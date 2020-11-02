Black Friday 2020 deals: The best Dell sales

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet recommends the best tech gifts ​In work and play, do you always give it your best? Then you probably want to give the best gifts, too, right? We've got your covered. Read More

Dell launched its holiday shopping plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Oct. 15, two weeks before Halloween and just after the dust settled on Amazon's annual Prime Day extravaganza.

While its first round of early deals ended on Nov. 1, the next wave starts on Nov. 2 with access to all non-doorbuster Black Friday sales running through Nov. 28. Next, daily doorbuster offers begin on Nov. 15 and the complete doorbuster experience launches Thanksgiving morning at 10am and runs through midnight, then restarts at 8am on Black Friday morning and goes until 10pm that night. Finally, Sunday, Nov. 29 sets off a new round of deals in anticipation of Cyber Monday, when hourly doorbusters are on offer from 8am to 10pm, before ending on Dec. 7.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $179.99 $140 off MSI US Before you settle in for your Thanksgiving meal, this budget laptop will become available at its special price starting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26. For under $200, this Inspiron 15 3000 features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. View Now at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5502 business laptop for $819 $330 off MSI US Corporate road warriors -- or work-from-home warriors -- can get a powerful business laptop for a great deal beginning at 4 p.m. on Cyber Monday. The well-stacked Vostro 15 5502 features a latest 11th-generation Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics and full HD display. View Now at Dell

Dell Precision 3440 workstation for $859 $170 off MSI US Buying for a business and need your workers at their desks rather than on the road? This workstation, available as an early Nov. 16 doorbuster, manages to squeeze a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD into a tiny form factor. View Now at Dell

