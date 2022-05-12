Big Data Exchange enters Indonesian data centre market with joint venture deal

Big Data Exchange (BDx) has marked its entry into Indonesia's data centre market through a joint venture agreement with PT Indosat and the latter's two subsidiaries. The move aims to tap increasing demand for cloud services and connectivity.

Estimated to be worth $300 million, the deal would see BDx enter a conditional sale and purchase agreement of shares (CSPA) and establish a joint venture with PT Indosat, PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and PT Starone Mitra Telekomunikasi (SMT).

Under the agreement, BDx, Indosat, and Lintasarta would set up data centre and cloud operations in the Asian market, BDx said in a statement Thursday. It added that the new entity would focus on various sectors including financial services, hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, and government organisations.

BDx CEO Braham Singh said: "Indonesia's rapidly growing and sustained demand for connectivity and cloud services continues to drive the need for data centre solutions, providing the next strategic step in BDx's footprint."

Citing stats from Mordor Intelligence, BDx said the Indonesian data centre market was worth $1.67 billion last year and projected to increase to $3.43 billion by 2027, clocking a compound annual growth rate exceeding 13%.

BDx's chief development officer Mayank Srivastava said the new partnership looked to address the country's "critical need" for data centres as well as drive business and hyperscale digital transformation and growth.

When finalised, the deal also would offer Indonesian enterprise customers access to BDx's network that encompassed Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

