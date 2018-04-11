Box adds new administrator tools for better visibility

Box on Tuesday is rolling out updates to the Box Admin Experience, giving administrators better visibility across the enterprise.

The update includes a new dashboard that gives admins information about where Box is being accessed and what the most popular integrations are. It also gives insight into key user activities such as upload, download, preview, login, and edit. The updated Admin Experience also includes a new virtual onboarding tour.

By understanding how employees are working and collaborating in Box, admins should be able to curate personalized training sessions and improve efficiency, the cloud storage provider says.

As Box CEO Aaron Levie told ZDNet last month, Box is trying to accommodate businesses that "want to be able to work in a much more real-time way."

Companies, he said, "want to be able to work with much flatter hierarchies so that people can share up and down the hierarchy of the organization much more rapidly... They want to be able to instantly collaborate no matter where somebody is in the entire world that they're working with."

Box on Tuesday is also announcing enhanced retention policies in Box Governance, Box's most popular add-on product. The new metadata-driven retention policies easily retain unstructured data at the file level where users work on it, thereby reducing depending on legacy enterprise content management systems.

The updated Box Admin Experience is generally available Tuesday, while the new retention policies are available Tuesday to Box Governance customers.

