Carbon releases Design Engine to subscribers to 3D print performance lattices

Carbon said all of its subscribers will have access to its Design Engine software as the 3D printing company aims to use its application to speed up processes.

Design Engine automates the process of creating lattices. Carbon argues that current computer assisted design software isn't keeping up with 3D printing.

According to Carbon, Design Engine has been used to design lattice products like Resolution Medical Lattice Swabs developed for COVID-19 testing, Specialized S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror technology and CCM Super Tacks X helmets.

Design Engine is a cloud application that generates complex shapes quickly without using local compute resources. The software is integrated with Carbon.

Carbon said its Design Engine generated lattices take 18 seconds to generate, uses 57% less material and cuts print time by 54%.

The 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry has been heating up as companies have gone public via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and consolidated. Applications and materials will increasingly be important to 3D printing vendors as they differentiate and target industries.

Here's a look at a rigid lattice cube made with the Carbon Design Engine and printed using Carbon RPU 130 resin and a screen shot of the software.

