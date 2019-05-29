Brazilian IT outsourcer Stefanini launches research center in Mexico

Brazilian outsourcing firm Stefanini IT Solutions announced the launch of a new innovation and solutions delivery center in Mexico.

The innovation hub based in Mexico City employs 185 Stefanini employees and also engages customers, business partners, fintechs and students, with a focus on developing an open innovation system to support client delivery.

According to the firm, the idea is to work on the development of digital offerings with agile approaches such as scrum, DevOps and design thinking.

Teams in the Mexico City innovation center will be multidisciplinary and "self-managed", Stefanini says, with a focus on generating value for customers.

"Our innovation center in Mexico is another example of our expanding investments and state-of-the-art solutions, to support our commitment to constantly transform all the time to help our customers through their digital journeys," says the outsourcer's chief executive, Marco Stefanini.

Last year, Stefanini reported that it had seen better results in Spanish-speaking Latin American markets rather than its home country.

With the exception of Brazil, Latin countries saw 25 percent growth in 2018. In the second half of 2018, the company has also opened two new offices in Argentina and Peru.

Meanwhile, performance in Brazil remained flat.