Box rolls out free self-service Shuttle migration tools

Box said on Tuesday that it's rolling out free, self-service tools for its Shuttle migration service. The new tools come four months after the company revamped Shuttle in an effort to make it easier, faster, and less costly to migrate large amounts of content from legacy systems to the Box Content Cloud.

Launched in 2016, the Shuttle service offers enterprises a mix of data-migration tools from Box's consulting unit. The service includes planning and strategy, content analysis and lifecycle assessment, and permission and attribute matching.

In the past four months, Box said it has seen more than a 50% jump in managed migration projects.

"In February, customers moved nearly 300% more terabytes of content through Box Shuttle than compared to a year prior," Box said in a blog post. "We're advancing our infrastructure strategy to better meet the needs of our customers, including through acquisitions like Cloud FastPath – a leading content migration platform that is now powering Box Shuttle technology. With these enhancements, we're 10x-ing our total infrastructure capacity, including storage capacity, every 3-4 years."

With this new self-service offering, Box said Shuttle can meet a wider range of migration scenarios that organizations face when moving off of legacy technology and centralizing content on Box.

The Shuttle service now offers free tooling for migrations of 10 TB or less from source systems including Network file shares, FTP, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and SharePoint Online. The service also offers advanced tooling for more complex migrations for $500 per terabyte.

Box also has two new offerings for customers requiring consolidation support. These include managed execution services, where a Box team works in close cooperation with an organization's internal resources, and enablement services, in which the Box team trains businesses on how to utilize the Box Shuttle migration tool.

