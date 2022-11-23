'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Over the ear headphones seem to not only be the way to listen to audio these days, but the fashion accessory to complete any look from your leisurely walk uniform to your work from home aesthetic. These Sony over-the-ear headphones have the look and the sound. Using dual sensor noise cancelling technology, these headphones make it easy to block out the chaos of the holidays so you can work, walk, and shop in peace.
If you're someone who takes advantage of your headphones' microphone and speaker as much as the audio-source, the Sony WH-1000XM4 has a Speak-To-Chat feature that lets in ambient noise so you can hear a conversation and automatically pauses music. Sony also says that the five built-in microphones make for clear, high quality calls.
So that you can talk and listen for long periods of time, the headphones aren't just designed for looks, but for comfort. Sony says this model features an updated design, engineered to not only reduce pressure-build up, but relieve pressure altogether.
With up to a 30-hour battery life and quick charging, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones might be the perfect accessory to lock in and listen as life gets crazier around the holidays and beyond. Be sure to take advantage of Best Buy's sale and save $121 on top-quality, reliable headphones.