Best T-Mobile phone deals available right now: February 2022

Whether you're debating making the jump over the T-Mobile, leaving your current carrier in the dust, or you're ready to upgrade your old phone so it can, well, collect dust, there are plenty of deals to be found.

Most of the time, however, there's fine print you'll need to read through and try to decipher. Said fine print usually involves the type of phone you can trade-in, the length of time the credits will be applied to your monthly bill and whether or not there's a specific price plan required to qualify.

I've spent some time combing through T-Mobile's list of promotions and deals and I think I have a good grasp on it. Below you'll find some of the best deals the Uncarrier has to offer right now. Want to keep up to date on T-Mobile deals? Bookmark this page.

Get up to $800 off iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 The Magenta Max plan is the key to unlocking discounts Jason Cipriani/ZDNet T-Mobile will give you up to $800 to apply towards any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model, making some of them absolutely free as long as you meet a few requirements. First, there's the phone you're trading in; next is the price plan you sign up for. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and trade in an iPhone X or newer or a Galaxy S20 or newer. T-Mobile will also accept phones from OnePlus, Google, LG and Mototorla. Check with the carrier for the specific models. The credit will be split up and applied to your bill over 24 months.

Get a free Pixel 6 or $200 Pixel 6 Pro It all depends on your trade-in Jack Skeens/Shutterstock Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are fantastic Android phones for those who don't want another Samsung phone. Not that there's anything wrong with Samsung phones, but sometimes you have to change it up, you know? T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers a hefty discount on either Pixel 6 model. You'll need to trade-in your current phone, which determines the value of the credit you'll receive, and sign up for the Magenta Max price plan. If you have an iPhone X or Galaxy S20 or newer, along with one of the specific models of phones from OnePlus, Google, LG and Motorola. The credit you receive will be split up and applied to your bill over 24 months.

