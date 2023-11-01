'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy a Windows 11 Pro license for just $25, an all-time low price
Keeping your operating system up-to-date can go a long way in terms of better time management, better team management, and better productivity at work and in school. So it's worth paying attention to when you can both upgrade your system and save yourself some cash.
Right now, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $25 through Stack Social -- the lowest price we've seen.
A caveat: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Windows 11 (as it does for Microsoft Office as well), it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But this deal has been running for several months, and has largely positive reviews. (For comparison, the Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working.)
For users of refurbished computers with outdated operating systems and computer users who are in need of a versatile machine that supports business, Windows 11 Pro features exclusive new applications, features, and updates that are not available to Windows 10 users. While the older Windows 10 OS will not receive new updates in the future, Windows 11 Pro will.
Windows 11 Pro's security features include advanced BitLocker Encryption that makes your most valuable data unrecognizable and unreadable to outside forces without your encryption key. The OS also features Windows Information Protection, which helps keep work data and personal data separate.
For individual contractors and managers with teams deployed around the world, Windows 11 Pro offers advanced admin capabilities. Its group policy management settings empower admins to set policies and enforce compliance. And its included virtualization technology empowers you to run multiple operating systems from a single computer.
Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for just $25 now.