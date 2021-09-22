Best VPN for Windows PC 2021

Image: User XPS on Unsplash

If you're going to use a VPN, you're most likely going to do so away from your home and office. Sure, if you're in a dorm or your have roommates (or your internet service provider is intrusive), you might use a VPN at your home base. But most often, you're going to use a VPN because you're in an airport, at a hotel, in a school, at a coffee shop, and you don't want your data running over a public Wi-Fi hotspot that could be corrupted in any of a thousand different ways.

And, if you're using a VPN away from home base, you're probably going to do so with a laptop. Yes, you might put a VPN on your phone or tablet, but if you're doing real work, you're almost undoubtedly doing it on a laptop. And if you're using a laptop, you're more likely than not running Windows. Yes, Chromebooks and Mac laptops are also prevalent, but PC's are still the clear winner.

In that context, we're aggregating some of the best VPNs for Windows in this article. Not only have these all been put to the test in various reviews, but we also have aggregate benchmark data that we're applying to our recommendations. Below, we recommend four VPNs and let you know how they fared in Windows performance testing against each other.

IPVanish Consistently slowest of our tested Windows VPNs, but still usable Simultaneous Connections : Unlimited

Unlimited Kill Switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Servers: 1,500



1,500 Locations: 75

75 Trial/MBG: 30 day Windows users will appreciate that IPVanish is a deep and highly configurable product that presents itself as a click-and-go solution. Its UI provides a wide range of server selection options, including some great performance graphics. It also has a wide variety of protocols, so no matter what you're connecting to, you can know what to expect. The company also provides an excellent server list with good current status information. There's also a raft of configuration options for the app itself. Also: My in-depth review of IPVanish In terms of performance, connection speed was crazy fast. Overall transfer performance was adequate, but slower overall than our other contenders. However, from a security perspective, it wasn't able to hide that I was connecting via a VPN -- although the data transferred was secure. Overall, a solid product with a good user experience that's fine for home connections as long as you're not trying to hide the fact that you're on a VPN. The company also has a partnership with SugarSync and provides 250GB of encrypted cloud storage with each plan. View now at IPVanish

Doesn't Windows 10 come with a VPN? Yes, and no. Windows 10 includes a VPN client. But to run your data through the internet, you need an endpoint. If you're connecting to your corporate VPN server, then you can use Windows' built-in client. But if you want to connect elsewhere, you still need one of the services we've profiled. Plus, the base client is pretty barebones. If you want more advanced features, you'll want to use one of the more premium clients included with the services we're spotlighting.

Do these VPN clients support Windows on Arm? Definitely not explicitly. My recent testing of Windows for Arm running on an M1 Mac showed that Intel apps can run on Arm-based devices in emulation. But what does that do for performance? How reliable is it? No idea. It's not something I'd recommend at this early stage.

If I run these VPNs on my laptop, can I also run them on my phone? Yes -- as long as you're running iOS or Android on your phone. All of the VPNs we recommend support multiple simultaneous connections for just this reason. Once you sign up for a service, you can generally run the VPN client on five or more devices at once.

