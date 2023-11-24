'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy an Apple Watch Series 9 for an all-time low price of $329 for Black Friday
Last week, the Apple Watch Series 9 saw its first price cut ahead of the holiday season, dropping $50 to $349. The Series 9, released in September, is a mere two months old, but for Black Friday you can grab it for an even lower price of $329 -- $70 off the regular price of $399.
The Black Friday deal is available at both Walmart and Amazon; though the discount only applies to the 41mm model, it includes multiple band and color options. The larger 45mm model is also on sale at both retailers but for a higher cost of $359.
The Series 9 is ZDNET's tested pick for best Apple watch for most individuals, and Apple products don't see sales or discounts very often.
So if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new watch, or gifting this model for the holidays, now is the time to buy one of Apple's newest wearables before the looming Black Friday and Cyber Week weekend extravaganza, where items may become sell-outs (seriously, you don't have to let Turkey day pass to snag this deal).
Also: Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Ultra 2
Also: How to pick the right Apple watch for you
The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
There are two big upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 9 compared to the previous Series 8 model. The first is a 2000-nit display that delivers double the brightness of last year's S8 and matches the brightness of last year's original Apple Watch Ultra.
The second is the new S9 SiP processor, which has a 30% faster GPU and processes machine learning twice as fast. This makes everything quicker, makes the animations smoother, and enables features like the new double-tap gesture and faster and more accurate Siri commands.
If you want the latest health sensors and safety features, great battery life (especially if you want to do sleep tracking), and you don't need the extreme features in the Ultra 2, then you can save a lot of money by going with the aluminum model of the Apple Watch Series 9, and now is a great time to snag this deal.
Check out more Black Friday Apple Watch deals, and Black Friday Apple deals.