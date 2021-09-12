Boost your programming skills with 25 courses on HTML, Java, Python, AWS, and more for only $25

There has never been a better time to try and break into the highly paid tech industry. With The 25 Course for $25 Web Development Mega Bundle, you can get all the training you need to start and move up in a whole new career, without any previous knowledge or experience.

You can start right off with the "Python Foundations" class to learn this easy and popular language that can put you well on your way to a lucrative programming career. Former students loved this course, they gave it an incredible rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. You can follow it up with "Beginning SQL: Store & Query Your Data" and "Intermediate SQL: Create & Alter Databases" which will give you even more valuable Python skills. "Git & Github: Version Control and Collaboration", also requires basic programming skills.

If you begin with the "HTML & CSS" course, it will provide a foundation for many of the courses that follow. Once you have those skills, you can move on to "CSS Foundations", "CSS Flexbox for Beginners", "Responsive Web Design for Beginners" or "WebVR for Beginners: Build VR Websites with A-Frame". Once you reach intermediate level, there is "Intro to Bootstrap".

Since JavaScript skills are always in demand, you may prefer to follow up the basic course with "The Complete Beginners JavaScript Course" or "JavaScript Foundations". Then you can move on to "Discover jQuery: Create Interactive Websites", "Build JavaScript Applications with Vue.js" and "HTML5 Game Development for Beginners with Phaser", which will set you up for "Intro to RPG Development with Phaser".

In fact, your Javascript, HTML, and CSS skills will allow you to advance into several intermediate-level courses, such as "Create Interactive Pages with Javascript & the DOM API" and "Discover React for Web Applications", which leads to "Intro to Next.js". "Intro to MongoDB" levels up your database skills, plus there are Node.js, AWS courses, and more.

Zenva Academy is one of the world's leading e-learning platforms. The company offers elite training that a worldwide community of developers trusts for the most in-demand programming skills. And don't forget, these skills are perfectly suited for remote work. So once you've completed a few of these courses, you may want to also learn a new language or two.

Don't pass up this chance to learn massive web development skills, get The 25 Course for $25 Web Development Mega Bundle today.