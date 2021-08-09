Blockchain certification deal: Learn all about blockchain for only $19.99

StackCommerce

If any further proof was needed that blockchain technology is now mainstream, the fact that MasterCard has 89 blockchain patents with another 285 applications pending should be more than enough. If you're a blockchain fan and would like to start working with this cutting-edge technology, then you'll be happy to hear that The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle can get you started in no time. Best of all, you can train at your own pace without taking time away from your current career or going into debt.

There are three courses, designed for all skills levels, so no previous knowledge or experience is required. Get started with the "Enterprise Blockchain Bootcamp" course to learn how to use blockchain to drive increased revenue. This course will be particularly helpful for sales execs, technical account managers, or anyone else who needs to know how to speak blockchain as a customer-facing expert. You'll learn all of the basics, find out where the demand is, compare the various enterprise blockchains, and cover Blockchains as a Service (BaaS) for Azure, AWS, IBM, and more.

The "Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA)" will prepare you for the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect certification exam. It includes an exam overview, a deep dive into the top 10 areas covered and will explain what to expect both before and after the exam. You'll learn how blockchain is revolutionizing the way that governments and businesses are looking at the technology in order to become more efficient.

You can also prepare for the Certified Blockchain Developer – Hyperledger exam with the "Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH)" course. It will give you an overview of the exam and teach you the skills that you will be required to demonstrate. You'll learn all about building access controls, deploying smart contracts, how to create a Hyperledger model, and more.

ITU Online Training has been providing online training content since 2012. All courses include video modules by highly qualified instructors, a note-taking function, progress trackers, and practice exams. The company has been honored with the Cybersecurity Excellence and Best in Biz Awards.

