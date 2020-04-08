Box adds automated malware detection to Box Shield

Box on Wednesday announced it's adding automated malware detection and controls in Box Shield, the cloud content management platform's security product. When malware is identified in Box, Box Shield will automatically alert the end user, restrict downloads and sharing of malicious files, and notify IT and security teams. The new capabilities should be available by the end of the month.

Box has been adding native security capabilities to its platform since mid-2019, when it first introduced Box Shield. The product already helps organizations prevent data leakage with classification-based security policies, and it identifies potential insider threats or compromised accounts based on unusual activity.

With the new capabilities, customers can safely preview and edit files in Box with visibility into the a file's security risk. When malware is detected within Box, users are prevented from downloading or sharing it, and security teams are notified.

In the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of cloud content security, as more people work from home and hackers exploit the crisis with a wave of online fraud and malware campaigns.

"The future of information security is technology and platforms that reduce risk without slowing down the business." Box Global CISO Lakshmi Hanspal said in a statement. "People are collaborating from more devices and remote locations than ever before. so security teams need telemetry and visibility into potential threats across their environment."