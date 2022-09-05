'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
There is nothing like being stuck in an airplane or on a train for hours on end. Even a road trip can seem to drag on forever when you are low on sleep and feeling exhausted. Sleeping is not always an option, either, when you are caught in a middle seat -- unless you have a travel pillow. A travel pillow can provide the right kind of support, so you can rest easy, no matter where you are.
When sleep begins to take hold, these are the best travel pillows for your next trip.
Features
The Trtl Pillow is all about ergonomics, using a polyester filling for internal neck support that is designed to support your head while you sleep. This semi-circular pillow is meant to fit like a scarf and is lightweight at just half a pound. Its fleece cover is soft to the touch and machine-washable to keep it fresh for each trip, plus it is available in four colors, including red and coral, so you can personalize it to your taste. A 100-day money-back guarantee accompanies your purchase.
Features
The Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow offers convenient side vents that are excellent for cooling, helping you avoid heat while you sleep. Its semi-circular shape has a thin, flat back with raised sides to cradle your head and neck for a more comfortable fit. The cover is made of plush polyester and cloaked in a washable cover that you can easily refresh before you travel. This pillow is designed to help eliminate the number of times you wake up from discomfort. Made of memory foam, it provides head and chin support with 360-degree coverage to help you stay asleep longer.
Features
As the name suggests, the Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit is made of memory foam that molds itself to your body, cradling your neck and shoulders. With a soft velour cover, you can use the drawstring to tighten or loosen the pillow for an ideal fit. One unique feature about this pillow is its convenient side pocket that you can use to hold a number of items, such as your cell phone or eyeglasses. An entire kit of airplane accessories is included as a bonus and contains memory foam earplugs, a sleeping mask, and a carrying bag for easier, more enjoyable travel.
Features
The Ostrich Pillow Go is more expensive than many other travel pillows, including the best travel pillows chosen here, but it is big on quality, using plush, luxurious materials to create a soft, supportive fit not found with cheaper travel pillows. Stuffed with soft, high-density memory foam, it provides 360-degree ergonomic support to keep you comfortable while you rest. The cover uses a Velcro-brand closure and is machine-washable for more hygienic use. A travel bag is included for easier carry.
Features
The Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow is shockingly lightweight at just three ounces, making it the perfect travel partner when you are on the go. Made of polyester, its shape includes narrow sides to better accommodate when there is limited space, such as on a plane or a train. The neck is adjustable, so you can enjoy a custom fit for greater comfort. Designed to provide soft support, the memory foam pillow is covered in a cozy polyester knit to help lull you to sleep.
The Trtl Pillow is the best travel pillow, thanks to a lightweight, comfortable build. We also love that it is machine-washable for greater durability that is guaranteed for 100 days.
Travel pillow
Cost
Weight
Machine-washable
Trtl Pillow
$44.99
4.5 oz
Yes
Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow
$29.99
11.6 oz
Yes
Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit
$22.95
0.6 lbs
Yes
Ostrich Pillow Go
$60.00
0.93 lbs
No
Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow
$42.95
3 oz
Yes
To help you find the best travel pillow for your needs, consider our expert recommendations.
Choose this travel pillow...
If you...
Trtl Pillow
Want a versatile travel pillow
Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow
Want a travel pillow available at airports
Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit
Want a memory foam pillow
Ostrich Pillow Go
Luxury is your priority
Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow
Have neck problems
There are several factors we considered when choosing the best travel pillows.
Portability: The best travel pillows are lightweight and easy to transport, with many sporting an inflatable design to save you space.
Support: Many of the best travel pillows are made of memory foam that cradles your head and neck while you sleep, helping to provide a more enjoyable, supportive sleep.
Comfort: The best travel pillows have covers made of plush, comfortable materials like velour or brushed polyester to keep you snug and secure while you sleep.
Budget: Cost is always a concern, so we look for travel pillows that suit a variety of budgets.
A travel pillow is one that is worn around the neck to provide greater support for your neck and head. It can help alleviate neck pain while providing a better, more comfortable sleep even in the most trying of circumstances.
A travel pillow can range in price significantly, with some even available for free at some airports. The best travel pillows on our list range from less than $25 to $60, giving you a wider range for your budgetary needs.
Most of the best travel pillows have covers that are machine-washable, but not all of them do. If a travel pillow does not have a washable cover, you will need to hand-wash it to clean.
While searching for the best travel pillows, we also found these great picks that may also be worth your consideration.
Before your next trip, be sure to also check out our picks for the best trip planner apps, the best mobile tech, and the best travel credit cards.