Boomi acquires Unifi Software, aims to meld data catalog, discovery with its integration platform

Boomi, an application and data integration company owned by Dell Technologies, said it will acquire Unifi Software to broaden its data catalog and preparation offerings.



Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.



Boomi specializes in data and application integration across the cloud, edge computing and hybrid IT. Unifi has data discovery, catalog and preparation tools. The plan is that Boomi will add Unifi's capabilities to its integration platform as a service, or iPaaS.



Data cataloging has been a hot area as multiple vendors are ramping up efforts to court enterprises with artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation. Boomi estimates that 60% to 73% of its customers' data remains unknown. If this data were more visible--and available on a self-service basis--enterprises could garner business insights faster.



Unifi's software, which supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and on-premise deployments, allows customers to predict the context of data as well as where it resides, its structure, quality and trust levels. Combined with Boomi's data integration platform, the two companies should be able to more easily mine data lakes and enterprise systems.

