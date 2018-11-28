Brazil's Generation Z aims for technology careers

Brazil's Generation Z wants to work in roles related to the development and implementation of new technologies, according to research.

As part of a Dell study carried out globally by Dimensional Research, some 704 individuals aged between 16 and 23 years old were polled - and 85 percent said they are would like to work in the tech sector.

The study carried out in 17 countries sought to analyze the professional expectations of those born between 1995 and 2002 and their views on technology and career opportunities.

According to the research, 79 percent of those polled wants to work with bleeding edge technology, while 94 percent stated that the technological advancement of prospective employers would be a key factor they would consider when applying for a job.

"The study reveals the profile of connected young people who see technology as an essential part of the search of the balance between personal and professional life," explains the vice president for final consumers and small businesses at Dell Brazil, Diego Puerta.

"This context demands that companies prepare their technology structure to combine the attributes and benefits that the Generation Z seeks with the security and reliability that businesses need," the executive adds.

When it comes to technology use of the Generation Z in the workplace, some 39 percent of individuals polled said they value face-to-face communication as the preferred way of working over applications such as WhatsApp, which ranked last in the list of possible channels for staff communication.

While most young people people surveyed (79 percent) view personal and corporate data security as a high priority, only 38 percent said they are doing everything they can to protect their information.

However, almost all of the Generation Z respondents (97 percent), Generation Z recognize that their social networking content can have an impact on their future professional lives.