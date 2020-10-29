Black Friday 2020 deals: The best Costco sales

Like its membership club rivals, Costco sells a bit of everything at its warehouses, including a collection of PCs that play a role in its annual Black Friday deals. Membership has its privileges, and in this case, that privilege is having access to the following sales, some of which will be available as early as Nov. 5.

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299.99 $100 off Providing that convertible laptop experience at the opposite end of the price spectrum of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this Chromebook with basic specs (Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB SSD) can provide device versatility thanks to its hinged design, which allows the touchscreen to lay flat like a tablet or even sit in a "tent" position for easy video viewing. Good things come to those who wait, as this deal isn't available until Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) and only at Costco.com. View Now at Costco

More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy Costco deals worth checking out: