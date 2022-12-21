'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There are a lot of things to worry about in school, but your internet shouldn't be one.
A VPN, or virtual private network, can help guarantee privacy while browsing, hiding your IP address so you can work anonymously. That means you can use a public network like your school's WiFi without worrying about your information being public and at risk of being stolen.
But which VPN is the best? We can help. We researched the five best VPNs for school that can help you focus on work.
Tech Specs: Number of servers: 5400+ | Number of server locations: 59 countries
Plan type
Cost
2-year plan
Complete $5.29/mo.
Plus $3.99/mo.
Standard $2.99/mo.
1-year plan
Complete $6.79/mo.
Plus $5.49/mo.
Standard $4.49/mo.
Monthly
Complete $14.29/mo.
Plus $12.99/mo.
Standard $11.99/mo.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN for school overall. It uses encrypted private tunnels and traffic routing to keep your information safe when you're researching or surfing. You'll benefit from threat protection that fights viruses and trackers while preventing infected websites from poisoning your computer. You also receive a personal IP address, as well as automatic alerts if someone takes your information to the dark web, thanks to the Dark Web Monitor.
Read the review: NordVPN review
Tech Specs: Number of servers: 9,700+ | Number of server locations: 91+
Plan type
Cost
1 month
$12.99/mo.
6 months
$6.99/mo.
2 years and 2 months
$2.03/mo.
Benefit from what CyberGhost claims is the fastest VPN for your studies. CyberGhost has the most servers on our list by far, clocking in around 9,700 servers and over 91 server locations around the world. It automatically encrypts your online use while keeping your IP address hidden. There is also incredible value because CyberGhost offers connections for all of your devices, allowing up to seven devices with a single subscription.
Read the review: CyberGhost review
Tech Specs: Number of servers: 3,000+ | Number of server locations: 94
Plan type
Cost
1 month
$12.95/mo.
6 months
$9.99/mo.
12 months
$8.32/mo.
When privacy is the ultimate concern, we love ExpressVPN for internet use. You receive access to VPNs in 94 different countries, using AES-256 encryption to protect your information. TrustedServer technology means your information is never stored, regardless of which five devices you choose to connect. If you need help, there is 24/7 customer service, so there's always someone nearby when you hit a snag.
Read the review: ExpressVPN review
Tech Specs: Number of servers: 1,700+ | Number of server locations: 60+
Plan type
Cost
2 years
$4.99/mo.
1 year
$5.99/mo.
1 month
$9.99/mo.
If you're on a strict budget, ProtonVPN offers a free VPN service for school. There are versions of ProtonVPN you can pay for with the above pricing structure, or you can opt for the free version. It uses an encrypted VPN tunnel to keep information safe while hiding your browsing history with a 10-Gbps server network. One unique feature is ProtonVPN's ability to protect against Internet censorship, allowing you to access any websites you want. There is also the VPN Accelerator that delivers up to a 400% increase in VPN speeds to quickly get you what you need.
Read the review: ProtonVPN review
Tech Specs:Number of servers: 3,200+ | Number of server locations: 100
Plan type
Cost
1 month
$12.95/mo.
1 year
$3.99/mo.
2 years
$2.05/mo.
Consider Surfshark as the best affordable VPN for school. It provides security against public ISPs and third-party trackers. It works with all of your devices, too, for excellent compatibility. You also don't have to worry about your information being leaked, thanks to private DNS and two-factor authentication. 24/7 support is available if you need a helping hand to set up or use the VPN.
Read the review: Surfshark review
We love NordVPN for its performance, affordability, and accessibility. To see how it stacks up against the competition, these are the best VPNs for school.
Best VPN for school
Starting cost
Number of servers
Number of server locations
NordVPN
$2.99/mo.
5,400+
59
CyberGhost
$2.03/mo.
9,700+
91+
ExpressVPN
$8.32/mo.
3,000+
94
ProtonVPN
Free
1,700+
60+
Surfshark
$2.05/mo.
3,200+
100
Consider our expert recommendations to help you find your best VPN for school that fits your budget and needs.
Choose this best VPN for school...
If you want...
NordVPN
A fast, budget-friendly VPN for school
CyberGhost
An excellent VPN for international studying
ExpressVPN
The highest security no matter what
ProtonVPN
A free VPN service with limited capabilities
Surfshark
The best budget-friendly VPN service
When choosing the best VPNs for school, we kept several factors in mind that may also help you choose:
The best VPNs for school will conceal all of your browsing and internet activity, even preventing school administrators from tracking your exact activity.
The best VPNs for school are largely hidden from your Internet Service Provider (ISP). Your ISP will know that you are using a remote server but will not be able to see your exact activity.
The best VPNs for school range in price from about $2.00 per month to more than $8.00 per month, depending on the VPN service you choose. Some services like ProtonVPN offer a free plan, as well.
In our search for the best VPNs, we also found these alternative VPNs that may be worth a second look.
