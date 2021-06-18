BHP signs cloud agreement with AWS and Microsoft

Global resource giant BHP has signed "long-term" cloud deals with both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft as part of its wider digital transformation strategy.

BHP detailed that the agreements would support two parts of its operations.

Under its deal with AWS, BHP will use the cloud provider's analytics and machine learning capabilities, as well as storage and compute, to deploy new digital initiatives and services across the company globally. Alongside this, BHP will launch an AWS Cloud Academy program to offer current and future employees training on AWS cloud skills.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Azure platform will be used to host BHP's global applications portfolio, which will involve transitioning existing applications from its regional data centres, corporate offices, and operation sites, as well as its SAP HANA environment to Azure over three years. The process is expected to see up to 17,500 TB of data be moved to Azure.

BHP's agreement with Microsoft builds the existing relationship the pair have. BHP currently uses Office 365 and Dynamics 365 throughout its operations, plus it rolled out Microsoft's HoloLens 2 to enable remote inspection of sites during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

BHP chief technology office Laura Tyler highlighted that cloud would be the "foundation" to the company's digital transformation strategy.

"We are leveraging next generation technologies like cloud, machine learning, and data analytics to solve complex business problems and unlock value even faster," she said.

"Cloud is the foundation to our plans, and it will enable us to deploy digital solutions to the frontline quickly and at scale. Cloud will dramatically reduce the amount of hardware on sites, and reduce costs.

"We are thrilled to have AWS and Microsoft on board to ensure we have a strong foundation to accelerate our digital transformation plans and lift capability across the business."

