What is the best VPN for school, and will it keep my information private?

The best VPN for school will protect your browsing activity so you can focus on schoolwork. We researched the best VPNs for school based on bandwidth, security, and price.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

There are a lot of things to worry about in school, but your internet shouldn't be one. 

A VPN, or virtual private network, can help guarantee privacy while browsing, hiding your IP address so you can work anonymously. That means you can use a public network like your school's WiFi without worrying about your information being public and at risk of being stolen. 

But which VPN is the best? We can help. We researched the five best VPNs for school that can help you focus on work. 

Also: Read more about the best VPNs available

NordVPN

Best VPN for school overall
NordVPN
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Flexible platforms
  • User-friendly
  • Tons of servers
Cons
  • Monthly fees apply
  • Limited simultaneous connections
More Details

Tech Specs: Number of servers: 5400+ | Number of server locations: 59 countries

Plan type

Cost

2-year plan

Complete $5.29/mo.

Plus $3.99/mo.

Standard $2.99/mo. 

1-year plan

Complete $6.79/mo.

Plus $5.49/mo.

Standard $4.49/mo.

Monthly

Complete $14.29/mo.

Plus $12.99/mo.

Standard $11.99/mo.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN for school overall. It uses encrypted private tunnels and traffic routing to keep your information safe when you're researching or surfing. You'll benefit from threat protection that fights viruses and trackers while preventing infected websites from poisoning your computer.  You also receive a personal IP address, as well as automatic alerts if someone takes your information to the dark web, thanks to the Dark Web Monitor.  

Read the review: NordVPN review

View now at NordvpnView now at Google PlayView now at Apple

CyberGhost

Best VPN for school when studying abroad
CyberGhost
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Smart rules feature
  • Excellent connections
  • Does not log personal data
Cons
  • Limited privacy
  • Ping speed could be an issue
More Details

Tech Specs: Number of servers: 9,700+ | Number of server locations: 91+ 

Plan type

Cost

1 month

$12.99/mo.

6 months

$6.99/mo. 

2 years and 2 months

$2.03/mo.

Benefit from what CyberGhost claims is the fastest VPN for your studies. CyberGhost has the most servers on our list by far, clocking in around 9,700 servers and over 91 server locations around the world. It automatically encrypts your online use while keeping your IP address hidden. There is also incredible value because CyberGhost offers connections for all of your devices, allowing up to seven devices with a single subscription. 

Read the review: CyberGhost review

View now at CyberghostvpnView now at Google PlayView now at Apple

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for school for privacy features
ExpressVPN
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Built-in traffic sculpting
  • Multiple platforms
  • 24/7 support
Cons
  • Some IP issues for users
  • Limited connections
More Details

Tech Specs: Number of servers: 3,000+ | Number of server locations: 94

Plan type

Cost

1 month

$12.95/mo.

6 months

$9.99/mo. 

12 months

$8.32/mo.

When privacy is the ultimate concern, we love ExpressVPN for internet use. You receive access to VPNs in 94 different countries, using AES-256 encryption to protect your information. TrustedServer technology means your information is never stored, regardless of which five devices you choose to connect. If you need help, there is 24/7 customer service, so there's always someone nearby when you hit a snag.  

Read the review: ExpressVPN review

View now at ExpressVPNView now at AppleView now at Google Play

ProtonVPN

Best free VPN for school
ProtonVPN
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Unlimited data
  • No data limits
Cons
  • Only one simultaneous connection
  • Limited countries
More Details

Tech Specs: Number of servers: 1,700+ | Number of server locations: 60+

Plan type

Cost

2 years

$4.99/mo.

1 year

$5.99/mo.

1 month

$9.99/mo.

If you're on a strict budget, ProtonVPN offers a free VPN service for school. There are versions of ProtonVPN you can pay for with the above pricing structure, or you can opt for the free version. It uses an encrypted VPN tunnel to keep information safe while hiding your browsing history with a 10-Gbps server network. One unique feature is ProtonVPN's ability to protect against Internet censorship, allowing you to access any websites you want. There is also the VPN Accelerator that delivers up to a 400% increase in VPN speeds to quickly get you what you need. 

Read the review: ProtonVPN review


View now at ProtonVPNView now at Google PlayView now at Walmart

Surfshark

Best budget VPN for school
Surfshark
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Unlimited devices
  • Affordable
  • Extra security protocols
Cons
  • Limited countries
  • Pricey for short-term accounts
More Details

Tech Specs:Number of servers: 3,200+ | Number of server locations: 100

Plan type

Cost

1 month

$12.95/mo.

1 year

$3.99/mo.

2 years

$2.05/mo.

Consider Surfshark as the best affordable VPN for school. It provides security against public ISPs and third-party trackers. It works with all of your devices, too, for excellent compatibility. You also don't have to worry about your information being leaked, thanks to private DNS and two-factor authentication. 24/7 support is available if you need a helping hand to set up or use the VPN. 

Read the review: Surfshark review

View now at SurfsharkView now at AppleView now at Google Play

What is the best VPN for school?

We love NordVPN for its performance, affordability, and accessibility. To see how it stacks up against the competition, these are the best VPNs for school.

Best VPN for school

Starting cost

Number of servers

Number of server locations

NordVPN

$2.99/mo.

5,400+

59

CyberGhost

$2.03/mo.

9,700+

91+

ExpressVPN

$8.32/mo.

3,000+

94

ProtonVPN

Free

1,700+

60+

Surfshark

$2.05/mo.

3,200+

100

Which is the right VPN for school for you?

Consider our expert recommendations to help you find your best VPN for school that fits your budget and needs.

Choose this best VPN for school...

If you want...

NordVPN

A fast, budget-friendly VPN for school 

CyberGhost

An excellent VPN for international studying

ExpressVPN

The highest security no matter what

ProtonVPN

A free VPN service with limited capabilities

Surfshark

The best budget-friendly VPN service

How did we choose these VPNs for school?

When choosing the best VPNs for school, we kept several factors in mind that may also help you choose:

  • Bandwidth: Look for a VPN service that does not limit your data or bandwidth while you work. 
  • Security: Search for industry-leading security features, like 256-bit encryption and protection against leaks.
  • Price: Consider the cost of each VPN for school and look for a service that fits within your budget.

Do the best VPNs for school keep my information private?

The best VPNs for school will conceal all of your browsing and internet activity, even preventing school administrators from tracking your exact activity. 

Do the best VPNs for school protect my VPN from my internet provider?

The best VPNs for school are largely hidden from your Internet Service Provider (ISP). Your ISP will know that you are using a remote server but will not be able to see your exact activity.

How much do the best VPNs for school cost?

The best VPNs for school range in price from about $2.00 per month to more than $8.00 per month, depending on the VPN service you choose. Some services like ProtonVPN offer a free plan, as well. 

Are there alternative VPNs for school worth considering?

In our search for the best VPNs, we also found these alternative VPNs that may be worth a second look.

For more tech advice on the best tools for schoolwork, check out expert picks for the best computers, best laptops, and best tablets.

