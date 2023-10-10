'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 95 best October Prime Day deals right now
Amazon's October Prime Day sales event officially started on Tuesday, and you can already find tons of discounts on products across Amazon. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, it's a great time to find deals on everything from Amazon devices to robot vacuums to laptops and tablets -- especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping and avoid the Black Friday rush.
ZDNET has rounded up the best October Prime Day deals available now, divided by category. This page will be updated frequently as new deals become available.
Best October Prime Day deals
Here are the best early Prime Big Deal Days sales from Amazon right now. This list is updated frequently.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: $900 (save $500)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $549 (save $80)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Kasa Smart Plug Mini: $24 (save $49)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer: $380 (save $70)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $119 (save $100)
- Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Bravia Series TV: $1998 (save $1302)
- LG gram 15.6-inch lightweight laptop: $1,000 (save $500)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum: $600 (save $400)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: $49 (save $21)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $331 (save $49)
- LG UltraWide FHD 29-inch monitor: $197 (save $53)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor: $1999 (save $701)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router: $90 (save $50)
- LG UltraFine 4K UHD 27-inch monitor: $300 (save $80)
- Revodok 5 in 1 USB C Hub: $11 (save $8)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $600 (save $300)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat: $56 (save $24)
Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum: $600 (save $400)
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self Emptying Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba 692 vacuum: $165 (save $135)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum: $200 (save $200)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $450 (save $200)
- Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $630 (save $370)
- Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop: $300 (save $200)
Best October Prime Day TV deals
- Sony OLED 55 inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,498 (save $402)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $150 (save $226, invitation only)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV: $440 (save $160)
- VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV: $480 (save $150)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $250 (save $180)
- Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Bravia Series TV: $1998 (save $1302)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series smart TV: $110 (save $90)
- INSIGNIA 50-inch smart TV: $220 (save $80)
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV: $1097 (save $403)
Best October Prime Day streaming device deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: $30 (save $5)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Roku Express 4K+: $29 (save $11)
- Roku Express: $21 (save $9)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
Best October Prime Day headphones deals
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $480 (save $70)
- Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $130 (save $40)
- Bose Headphones 700, Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $279 (save $100)
- Echo Buds (2023 Release): $35 (save $15)
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen): $65 (save $55)
- Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds: $70 (save $30)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $119 (save $100)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $331 (save $49)
Best October Prime Day phone deals
- Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: $999 (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy S22: $599 (save $250)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB: $1030 (save $350)
- OnePlus 10T: $380 (save $220)
- Motorola Think Phone, 2022: $500 (save $200)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus, 2022: $160 (save $140)
- Google Pixel 7a, unlocked: $400 (save $100)
- Pelican iPhone Magnetic Wallet & Card Holder: $32 (save $8)
Best October Prime Day smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8: $319 (save $80)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $399 (save $40)
- Google Pixel Watch: $210 (save $140)
- Garmin Instinct: $169 (save $81)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $108 (save $92)
Best October Prime Day laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip: $750 (save $250)
- LG gram 15.6-inch lightweight laptop: $1,000 (save $500)
- Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- HP Omen 16: $1,000 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- SGIN 15.6-inch laptop: $400 (save $1,400)
- Acer Nitro 5 laptop: $600 (save $200)
- Acer Swift Go 14: $650 (save $250)
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book3 laptop: $950 (save $250)
- Acer Aspire 3 laptop: $250 (save $80)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $600 (save $300)
Best October Prime Day tablet deals
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 (save $20)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $60 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $75 (save $75)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80)
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus: $72 (save $55)
Best October Prime Day Kindle deals
- Kindle Scribe (16 GB): $290 (save $80)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $194 (save $64)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $339 (save $131)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB): $110 (save $60)
- Kindle Kids: $80 (save $30)
Best October Prime Day home security deals
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera (3rd Gen): $100 (save $150)
- Blink Whole Home Bundle: $102 (save $113)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $55 (save $45)
- Ring Indoor Cam: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera: $20 (save $15)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras (3 count): $200 (save $150)
Best October Prime Day home and kitchen deals
- PHILIPS 3000 Series Air Fryer: $80 (save $100 -- invite-only deal)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer: $380 (save $70)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $549 (save $80)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven: $285 (save $175)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 (save $190)
- KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: $300 (save $100)
- Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker: $46 (save $11)
- Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: $90 (save $40)
What is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big ticket items. It's essentially a second version of the Prime Day sale that happened in July, similar to the Prime Early Access sale that Amazon ran last October.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?
Amazon tried something new during July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for October's Prime Big Deal Days.
Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the October Prime Big Deal Days sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
What countries can access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will be available to customers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. The sale will go live in Japan Oct.14-15.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We are checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
