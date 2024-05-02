This 11-in-1 docking station freed up my cluttered workspace, and it's 40% off

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There is no shortage of docking stations on the market right now, but they all have a common issue: they tend to be large and bulky. The assumption seems to be that everyone has ample desk space to dedicate a significant portion of their real estate to a dock.

But what if you're looking to save space with a docking station, or you just prefer a minimalist setup? Previously, this proved to be a rather ambitious ask, until I came across a docking station that bridges both worlds: the Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate docking station, a powerful docking station that combines connectivity with a space-saving form factor.

Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate docking station tech specs

Ports: 2 x HDMI (4K@60fps max), 2 x DisplayPort (4K@60fps max), USB-C and 2 x USB-A 10Gbps data ports, USB-A 2.0,

100W PD, 1Gbps Ethernet port with support for WOL (Wake On LAN) and PXE (Preboot eXecution Environment), 3.5mm auxiliary jack supporting 24bit/96Hz Embedded LED intelligent digital display

Support for three additional displays on Windows (MacOS supports one additional display)

4.84 x 2.59 x 2.59 inches

1.07 pounds

This dock takes a unique approach by adopting a tower configuration, which builds upwards rather than outwards, thus minimizing its footprint on your desk. To ensure stability and prevent it from toppling over and causing damage and mayhem, it features a detachable magnetic base equipped with a "nano adhesive" pad.

This design allows the dock to remain securely anchored on your desk, while also offering the flexibility to detach it from the base and take it with you. The detachable base will be particularly useful for those who appreciate a tidy, space-efficient setup but still require the functionality of a full docking station.

The detachable magnetic base is a clever design element. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The dock also features a display on the front with an at-a-glance operating status for each interface. While this is a nice touch, the amount of information displayed is quite limited. It would be more beneficial if the display could show more in-depth details, such as connection speeds and power transfer data, to give users a better understanding of the dock's performance.

Additionally, there is a screen lock button located on the top of the dock. By tapping it once on Windows systems or twice on Macs, you can quickly lock the display. This feature is particularly handy for creating instant privacy, ensuring that sensitive information can be swiftly and easily -- albeit rather obviously -- protected.

As for the ports, these are what you'd expect from a docking station, offering a selection of USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5 mm audio. There's also a fixed 12-inch braided cable – long enough to be useful, short enough to not be unwieldly.

Ports, ports, ports! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

As with all Baseus products that I've tested, this is a quality product made to appeal to a broad audience. In my hands-on experience with the device, I found that everything worked as promised on the spec sheets, and the dock is reliable in day-to-day use. I did notice that it got warm under a demanding load, but this only occurred when I was pushing it hard during testing, and wasn't hot enough to worry about.

The Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate docking station has a list price of $199, but right now it's 40% off, at just $120. Given the specs and build quality, it's a total steal at this price, and a solid option to extend the capability of a USB-C port while keeping your desk tidy.