Best wireless mouse in 2021

If you are like many people, you spent much of 2020 (and 2021) in front of a computer.

Empty coffee cups, Zoom meeting invites, and cluttered home office spaces became a way of life. The grind of working from home has caused us to notice the little things that could become a roadblock to productivity. Something like having the right computer mouse can make all the difference globally and keeps us from losing our sanity. Things always feel better when they run smoothly.

But which works best for a glass top? What about for any surface? Is it durable enough to hold up against my mid-afternoon fits of post-Zoom meeting annoyance? Well, with choices abound, there is something for everyone out there. Some prefer a wired computer mouse, others wireless. Each has its top contenders.

Our primary focus will be on the tailless mice -- the best wireless mouse options for 2021.

MS003 dual mode mouse Low-cost, good performance If you want a wireless mouse that won't break the bank but can still hold up in performance, then the MS003 Dual Mode mouse by Jelly Comb may fit your bill. The dual mode allows switching from BlueTooth 4.0 to 2.4GHz wireless with one click. With adjustable DPI levels, this wireless mouse has a sensitivity to meet most needs, all with a silent click. The auto-sleep mode helps save battery power in those times you walk away for another cup of coffee. The MS003 sports a slim, ambidextrous design to keep the right and left happy and is offered in multiple color options. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency | Bluetooth 4.0

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency | Bluetooth 4.0 System requirements and compatibility: Windows 8/ 10 or later, Mac OS X 10.10 or later, Android 4.3 or later, Chrome OS, and Linux. For the $14.99 price, the MS003 Dual Mode is the low-cost option to beat. $14 at Amazon

Logitech M510 Comfort at a low price Next on the list, we have the Logitech M510. Still not a bank-breaker. Computer work from home should be comfortable, and if comfort is your primary concern, Logitech has you in mind. Its ambidextrous design and sculpted shape work well with its palm support and rubber grips, making hand comfort a high priority for those long hours. Precision, side-to-side scrolling works alongside its responsive cursor control, making work easy as you explore those spreadsheets. Five customizable buttons let you do it faster, from switching applications to changing DPI speed. Auto-sleep is a power-saving mode that helps to preserve batteries for up to 24 months. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 32.81ft wireless range

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 32.81ft wireless range System requirements and compatibility: – Windows 10, Chrome OS, Certified Works with Chromebook, and Linux 2.6+ Starting at $24.99, depending on the color option, the Logitech M510 is an excellent choice for the comfort conscious. $24 at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth ergonomic mouse Sleek look meets performance If sleek, classy, and modern are buzzwords you like, you will love the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic mouse's design. Aesthetic meets functionality in this mouse. Made with an ergonomic design for comfort, it sports a natural, easy-to-grip thumb rest. This Bluetooth-enabled mouse allows for connection to three devices and enables you to switch between them, maximizing productivity. It is made to easily navigate on a variety of surfaces for precision tracking up to 2400 DPI. It also boasts a strong battery life, up to 15 months on one charge. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 30ft wireless range | Bluetooth 4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 30ft wireless range | Bluetooth 4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0 System requirements and compatibility: Windows 10 / 8.1 | Device must support Bluetooth 4.0 or higher The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic mouse has four color options to choose from, starting at $35.99. $35 at Amazon

Logitech ERGO M575 wireless trackball The trackball space saver Another top contender from Logitech is the new ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball. Some folks aren't a fan of trackballs, but if you are, this one's for you. If your home office is a cramped desk space, the trackball design of the ERGO M575 limits the need to move the cursor around, giving your arm and hand rest. Since it doesn't need to move, it can function on any surface. The Back/Forward buttons make switching from document to document, or browser tabs painless, along with its five-button design. The ERGO M575 can stay powered for up to two years on a single battery when using the USB receiver or 20 months using the Bluetooth connection. The ERGO M575 sports a DPI range from 400 to 2000. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech System requirements and compatibility: Windows 7 (with USB) / 8 / 10 or later, macOS 10.13 or later, and iPadOS 13.4 or later The Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball is an excellent choice for under $50 for those who prefer trackballs or need to save space. $49 at Logitech

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Versatility anywhere For those that want to create more, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is part of Logitech's Master Series. This mouse puts versatility and performance in a small package, making it perfect for work at home or on the go. It couples a silicon grip with a low-profile design, so it's contoured to fit your hand comfortably. A full charge will last 70 days and gets a three-hour use time from a one-minute charge. The MX Anywhere 3 has six buttons and is customizable with almost any app -- including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Final Cut Pro, to name a few. Using predefined settings, it features mute, and the ability to Start/Stop videos with two buttons, making life easier during those Microsoft Team or Zoom meetings. It features darkfield high precision sensor technology and a DPI range of 200 to 4000, with incremental settings. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech System requirements and compatibility: Windows 10 or later, macOS 10 or later, iPadOS 13.4 or later, Chrome OS, and Linux The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 comes in three colors and can be bought for under $80. $79 at Logitech

Logitech MX Master 3 The master of performance The name says it all. The MX Master 3 by Logitech is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to overall performance. Specially designed and engineered with creatives and coders in mind. Precision is its middle name. The all-new MagSpeed design can scroll 1,000 lines a second with up to 4,000 DPI. Comfortability doesn't suffer as it is well-crafted to fit your palm with its seven buttons. Its customizable features work with all the important creative applications. The MX Master 3 can control multiple computers to help you transfer texts, images, or documents between them. Tracking on any surface is easy, with darkfield high precision technology tracking is five-times more precise than non-Master Series Logitech products. A full charge will get you 70 days of productivity. Connectivity : USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33.81ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech

: USB port - 2.4 GHz wireless frequency with 33.81ft wireless range | Bluetooth low energy tech System requirements and compatibility:: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 or later, macOS 10.13 or later, iPadOS 13.4 or later with Bluetooth, Chrome OS, and Linux The Logitech MX Master 3 comes in two colors and is one of the best wireless computer mouses on the market today that can be bought for under $100. $99 at Logitech

Looking for more options?

We have a secondary buyer's guide rounding up the best mouse options available overall:



