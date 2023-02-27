Broken screen or flat battery? Nokia G22 is a smartphone that you can fix at home

The Nokia G22 is meant to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Image: HMD Global

HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia G22, a smartphone that can be fixed at home if the battery or screen needs replacing.

HMD is appealing to the budget-conscious consumers at a time when smartphone sales are declining.

The Nokia G22 is available with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage, and starts at €179 ($189).

HMD said the Nokia G22 is the first Nokia smartphone "purposefully designed with repairability at its core". Via a collaboration with iFixit, users can access repair guides and affordable parts to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or flat battery. It said at-home FixKits for Nokia G22 are available for €5 while replacement parts are available from iFixit at a "global average price" of €49.95 for a screen, €24.95 for a battery, and €19.95 for a charging port.

HMD also unveiled the Nokia C32, which ships with Android 13 and comes with a 50 megapixel camera, 64GB storage, and 3GB or 4GB RAM. It starts at €139.

The third new phone, the Nokia C22, has a 13 megapixel dual camera and also comes with 64GB storage, but is available with 1GB or 2GB RAM and starts at €129.

HMD thinks repairability is the key differentiator for European consumers. "CCS Insight's end user research reflects this with approximately half of mobile phone users in Western Europe saying they would like to be able to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said in HMD's press release.

The new budget Nokia devices come as smartphone shipments are falling, but tech analyst Canalys suggests the share of high-end smartphone shipments is actually increasing. In 2020, smartphones above $800 accounted for 11% of all shipments -- this proportion grew to 16% in 2021, and 18% in 2022.

