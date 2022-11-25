'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. And for Black Friday 2022, the prices are at an all-time low for some top-quality products -- so much so that I couldn't help but take advantage myself.
I've been looking to invest in an iPad for a while now as a virtual notebook, graphic design tool (when coupled with the super cool Apple Pencil, of course), and a portable workout monitor for working out with Apple Fitness+but was waiting for a good deal. Naturally, I was scanning Black Friday deals when I came across Best Buys' refurbished deal on the 3rd-geniPad Air.
While not the most recent iPad Air generation, the iPad Air 3 still has the Air's signature sleek build with a modern finish, along with Apple's renowned A12 Bionic chip and a lightning to USB charging cable. And if you are interested in using the tablet for graphic design or photo purposes, the 3rd-gen Air has a 10.5-inch retina display with True Tone display that measures ambient light color and brightness.
With an 8.0 MP back camera and 7.0MP front FaceTime HD camera, the more compact 3rd-gen Air still houses some pretty quality cameras. Given I probably won't be using the tablet as a camera, the back cameras weren't as much of a factor for me, but I was excited about the FaceTime HD aspect.
The best part about this deal -- aside from the price -- I also got two unexpected gifts upon purchasing: Free Apple Music and Apple TV subscriptions. WIth the iPad's 10-hour battery life, I can finally binge Ted Lasso after editing my photos.
Along with iPads, Best Buy's Geek Squad certified refurbished deals are pretty sweet this black Friday. So that you don't waste a good as new product or your hard earned money, I highly suggest checking these out. And who knows, you may get a surprise gift attached as well.