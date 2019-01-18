Canon Brazil appoints new leadership

Canon has appointed a new president and chief executive for its Brazilian operation after a decade and a half of unchanged leadership.

The new local head is Masaharu Choki, who took over this month. He replaces Jun Otsuka, who was transferred to Canon Panama.

According to the Japanese camera and printer manufacturer, Choki will be leading the operations in South America's largest economy with "high expectations of development."

The idea is that Choki will drive a strategy focused on growing Canon's market share by offering "products of the highest technology, quality and innovation" while seeking better customer engagement with final consumers as well as corporate clients.

Canon is due to announce a first major product launch in Brazil on February 26.



"Throughout our history, the company has been driven by innovation to meet the needs of its customers. We will continue to follow this path to continue offering the best products and solutions to the market," Choki says.

The new Brazil head has built his entire career at Canon. He has worked at the company for over 33 years, having held several leadership roles worldwide.