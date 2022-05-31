(Image: Bose/Amazon)

It goes without saying that Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are arguably some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. And if you're not keen on wearing a clunky set of headphones during hot summer days, there's good news. Bose implemented their signature noise-canceling technology into the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds which are $80 off their original price right now.

For those who need to focus during their workday or need optimal noise-canceling to complete their workout regimen at the gym, these earbuds are a great way to truly focus while accomplishing your tasks. They come with Bose's signature volume-optimized EQ so your music will stay clear no matter the genre you're listening to. Tap controls also make sure you can play, pause, and even start up your last Spotify session so you can keep enjoying your music and podcasts without delay.

Additionally, the earbuds will last up to six hours on a single charge so you can listen to all your favorite tunes while you're commuting, working, and more. The charging case will also provide up to 12 more hours of playback time. You can also customize the color since they come in three colors: soapstone, triple black, and stone blue.

Right now, they cost $199, which is the lowest we've seen them since January. If you find yourself between these and a pair of headphones, the good news is that the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are also on sale for $279. The bad news is that we don't know how long these sales will last. If we had to guess, we expect the sale to last only 48 hours, so be sure to snag them while you can.