means sitting on the couch in front of the TV, but binging on audiobooks from Audible can be done anywhere and any time -- when walking, at the gym, commuting to and from work, before going to bed. Audible has a wide array of content, spanning every genre from fiction to non-fiction, from a huge range of authors and narrators. Audible is also great because it integrates with a whole raft of devices and platforms, so your dad can listen wherever he wants, and even start a book on one device and pick up exactly where he left off on another. View Now at Audible

Backup: Backblaze Very few things can turn a good day bad like losing data. Whether it's precious family photos or boring but no less important stuff like tax and financial records. Having a reliable up-to-date backup can mean the difference between hear-tearing problems and a mild inconvenience. Backblaze is a great choice because it automatically backs up all files including documents, photos, music, and movies. Unlimited files, no matter how big. Additionally, every device gets unlimited storage and the fastest possible speed. Backblaze also keeps old file versions and deleted files for 30-days, with the option to increase this to a year. View Now at Backblaze

Security: Kaspersky Total Security Help your dad defend his computer and other devices from malware and bad guys with a year's subscription to Kaspersky Total Security. There's a lot to like about this package. Right at the top of the list is its near-perfect malware detection score, along with a negligible effect on system performance. Kaspersky Total Security sits in the background discreetly until you need its help. Then, there's the five-device license that you get with a yearly subscription that covers Windows, Mac, iPhone and iPad, and Android devices. This is a great benefit in that you don't need to spend extra money or go through a different learning curve on each platform. View Now at Kaspersky Total Security

Video conferencing: Zoom Has Dad got into the whole "get the family together using Zoom" thing since the coronavirus pandemic hit? Then why not get him a Zoom Pro package? While the free version of Zoom does a lot, there are limits, such as the 40 minute limit of group meetings, and no ability to record sessions (these seem to be becoming the new family photo). View Now at Zoom

Yoga: Alo Moves One thing that has happened as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is that more and more people are doing yoga online as a way to keep fit, get strong, and stay moving. While YouTube has no shorted of free yoga people can dip into, Alo Moves is great, because it has structured packages to suit all, from beginners to advanced yogis, and all levels of intensity. There's also a great selection of yoga instructors and programs that will appeal to those looking to get into or advance their yoga practice. View Now at Alo Moves