Buy the FlyFin AI tax app for only $50
We're well into the new year, which means getting your 2023 tax returns done as soon as possible. If you're dreading going through everything and planning to procrastinate until April -- like so many of us -- it might be worth considering what new-age, time-saving solutions are available to help you out. For example, this FlyFin AI Tax App three-year exclusive subscription is on sale for just $50 (reg. $252) for a limited time only.
This tax app is great for freelancers, self-employed professionals, independent contractors, and small businesses. It's promised to take away 95 percent of the work when it comes to finding deductions and write-offs.
This exclusive subscription comes with AI-powered expense tracking that analyzes your spending to find every possible tax write-off available to you. FlyFin supports quarterly tax paying with reminders, analyzers, and other tools to help you pay on time and avoid any risk penalties.
In addition to its fast-working and deep-diving tools powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, FlyFin also keeps a dedicated team of CPAs and accountants on hand to answer questions directly to users.
Save yourself time and arguably money on this year's tax returns, and submit them sooner rather than later.
FlyFin AI Tax App three-year exclusive subscription is on sale for just $50 (reg. $252) for a limited time only.