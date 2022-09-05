/>
These travel pillows actually let you catch some zzzs while away from home

It's hard to sleep on a plane or in a train or car. It's just impossible to get comfy. Finally fed up with that reality, I set out to find the best travel pillow. I researched and judged them based on value, construction, and user reviews to determine a No. 1 pick and other honorable mentions. The Trtl Pillow is my top choice, but here's how it compares to the others.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

There is nothing like being stuck in an airplane or on a train for hours on end. Even a road trip can seem to drag on forever when you are low on sleep and feeling exhausted. Sleeping is not always an option, either, when you are caught in a middle seat -- unless you have a travel pillow. A travel pillow can provide the right kind of support, so you can rest easy, no matter where you are.   

When sleep begins to take hold, these are the best travel pillows for your next trip.

Trtl Pillow

Best travel pillow overall
Trtl Pillow review | Best travel pillow
View now at AmazonView now at Trtl Travel

Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow

Best cooling travel pillow
Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow review | Best travel pillow
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit

Best memory foam travel pillow
Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit review | Best travel pillow
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Ostrich Pillow Go

Best splurge travel pillow
Ostrich Pillow Go review | Best travel pillow
View now at Ostrich PillowView now at Amazon

Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow

Best lightweight travel pillow
Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow review | Best travel pillow
View now at AmazonView now at Dicks Sporting Goods

What is the best travel pillow?

The Trtl Pillow is the best travel pillow, thanks to a lightweight, comfortable build. We also love that it is machine-washable for greater durability that is guaranteed for 100 days. 

Travel pillow

Cost

Weight

Machine-washable

Trtl Pillow

$44.99

4.5 oz

Yes

Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow

$29.99

11.6 oz

Yes

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit

$22.95

0.6 lbs

Yes

Ostrich Pillow Go

$60.00

0.93 lbs

No

Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow

$42.95

3 oz

Yes

Which is the right travel pillow for you?

To help you find the best travel pillow for your needs, consider our expert recommendations. 

Choose this travel pillow...

If you...

Trtl Pillow

Want a versatile travel pillow

Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow

Want a travel pillow available at airports

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow Kit

Want a memory foam pillow

Ostrich Pillow Go

Luxury is your priority

Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Travel Pillow

Have neck problems

How did we choose these best travel pillows?

There are several factors we considered when choosing the best travel pillows.

  • Portability: The best travel pillows are lightweight and easy to transport, with many sporting an inflatable design to save you space. 

  • Support: Many of the best travel pillows are made of memory foam that cradles your head and neck while you sleep, helping to provide a more enjoyable, supportive sleep.

  • Comfort: The best travel pillows have covers made of plush, comfortable materials like velour or brushed polyester to keep you snug and secure while you sleep.

  • Budget: Cost is always a concern, so we look for travel pillows that suit a variety of budgets. 

What is a travel pillow?

A travel pillow is one that is worn around the neck to provide greater support for your neck and head. It can help alleviate neck pain while providing a better, more comfortable sleep even in the most trying of circumstances.

How much does a travel pillow cost?

A travel pillow can range in price significantly, with some even available for free at some airports. The best travel pillows on our list range from less than $25 to $60, giving you a wider range for your budgetary needs.

Can you wash a travel pillow?

Most of the best travel pillows have covers that are machine-washable, but not all of them do. If a travel pillow does not have a washable cover, you will need to hand-wash it to clean. 

Are there alternative travel pillows worth considering?

While searching for the best travel pillows, we also found these great picks that may also be worth your consideration.

Before your next trip, be sure to also check out our picks for the best trip planner apps, the best mobile tech, and the best travel credit cards.  

