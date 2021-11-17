Best TV wall mount 2021: Don't skimp on this step

Today, most TVs are relatively low-profile, making it possible to skip the bulky television cabinet and go with a sleek, wall-mounted look. TV wall mounts also make it possible to save space, which can be a lifesaver in smaller rooms. However, shopping for a TV wall mount can be a challenge. There are many options to choose from, making it difficult to decide. You'll find the best TV wall mounts come in three main types: flat, articulating and tilt.

Flat TV wall brackets are the simplest -- they attach your television to the wall in a fixed position and don't move in any way. Then there are the articulating or full-motion TV mounts. They're capable of turning or swiveling to face other directions. Lastly, tilting TV brackets can be angled up or down, which could be useful when you're trying to avoid screen reflections or glare. The following are the best TV wall mounts available now.

Mounting Dream MD2163-K Fixed TV mount Best fixed TV wall mount Amazon Specs: Universal fixed | For 42" to 70" TVs | Holds up to 132lbs. | Maximum 600x400mm VESA | Compatible with 16" to 24" wall studs | includes a bubble level. If you don't need all the bells and whistles of a fully-articulating TV mount, Mounting Dream's fixed wall bracket is a great option. Installation is simple and can be completed in about half an hour using the provided hardware and directions. The TV snaps into place and can be unlocked for removal with no additional tools required. It's a good feature when you consider that this TV bracket is the slimmest-profile of all the models reviewed, jutting out only 1", making it difficult to access behind the television when mounted. Pros: Also compatible with curved TVs

Ultra-slim profile hangs only 1.1" from the wall

No tools needed to lock and release the TV from the wall bracket

Compatible with wood wall studs and concrete walls Cons: Limited clearance for cables behind the television

Everstone Full Motion TV Wall Mount Best post-installation adjustment options Amazon Specs: Universal dual full motion and tilt | 3° to 15° tilt | Swivels up to 180° TV left or right | Extends up to 14", 2.65" wall clearance | For 32" to 65" TVs | Holds up to 121lbs. | 8" to 16" wall studs | Maximum 400x400mm VESA | Includes bubble level | Cable ties | HDMI cable. | One of the biggest issues when installing your own TV wall mount is the final look. Despite your best efforts, you may find that the television doesn't sit perfectly level, or it could have been better if it hung a bit higher or lower. This can also be an issue when you're working with a full-motion bracket that may need extra adjustment when placed at a certain angle. Everstone's TV wall mount makes it easy to adjust the television after the fact by tweaking it a few inches higher or lower or angling the TV to look more level to the eye. Pros: Up to 4" height adjustment and 3° level adjustment once the TV is mounted

Includes an HDMI cable

Helpful installation video

Outdoor rated (covered patios) Cons: Some TVs may not be compatible due to the location of the power source (mid to lower right-hand corner)

Mounting Dream MD2268-LK Best tilt design to minimize glare Amazon Specs: Universal tilt up to 8° | For 37" to 70" TVs | Compatible with 16", 18" or 24" wall studs | Up to132lbs. | Maximum 600x400mm VESA | Includes bubble level | Allen key, a variety of screws (for various TV models) and spacers. | Bright, sunny rooms are a wonderful feature -- until it's time to watch television. You may find that the glare or reflections on the screen make it difficult to enjoy what you're watching. In most cases, the problem can be solved by angling the television. Mounting Dream's MD2268-LK makes it possible to tilt the TV +/- 8°, just enough to get rid of distracting glare. The bracket's hardware is heavy-duty, ensuring that even the heaviest of televisions can be easily tilted -- and stay in the position. Pros: Affordable

It can be mounted to a variety of stud spacings

Holds TVs up to 70"

Low profile design extends only 1.5" from the wall Cons: No level adjustment once mounted

USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount Best full-motion mount Amazon Specs: Universal dual full motion and tilt | +5° / -15° tilt and up to 45° swivel | Extends up to 16.49" | For 47" to 84" TVs | Compatible with 16" wall studs | Up to132lbs. | Maximum 600x400mm VESA | Includes bubble level and cable ties. | If you're looking for a full-motion mount that can tilt and swivel, USX Mount's model is strong enough to allow televisions up to 84" in size and 132 lbs to extend as far as 16.49" from the wall and angle up to 45 degrees. The size allowances mean that even larger 4K TVs can now be adjusted to face other areas of a room or swing away from the irritating glare. Keep in mind that the range depends on the television itself. Larger televisions may not have as much clearance to swivel as smaller TVs, but the flexibility this full-motion TV wall mount provides is still worthwhile. Pros: Holds large TVs up to 84"

Dual swivel featuring six arms for +5° / -15° tilt and up to 45° swivel

Simple, three-step installation

Can be mounted on concrete walls or wood studs behind drywall Cons: Bracket is only compatible with studs that are 16" apart

Not as flush as other designs, extending 2.40" from wall

Mounting Dream MD2413-MX Best TV wall mount for single-stud installation Amazon Specs: Universal dual full motion and tilt | +5° / -15° tilt angle | +/- 90° swivel | Up to 16.7" extension | For 26" to 55" TVs | Can be mounted using a single wall stud | Holds up to 77lbs. | Maximum 400x400mm VESA | Includes bubble level, cable ties, socket wrench, concrete wall anchors included (upon request). | There are times when finding properly spaced wall studs means that the television will not hang in the spot you'd like or end up appearing off center. In other instances, you may want to hang the television in a corner but having to mount the tv on two horizontal spots makes this impossible. This TV wall mount is unique -- the bracket itself is mounted vertically instead of horizontally so you can take advantage of a single vertical wall stud. Pros: Vertical bracket design for single-stud installation is ideal for corner mounting

Dual motion can tilt and swivel

The manufacturer will ship free concrete wall anchors with your order if you request them

Up to 180° range (depending on TV size) Cons: Not recommended for plasma TVs

Can only hold televisions weighing up to 77lbs.

JUSTSTONE Heavy Duty TV Bracket Best curved TV wall mount Amazon Specs: Universal dual full motion and tilt | Flat and curved TVs | 0° / -15° tilt | +/- 90° swivel (depending on TV size) | Up to 16" extension | For 28" to 80" TVs | |Can be mounted using a single wall stud | Holds up to 110lbs. | Maximum 600x400mm VESA | Includes bubble level, concrete and brick wall anchors. | Curved TV wall mounts are hugely popular but can be a challenge to wall mount because not all brackets are compatible with the TV's design. This model is extremely versatile and capable of working with flat and curved TVs up to 80" in size. Best of all, the fully-articulating TV bracket can extend up to 16", swivel and tilt for the ultimate viewing flexibility, regardless of the type of television you choose to mount. Pros: Most compatible -- can be hung on brick, concrete or wood-stud walls

Works with flat or curved televisions up to 80" in size

Three arms for maximum articulation Cons: Check for cable outlet locations first to ensure compatibility

How did we choose these products?

A quick search of the best TV wall mounts on Amazon delivers thousands of results. Creating a guide with just a handful of solid suggestions takes some research. To narrow the broad list of available mounts, we performed a comprehensive search based on the following criteria:

Universality: To keep the best TV wall mounts guide as simple as possible, we chose kits that could work with a variety of television models and sizes. Best of all, if your TV needs to be replaced down the road, you'll probably be able to leave the bracket in place and hang the new television using the existing hardware.

Installation ease: The best TV wall mounts come with detailed directions and everything you need to do it yourself. We preferred models that include video directions and all the screws, nuts and bolts you'll need to hang your television, regardless of the model and size. You'll also notice the kits selected come with a level and stud finder to help you find the strongest spot on the wall to attach the bracket to. In addition, we chose models that come with a mounting template. The paper template eliminates the need for measuring and shows you where to drill, saving you time and unnecessary holes in the wall.

Quality: All the television wall mounts selected feature steel construction and the ability to hold TVs that weigh over 100 pounds. However, the highest-quality wall mount is only as good as its installation. Be sure the bracket is properly anchored into the wall's studs to ensure safe operation. When in doubt, paying for professional installation may be worth the money.

Value: We chose the most affordable models that include everything you need to install and enjoy your new wall-mounted television.

Customer reviews: Customer opinions can provide valuable insights on how the TV wall mounts available actually perform. We chose models with a high number of positive reviews, although we also took the time to read the drawbacks for a more realistic impression.

Which TV wall mount is the right one for you?

You may find that several of the best TV wall mounts in the roundup could work. How do you choose the right one? A flat-mount TV bracket is the simplest to install and typically the cheapest option. However, the other types of TV wall mounts may be better, depending on your needs. There are a couple of considerations that could help you pick the best one.

Start with your television's size. While most wall-mounting kits come in a size range that covers many television sizes, it's good to know your TV's actual size before you order. Keep in mind that the television size referred to isn't a simple measurement of the width of the television. TVs are classified by diagonal screen length instead. A 48" TV isn't 48" wide. Therefore, be sure to check your television's manual for sizing or measure the screen diagonally, from one upper corner to the opposite lower corner, to know if the wall mount you're looking at is compatible with your TV size.

Next, consider the room's function and overall atmosphere. If it's a sunny room, you may want a tilting TV mount that allows you to adjust the screen a few degrees up or down to get rid of reflective spots. In other situations, if the sitting area isn't directly in front of the television or the TV is shared between multiple zones, a full-motion or articulating TV wall mount may be a better option. Full-motion TV mounts are usually the most expensive but allow you to pull out and turn the television to other spots for added viewing flexibility.

The best TV wall mount FAQ

Is my wall strong enough to hang a TV? One of the biggest concerns about hanging a TV on the wall is how it's possible, especially if you have drywall. To safely mount your TV to the wall, you'll need to attach the TV wall mount to the wooden studs behind the drywall. They're part of your wall's structure and sturdy enough to hold the weight of the television. The best TV wall mounts come with a small stud finder that helps you find where the studs are located behind the drywall. In most cases, the stud finder is nothing more than a powerful magnet that can find the nails attached to the wall studs. Make sure you screw the TV wall mount into the studs to ensure your television is securely attached to the wall.

How do I hide a wall-mounted TV's power cables? Most people decide on hanging their TV on the wall for a sleek look. However, the TV's power cable and all the cords attached to other peripherals can ruin the look. You could call in an electrician to install in-wall cable management or an electrical outlet directly behind the TV, so cables don't show. Or you can order wall cable covers or concealers. Many concealers are even paintable for a seamless look.