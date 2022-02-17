Cambium shares rise as Q4 results, forecast top expectations

Wireless infrastructure provider Cambium Networks this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for the quarter's, and the full year's, revenue that was higher as well.

The report sent Cambium shares fractionally higher in late trading.

CEO Atul Bhatnagar remarked that "Demand for infrastructure projects around the world are expected to accelerate during 2022 fueled by increased government funding of broadband solutions and the continuation of hybrid work and play from home."

Added Bhatnagar, "Fixed Wireless Broadband is a critically important networking fabric connecting our local communities

"Our fourth quarter continued to have strong demand for Cambium products as we work through supply chain issues which we expect to substantially improve during the second half of calendar 2022."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose to $78.7 million, yielding a net profit of 16 cents a share.

Analysts had been modeling $76.1 million and 15 cents per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $77.5 million to $81.5 million, and EPS in a range of 10 cents to 15 cents. That compares to consensus for $79.4 million and a 21-cent profit per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $355 million to $365 million, and EPS of $1.23 to $1.36. That compares to consensus of $352 million and a $1.2 profit per share.